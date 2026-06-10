The stakeholder mosaic: Foreign firms entering India are in a bigger room than they think

International companies entering India arrive with a different kind of confidence. They've studied the regulatory framework, secured the right introductions, and so, they operate under the assumption that the negotiation is only between them and the government. What nobody tells them is that the room they're walking into is far more crowded than they imagined.

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India's policy ecosystem is among the most layered stakeholder environments in the world. Policy outcomes in India are shaped by the interplay of domestic industry interests, political economy considerations, and organised civil society. So, when a foreign enterprise enters a new sector, it doesn't just file applications and wait. It activates a universe of competing interests that include domestic competitors, industry associations, think tanks with ministry access, and social interest groups capable of reframing an economic question into a political one - sometimes within days. This isn’t incidental to India's policy architecture, it is structural.

Resistance rarely materialises in the open. The pushback will arrive through technical counter-submissions filed quietly with ministries, in background briefings to journalists covering the sector, or in parliamentary committee reviews that seem procedural at first, and turn out to be anything but that.

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{{^usCountry}} A report by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy on regulatory consultation processes found that third-party submissions during public comment periods have grown significantly in volume and sophistication over the past decade, with organised domestic industry increasingly using formal channels to shape outcomes that were once decided more informally. Foreign firms, unfamiliar with this landscape are often caught flat-footed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A report by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy on regulatory consultation processes found that third-party submissions during public comment periods have grown significantly in volume and sophistication over the past decade, with organised domestic industry increasingly using formal channels to shape outcomes that were once decided more informally. Foreign firms, unfamiliar with this landscape are often caught flat-footed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Which is why real stakeholder mapping, and not just creating a list of ministry contacts, is the foundational task. It means understanding the political relationships, historical access patterns, and likely arguments of every actor in the ecosystem who could move a decision against your interests. The firms that navigate this well are the ones that succeed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Which is why real stakeholder mapping, and not just creating a list of ministry contacts, is the foundational task. It means understanding the political relationships, historical access patterns, and likely arguments of every actor in the ecosystem who could move a decision against your interests. The firms that navigate this well are the ones that succeed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Once you understand who else is in the room, the next task is building a response that works across multiple layers simultaneously--financial, legal, and strategic communication. These shouldn’t be treated as separate workstreams, but as a single, coherent voice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once you understand who else is in the room, the next task is building a response that works across multiple layers simultaneously--financial, legal, and strategic communication. These shouldn’t be treated as separate workstreams, but as a single, coherent voice. {{/usCountry}}

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The reason is that if and when a ministry decides to support your position, they will need to defend that decision internally. Which means the company has to equip them with the language and logic to do so. A ministry that cannot internally justify a decision in favour of a foreign firm will not make it, regardless of the merits of the case.

This is where most international firms underinvest. They prepare extensively for the external argument, but give far less thought to making the internal argument easier for the government official--with data, evidence, and sound reasoning.

There's a distinction that gets collapsed too often. Access will get you a meeting. But credibility within the wider ecosystem is what will prevent a policy win from being overturned, whether it’s by a competitor's counter-submission, a think tank's white paper, or a parliamentary question that reframes the issue before you've had a chance to respond.

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The ability to anticipate where the pushback will come from, and from whom, before it arrives, that is the competency that separates the firms that hold their ground from the ones that don't. And don't mistake it for intuition; it is built on accumulated observation of how India's regulatory and political economy actually functions, and not theoretically.

That gap between how the system looks on paper and how it moves in practice is what separates reactive crisis management from proactive strategy building. For foreign firms serious about India, closing that gap isn't a crucial imperative.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Pranshu Sikka, CEO, The Pivotals.

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