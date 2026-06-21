What we lose when philanthropy stays private

In India, giving has long been understood as a personal, moral act. This cultural instinct toward discretion and humility has deep roots. Part of most family traditions and community customs, and prescribed by all major religions practised in the country, giving privately has historically been the norm. While the intention behind the restraint is admirable, what we often miss is that when giving stays private, learning stays private. No one benefits from the hard-won lessons of what worked, what failed, or what took a decade to show results. As philanthropy in India grows in scale and consequence, the costs of this silence are becoming harder to ignore.

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The truth is, social progress depends on shared knowledge. And what the sector often lacks is the ability to compound experience. When philanthropic decisions, experiments, and outcomes remain locked within families or institutions, we are forced to relearn the same lessons repeatedly across causes and geographies. Time is lost and resources are misaligned, while avoidable mistakes are repeated. The India Philanthropy Report 2026 documents the scale of what is at stake: India’s private giving reached about ₹1.46 lakh crores ($16 billion) in 2025 and is projected to grow annually by 9-11% through 2030. Yet, a funding gap of approximately ₹16 lakh crore ($180 billion) persists against projected social sector needs. This gap will not close through capital alone. A lot of it will have to begin the way most important things do: with conversations, with telling the stories that matter, and hoping they make connections that didn’t exist before.

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{{^usCountry}} Today, the social sector has access to more metrics and impact reports than ever before. But data alone does not travel far, especially outside expert circles. Practitioners have long known that information and action are not the same thing. In fact, research from the Stanford Graduate School of Business points to an interesting reality: stories are remembered up to 22 times more than facts alone. Data tells us what happened. Stories help people understand why it matters and how we can do better. Narratives work because they place abstract outcomes in lived context—they allow practitioners to step into realities they may never encounter directly, shifting their participation from one-time donors to investors in a longer arc of change. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today, the social sector has access to more metrics and impact reports than ever before. But data alone does not travel far, especially outside expert circles. Practitioners have long known that information and action are not the same thing. In fact, research from the Stanford Graduate School of Business points to an interesting reality: stories are remembered up to 22 times more than facts alone. Data tells us what happened. Stories help people understand why it matters and how we can do better. Narratives work because they place abstract outcomes in lived context—they allow practitioners to step into realities they may never encounter directly, shifting their participation from one-time donors to investors in a longer arc of change. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a sector where impact takes time, sometimes decades, to become visible, narratives also build trust, sustaining relationships between funders, organisations, and communities. Transparent, honest communication without sanitising failure or overstating progress builds a foundation of credibility that no metric alone can. For philanthropists navigating an increasingly complex landscape, this trust is the precondition for the kind of adaptive, long-horizon giving that India’s development challenges demand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a sector where impact takes time, sometimes decades, to become visible, narratives also build trust, sustaining relationships between funders, organisations, and communities. Transparent, honest communication without sanitising failure or overstating progress builds a foundation of credibility that no metric alone can. For philanthropists navigating an increasingly complex landscape, this trust is the precondition for the kind of adaptive, long-horizon giving that India’s development challenges demand. {{/usCountry}}

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Equally important is the power of narratives to play a corrective role for some of philanthropy’s deepest structural biases. While private giving remains heavily concentrated in wealthier states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, high-poverty regions like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Meghalaya are persistently underfunded relative to their need. The same asymmetry applies to causes: areas such as disability, and animal welfare often lack the visibility that historical causes, such as education and health care, have. Storytelling, when done right, begins to shift these imbalances by making the complex realities of these asymmetries visible and legible, and therefore fundable, to those with the means and motivation to act.

Within the GivingPi network, this is already apparent in practice. Keshav Suri’s work with the Pride Fund demonstrates how a communications-led approach that centers lived experience and community LGBTQIA+ voices can move a cause from the margins of philanthropic attention toward the mainstream. In the same vein, Anita Dongre’s Rewild initiative has made storytelling central to its strategy, building a public narrative around ecological restoration that has brought together new givers and practitioners around a shared sense of purpose.

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This same storytelling imperative also extends to India’s diaspora, which in 2025 was roughly 34 million strong, and whose philanthropic engagement is growing rapidly. Indian-American giving alone reached $4-5 billion in 2024. For diaspora donors, narrative is often the primary bridge across physical distance and ground-level reality—the shift in their giving from cheque-writing to trust-based models that combine capital remittances with time, expertise, and networks depends entirely on the quality of narratives between donors abroad and organisations on the ground.

The stakes extend beyond the philanthropic community itself. Over the past decade, mentions of philanthropy across social media, news, and public discourse have grown from about 115,000 in 2015 to nearly 2 million in 2025, a 17x increase, accompanied by an 11% improvement in public sentiment. What this data is telling us, then, is that today, like never before, there is an opening: for the sector to build broader public engagement and deepen the culture of giving. Storytelling is how that culture is built. Without it, philanthropy risks gatekeeping—remaining visible only to insiders and never quite crossing into the broader conversation that we need to be having as a nation to realise our broader ambition.

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For philanthropic families, who contribute about 42% of total private giving, these stakes are also deeply intergenerational. Leadership in family philanthropy is becoming more inclusive—more women lead philanthropic efforts, and the next generation is increasingly anchoring giving decisions. As philanthropy spans generations, narratives preserve intent. Without the stories behind family philanthropy decisions—the reasoning, trade-offs, course corrections—successors are left with decisions devoid of context, to replicate approaches they don’t fully understand or discard them entirely. It allows the next generation to take the work forward without having to start from scratch.

What we need, then, is a deliberate investment in the narrative infrastructure that bridges the distance between people working on similar problems, that sparks collaboration, builds networks, and allows disparate actors to recognise shared intent. In a sector where fragmentation is a persistent challenge, narratives must reach across efforts that would otherwise function in siloes. Intermediaries, advisory networks, and peer-learning platforms need to make this their responsibility as much as that of retail and institutional funders—the work is as much part of strengthening India’s philanthropic ecosystem as mobilising capital.

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Of course, the way the story is shared matters just as much as the question of sharing it. Humility can, and should, still remain in the picture. Not every story needs to be told, not everything needs to be amplified. We do, however, need a cultural shift: from silence as virtue to sharing as responsibility.

India’s social challenges are too complex, and the stakes too high, for philanthropy to operate as a series of private conversations. What the moment calls for is a collective commitment across the ecosystem, by philanthropists, organisations, intermediaries, and storytelling platforms alike, to bring these stories into the open. To tell them more, to build more spaces to make sharing possible, to amplify them where they can, and to ensure that the narratives shaping Indian philanthropy are heard well beyond the rooms in which they currently circulate. A social sector that cannot see itself clearly cannot grow with intention. And in a country with the ambition of Viksit Bharat by 2047, progress will depend on what we are willing to learn from one another.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Geetika Dadlani, associate director, Dasra and head, GivingPi, and Shibani Gosain, associate director, Dasra.

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