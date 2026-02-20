AI and India’s geopolitical moment

The India AI Impact Summit marks a significant point for making India to be an epicentre of emerging global technology. It is a first of its kind to be convened in the Global South, bringing together heads of State, ministries, global CEOs, policymakers, researchers, and civil society to deliberate and discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In an era where technological supremacy increasingly defines international influence, India’s decision to host this summit is itself a strategic statement: It seeks not just to participate in global AI governance, but to shape its direction on terms informed by inclusion, development, and human-centric outcomes. The 20th century was shaped by oil, nuclear weapons, and industrial capacity. The 21st century is being shaped by AI. Today, AI is no longer just a technological innovation; it is a strategic asset that is redefining global power equations, economic competitiveness, military doctrines and diplomatic alignments. AI has become the new frontier of geopolitical rivalry, much like nuclear technology during the cold war. But unlike nuclear weapons, AI is diffuse, dual-use, and deeply embedded in civilian life-from health care and finance to defence and cyber operations. This makes its geopolitical implications far more complex and pervasive. The rivalry between the US and China has sharpened the geopolitical stakes of AI. Export controls on advanced chips, restrictions on technology transfers, and competing digital infrastructure projects have effectively turned AI into the centrepiece of a new technological contest. This competition is not merely about innovation; it is about setting global standards, shaping supply chains, and defining the rules of digital governance. India finds itself in a complex but potentially advantageous position. AI Impact Summit (Photo by Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

For decades India’s foreign policy has rested on the principles of strategic autonomy. In the AI era, this principle must extend into technology policy. Dependence on foreign platforms, foreign cloud infrastructure, or imported semiconductor ecosystems could translate into strategic vulnerabilities. At the same time, India cannot afford technological isolation. Its partnerships with the US in critical and emerging technologies, participation in forums like Quad, and collaboration with European partners are crucial for access to advanced research and semiconductor supply chains. The challenge is balance: deep cooperation without technological dependence. India’s strength lies in its scale and digital architecture. The success of its digital public infrastructure-from Aadhaar to UPI has demonstrated that technology can be deployed at population scale with relatively low cost. This model provides a foundation for AI application in governance, health care, agriculture, and financial inclusion.

With one of the world’s largest pools of STEM graduates and a thriving start-up ecosystem, India has the human capital necessary to compete. The government’s India AI Mission signals recognition that AI must be treated as strategic infrastructure rather than a niche sector. However, structural weaknesses remain. India is heavily dependent on imported semiconductors. Domestic research spending as a percentage of GDP lags behind global technology leaders. Without sustained investment in compute capacity, chip fabrication, and advanced research, India risks being a consumer rather than a creator of frontier AI systems. The military implications are profound. AI-enabled surveillance, autonomous systems, and cyber capabilities are reshaping defence doctrines worldwide. For India, which faces complex security challenges along its borders and in the maritime domain, AI could enhance intelligence analysis, logistics optimization, and decision-making speed. Yet AI also introduces new vulnerabilities. Cybersecurity risks increases as systems become more interconnected. The possibility of algorithmic miscalculation during crises underscores the need for doctrinal clarity and international norms governing autonomous systems. India must, therefore, integrate AI into Defence planning while simultaneously advocating global guardrails against destabilising uses of the technology. Unlike more centralised political systems, India’s democratic framework presents both constraints and opportunities. The regulation of data, privacy, and algorithmic accountability must align with constitutional values. The passage of digital data protection legislation is a step toward establishing clearer norms. But the broader question remains: can India help shape a global AI governance framework that reflects democratic principles rather than surveillance-centric models?

In a world increasingly divided into digital blocs, India could position itself as a bridge-championing open yet secure data flows, ethical AI development, and multilateral cooperation. the AI summit reflects an understanding that technological geopolitics cannot be reduced to competition alone. By bringing China into the forum-unlike several techno-political coalitions that exclude Beijing-India signal a willingness to blend competition with cooperation where possible. This opens space for global south nations-often sidelined in technology governance debates and to contribute to policy frameworks that affect them directly. Whether in setting ethical standards, data governance principles or digital infrastructure norms, this larger circle of voices alters the geopolitical calculus. The India AI Impact Summit is more than a conference, it is a geopolitical signal. It underscores India’s vision of an AI order that values inclusive development, democratic governance, and equitable participation. In doing so, New Delhi is shaping a narrative where technology policy is entwined with developmental identity-not just the power ambitions of the few. As AI continues to alter the fabric of global power, India’s summit could mark a turning point: A moment when the Global South asserted itself not as an afterthought but as a co-driver of the technology that will define global geopolitics for decades to come.

This article is authored by Monalisa Deka, manager, aerospace division, Manekshaw Centre, IIIT Delhi.