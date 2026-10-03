The ITI makeover - Can India fix the prestige problem of vocational training?

India’s employment story is defined by a curious and persistent contradiction. Every year, millions of young people spend years pursuing general academic degrees, hoping that a graduation certificate will act as an automatic gateway to a stable desk job. Yet, at the exact same time, factories, workshops, automobile manufacturing plants and engineering enterprises frequently struggle to find workers who can operate complex machines, read intricate technical blueprints, maintain advanced electrical systems, or handle modern manufacturing hardware. The issue is not merely that India lacks jobs; rather, a significant portion of the crisis stems from a mismatch in having the right practical skills for the technical positions that actually exist. This ongoing dilemma brings India's Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) back into the centre of national conversation.

Employment (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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For decades, ITIs have occupied an uncomfortable tier in India’s educational hierarchy. While a traditional university degree is widely treated by families as the natural, prestigious next step after high school, vocational training has often been relegated to a fallback option—frequently viewed as a destination for students who did not perform well in academic exams. That deep-rooted social perception carries heavy real-world consequences. A young person may hesitate to tell relatives or peers that they are learning welding, precision machining, electrical maintenance, or automobile technology. Yet, those exact technical skills become intensely valuable the moment they are linked to modern, tech-driven manufacturing environments. Consequently, fixing this system requires far more than just renovating aging ITI buildings or purchasing a few new machines; it demands a complete structural evolution of what an ITI represents to society.

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{{^usCountry}} The nature of the modern manufacturing workplace has changed dramatically. Technologies like Electric Vehicles (EVs), industrial automation, robotics, computer-controlled CNC machinery and digitally integrated production systems have altered the industrial landscape. An ITI curriculum that remains tethered to outdated, legacy technologies will inevitably struggle to keep pace. This is where active industry involvement becomes a game-changer. Major corporate initiatives—such as Tata Technologies partnering with state governments to modernise government ITIs by injecting updated equipment, software and industry-oriented training—illustrate how collaboration can bridge the gap. In states like Karnataka, extensive multi-year agreements have upgraded scores of government ITIs to introduce advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 competencies. The core principle behind these partnerships is clear: A corporation knows precisely what kind of technical talent it requires on the factory floor, an ITI knows how to train young learners and the state provides the necessary institutional framework. When these three elements align, vocational education transforms into a direct pipeline to employment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The nature of the modern manufacturing workplace has changed dramatically. Technologies like Electric Vehicles (EVs), industrial automation, robotics, computer-controlled CNC machinery and digitally integrated production systems have altered the industrial landscape. An ITI curriculum that remains tethered to outdated, legacy technologies will inevitably struggle to keep pace. This is where active industry involvement becomes a game-changer. Major corporate initiatives—such as Tata Technologies partnering with state governments to modernise government ITIs by injecting updated equipment, software and industry-oriented training—illustrate how collaboration can bridge the gap. In states like Karnataka, extensive multi-year agreements have upgraded scores of government ITIs to introduce advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 competencies. The core principle behind these partnerships is clear: A corporation knows precisely what kind of technical talent it requires on the factory floor, an ITI knows how to train young learners and the state provides the necessary institutional framework. When these three elements align, vocational education transforms into a direct pipeline to employment. {{/usCountry}}

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Goa offers a fascinating test case for observing this transition. Managing a network of government and private ITIs offering both engineering and non-engineering trades, the state features newer courses in areas like Mechanic Electric Vehicle alongside industrial automation specialisations such as PLC, VFD, and HMI. Goa presents a unique employment paradox: It boasts a relatively well-educated population, yet educated youth often struggle to find local work matching their expectations, even while industrial estates, ports and engineering sectors are starved for skilled technicians. To tackle this, the state has actively moved forward under national frameworks like the PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) programme—selecting anchor industry partners to upgrade ITI clusters. Ultimately, the success of these makeovers cannot be measured by classroom aesthetics alone; it must be judged by whether companies actively recruit the graduates, whether apprenticeships multiply and whether families begin to look at technical tracks with renewed respect.

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Scaling these efforts across diverse regions—from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu’s massive automotive and advanced manufacturing hubs to smaller states—proves that while local industrial bases differ, the core lesson remains universal: Vocational education thrives when the physical and operational distance between the classroom and the factory floor shrinks. However, even the most sophisticated machines and updated curricula cannot completely solve the prestige problem on their own. Parents must genuinely believe that a technical certification leads to a financially secure and respectable career, and students need to visibly see peers progressing from entry-level technicians to supervisors, specialists, entrepreneurs, or plant managers. Achieving this requires transparent placement data, strong apprenticeship models and compensation packages that genuinely reflect the economic value of specialised technical skills. It also requires shifting our cultural language: A young person who can programme a precision machine, diagnose a complex electrical failure, or service an electric vehicle is not doing "less" than someone sitting behind a desk; they simply possess a different, highly critical form of knowledge.

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Ultimately, the ITI of the future does not need to resemble the quiet, underutilised workshops of twenty years ago. It can thrive as a dynamic hub equipped with simulation labs, CNC hardware, EV training rigs, and direct institutional links to nearby industries. Yet, the most profound transformation will be the quietest one: Happening the day a school student says, "I want to become a skilled technician," and their parents respond with support rather than asking why they aren't going to a traditional college. Resolving that underlying prestige problem is what current state experiments and nationwide modernisations are truly testing—turning old vocational training systems into a direct, respected route toward modern industry and a productive middle-class career.

(The views expressed are personal)

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This article is authored by Ajay Jasra, consultant, Rural Advocacy, New Delhi.