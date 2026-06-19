The evolution of enterprise platforms

Enterprise growth has always depended on coordination. A customer request, a policy update, a payment cycle, or a service escalation rarely sits within one function. It moves across teams, systems, partners, and compliance checkpoints before reaching closure.

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For decades, organisations managed this complexity through people-driven follow-ups, spreadsheets, emails, and fragmented applications. That model worked when businesses were smaller, markets moved slower, and customer expectations were more predictable.

That environment has changed.

Today, enterprises operate across geographies, product lines, and digital ecosystems where speed, accuracy, and visibility are no longer differentiators—they are basic expectations. The challenge is not merely that processes remain manual. The larger issue is that decision-making is often dispersed, delayed, and dependent on systems that were never designed to work together.

This is why the next phase of enterprise transformation is moving beyond digitisation. The focus is shifting from recording workflows to orchestrating them intelligently.

In boardrooms today, the discussion is increasingly moving from whether organisations should digitise to how intelligently they can operate at scale. Competitive advantage is no longer derived from owning technology alone, but from connecting data, decisions, and execution across the enterprise ecosystem.

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{{^usCountry}} The ministry of electronics and information technology estimates that India's digital economy contributed 11.74% of national income in 2022-23, equivalent to ₹31.64 lakh crore of GDP. As the digital economy expands, expectations from enterprises are evolving rapidly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry of electronics and information technology estimates that India's digital economy contributed 11.74% of national income in 2022-23, equivalent to ₹31.64 lakh crore of GDP. As the digital economy expands, expectations from enterprises are evolving rapidly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} India is uniquely positioned in this transition. Digital public infrastructure, widespread mobile adoption, and growing enterprise digitisation are enabling businesses to leapfrog traditional operating models and adopt platform-led growth strategies faster than many global markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India is uniquely positioned in this transition. Digital public infrastructure, widespread mobile adoption, and growing enterprise digitisation are enabling businesses to leapfrog traditional operating models and adopt platform-led growth strategies faster than many global markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Enterprise platforms are, therefore, evolving from process enablers into business layers. A mature platform does not merely record transactions after they occur. It connects participants, applies business rules, identifies exceptions, triggers actions, and creates a unified view for decision-making. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Enterprise platforms are, therefore, evolving from process enablers into business layers. A mature platform does not merely record transactions after they occur. It connects participants, applies business rules, identifies exceptions, triggers actions, and creates a unified view for decision-making. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In sectors such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, and supply chains, this shift is particularly important. These industries operate with high transaction volumes, complex documentation, regulatory requirements, and multiple stakeholders. Manual coordination introduces hidden costs, slows service delivery, increases errors, and reduces visibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In sectors such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, and supply chains, this shift is particularly important. These industries operate with high transaction volumes, complex documentation, regulatory requirements, and multiple stakeholders. Manual coordination introduces hidden costs, slows service delivery, increases errors, and reduces visibility. {{/usCountry}}

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Artificial Intelligence (AI) is giving enterprise platforms a more active role. Gartner forecasts that 40% of enterprise applications will include task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026, up from less than 5% in 2025.

The value of AI will not come from simply adding a chatbot to every workflow. It will come from embedding intelligence into processes where speed, consistency, and judgment matter most.

Equally important is trust. As AI becomes embedded in critical business functions, enterprises will need governance frameworks that ensure transparency, accountability, security, and regulatory compliance. The organisations that succeed will be those that combine innovation with responsible deployment.

Automation must be introduced thoughtfully. Particularly in regulated industries, efficiency matters, but so do audit trails, compliance checks, and stakeholder confidence. The future will belong to platforms that automate responsibly while maintaining clear controls and oversight.

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The rise of APIs has fundamentally changed how enterprise platforms are built and consumed.

Historically, transformation often meant replacing large legacy systems through lengthy and disruptive projects. Today, organisations increasingly prefer modular platforms that integrate with existing systems, external partners, and regulatory infrastructure.

This reflects a practical reality. Few large enterprises can modernise by tearing everything down and starting again. A more sustainable approach is to create interoperable layers that simplify complexity without disrupting operations. APIs enable onboarding, verification, payments, servicing, reporting, and analytics systems to communicate in near real time.

McKinsey's latest State of AI survey found that while 88% of organisations are already using AI in at least one business function, only about one-third have begun scaling AI across the enterprise. This highlights an important shift: The challenge is no longer experimentation. The challenge is integration.

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The strongest enterprise platforms will not be defined solely by cost reduction.

Intelligent platforms enable organisations to launch new products faster, improve customer experiences, enter adjacent markets, and unlock new revenue opportunities that would otherwise be difficult to scale.

A financial institution can serve customers faster when onboarding, risk assessment, documentation, and servicing operate through a unified platform. An insurer can improve customer retention when policy issuance, claims management, and customer communication become more transparent and connected.

Automation is, therefore, not about removing the human element from enterprise operations. It is about removing friction so that people can focus on judgment, relationships, innovation, and service quality.

The next phase of digital transformation will be judged less by the number of applications an organisation uses and more by how intelligently those applications work together. Enterprises need platforms that can manage complexity, learn from data, support compliance, and enable collaboration across ecosystems.

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Manual coordination will not disappear overnight. But it will steadily move away from the centre of enterprise operations. In its place will emerge intelligent platforms that combine automation, APIs, analytics, and human expertise.

The enterprises that thrive in the coming decade will not necessarily be those with the most technology. They will be the ones that can orchestrate people, processes, and intelligence most effectively. In that sense, AI is not simply changing how businesses operate—it is redefining how enterprises scale, compete, and create value.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ashish Jaitley, managing director, APAC, Ebix Technology.

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