Synergy of Durga's nine powers with city development

Managing cities is a formidable challenge due to their intricate web of subsystems that must function cohesively. These include water systems, transport systems, land use systems, health systems, education systems, sanitation systems, waste management systems, energy systems, and safety and security systems, among others. A comprehensive understanding of engineering, finance, economics, human behaviour, environment, poverty, equity, and various other disciplines is crucial. Consequently, orchestrating integrated urban management is no easy feat.

Urban governance has evolved into a complex network of interconnected processes, encompassing various sectors, some of which traditionally were not deemed urban sectors, such as energy and telecom. Effectively managing cities demands new skill sets and abilities to ensure cities realise their full potential. Unfortunately, current governance and financial system structures have not kept pace with demographic and economic shifts and the intricate challenges of urbanisation. Cities must adeptly address these challenges to unlock the potential of economic opportunities and the demographic dividend.

A significant departure post-May 2014 has been the invocation of cooperative federalism. Efforts have been made to establish national-level frameworks empowering states and cities to be primary decision-makers, devising tailored solutions for their specific needs. This approach has shifted from a uniform, one-size-fits-all methodology to one where states and cities are encouraged to craft solutions that align with their unique geographical and cultural contexts.

The emphasis has been on celebrating and leveraging the inherent 'plurality' that defines 'Indianness,' departing from a top-down standardised approach. While urban development falls under the purview of state governance, the central government's role is more of a guiding influence, allowing states and local governments to play a significant role in shaping the sector. Mayors, city managers, and other city agencies will be principal architects, steering an urban renaissance. Through collaborative efforts and a contextualised approach, cities can lead towards a prosperous and sustainable future.

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga is revered as a symbol of power and strength, embodying the nine forms of Shakti (power). Each form represents distinct qualities and attributes that epitomise the essence of empowerment. Interestingly, these nine powers of Durga can be metaphorically linked to urban development. This article delves into this symbolic association, highlighting how the qualities of Durga can inspire and guide a holistic approach to city development.

· Shailaputri - power of resilience: Shailaputri, the daughter of the mountains, represents resilience and determination. Similarly, resilience is vital in city development. Cities must withstand challenges like natural disasters or economic fluctuations. Resilience ensures that cities bounce back more robustly and are prepared for future adversities.

· Brahmacharini - power of knowledge and wisdom: The second form, Brahmacharini, is associated with seeking knowledge and wisdom. Knowledge-driven decision-making is crucial in city development. Educated planning, research, and informed policies form the bedrock of sustainable urban growth.

· Chandraghanta - power of tranquility and composure: Chandraghanta, adorned with a crescent moon, symbolises tranquillity and composure. Urban development should prioritise a peaceful and harmonious living environment for citizens. Infrastructure and planning should create spaces conducive to mental well-being and a balanced lifestyle.

· Kushmanda - power of energy and vitality: Kushmanda, the creator of the universe, signifies energy and vitality. In city development, a vibrant and energetic urban landscape is essential. Efficient energy management, sustainable practices, and vibrant public spaces contribute to a lively city.

· Skandamata - power of nurturing: Skandamata, the mother of Skanda (Lord Kartikeya), embodies the nurturing spirit. Similarly, cities must nurture their citizens through adequate healthcare, education, and social services. A caring city promotes the well-being and growth of its residents.

· Katyayani - power of courage: The fierce warrior goddess Katyayani represents valour. In urban development, bold initiatives and courageous policies are needed to tackle poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation. Fearless decision-making can pave the way for transformative changes.

· Kaalratri - power of fearlessness: Kaalratri, the fiercest form, is associated with fearlessness. In city development, fearlessness is essential to challenge conventional norms and embrace innovative solutions. Fearlessness promotes out-of-the-box thinking, which is vital for progress.

· Mahagauri - power of purity and serenity: Mahagauri, representing purity and serenity, symbolises a clean and peaceful environment. Urban development should aim for a pollution-free, serene cityscape promoting health, cleanliness, and an eco-friendly lifestyle.

· Siddhidatri - power of fulfilment and accomplishment: Siddhidatri, the granter of Siddhis (fulfilment), represents accomplishment. In city development, the ultimate goal is to fulfil the needs and aspirations of citizens. A well-planned city with adequate amenities and opportunities ensures a fulfilling life for its residents.

Like the nine powers of Goddess Durga, these metaphors hold significant weight in holistic urban development. By embodying resilience, knowledge, composure, energy, nurturing, courage, fearlessness, purity, and fulfilment, cities can propel a sustainable, empowering, and harmonious future for all residents. This approach underscores India's dedication to fulfilling the fundamental physical needs of its populace—affordable housing, safe drinking water, sanitation, accessible transport, and citizen services—while strategically embracing sustainability, inclusivity, and citizen engagement. Recognising cities' critical role in the more significant human habitat and ecology, India is pushing towards aspirational outcomes. Cities are now viewed as hubs with the potential to leverage available physical, cultural, and human capital, evolving into economic and cultural powerhouses. This transformation aims to create wealth, prosperity, innovation, patents, knowledge, art, literature, and more—an ideology intricately linked to Maslow's hierarchy theory. Through this perspective, cities can become the driving force behind a nation's progress and well-being.

This article is authored by Hitesh Vaidya, director, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

