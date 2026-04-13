How AI is quietly transforming Indian classrooms

India’s digital transformation over the past decade has been rapid, visible and deeply personal. From smartphones that anticipate user preferences to on-demand access to global content, technology today is designed around individual needs and behaviours. However, this evolution is not always mirrored in classrooms. Step into the majority of schools, and the contrast is striking. Traditional teaching methods, including standardised instruction, uniform pace and limited flexibility, continue to dominate. Classroom learning still remains largely one-size-fits-all.

AI

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This growing disconnect is where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is beginning to make a major impact. Today’s students are growing up in a dynamic, interactive ecosystem. They explore concepts through videos, simulations and real-time feedback, making learning more engaging and participative. For this generation, passive absorption of information is no longer sufficient.

However, when such learners enter conventional classrooms, the limitations of traditional systems become evident. Attention spans wane, curiosity diminishes and learning risks becoming mechanical. AI-enabled tools are helping bridge this gap by making classroom experiences more aligned with how students naturally learn.

One of the most significant contributions of AI in education is enabling personalised learning. In every classroom, students have different learning speeds, strengths and challenges, and identifying these differences manually can be difficult.

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{{^usCountry}} AI-powered platforms analyse individual learning patterns, identify gaps and provide targeted recommendations. This allows teachers to offer customised support, ensuring that students who need more time are not left behind, while advanced learners continue to be challenged. This approach not only improves academic outcomes but also helps build interest in learning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AI-powered platforms analyse individual learning patterns, identify gaps and provide targeted recommendations. This allows teachers to offer customised support, ensuring that students who need more time are not left behind, while advanced learners continue to be challenged. This approach not only improves academic outcomes but also helps build interest in learning. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Importantly, the role of AI is not to replace educators but to empower them. Teachers spend a considerable amount of time on repetitive administrative tasks such as grading, tracking performance and lesson planning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Importantly, the role of AI is not to replace educators but to empower them. Teachers spend a considerable amount of time on repetitive administrative tasks such as grading, tracking performance and lesson planning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AI tools can automate many of these processes, freeing up valuable time for teachers to focus on mentorship, engagement and conceptual clarity. Moreover, data-driven insights enable more meaningful parent-teacher interactions, shifting discussions from general feedback to specific, actionable guidance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AI tools can automate many of these processes, freeing up valuable time for teachers to focus on mentorship, engagement and conceptual clarity. Moreover, data-driven insights enable more meaningful parent-teacher interactions, shifting discussions from general feedback to specific, actionable guidance. {{/usCountry}}

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India’s policy landscape is also evolving in this direction. The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) has placed strong emphasis on experiential and competence-based learning. However, implementing these reforms at scale across diverse classrooms remains a huge challenge.

This is where structured AI-enabled academic platforms are beginning to play a crucial role. By combining curriculum-aligned content with tools for assessment, practise and real-time progress tracking, such platforms are helping schools transition towards more intelligent and adaptive learning environments.

The future of education lies not in choosing between traditional and technological approaches, but in integrating the strengths of both. AI has the potential to make classrooms more inclusive, engaging and outcome-driven, while preserving the human element in teaching.

The opportunity is not just to digitise education, but to humanise it by understanding how each child learns best and creating systems that respond accordingly. As AI continues to evolve, its thoughtful integration could redefine the learning experience for lakhs of students across India.

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At the same time, the integration of AI into education also raises important questions around accessibility, ethics and digital equity. While urban and well-resourced schools are beginning to adopt advanced tools, a significant portion of India’s student population still lacks access to reliable internet, devices and digital literacy. Bridging this divide will be essential to ensure that AI-driven education does not deepen existing inequalities but instead becomes a tool for inclusion. Public-private partnerships, investment in digital infrastructure and teacher training programmes will play a key role in making these technologies more widely available and effective.

Equally critical is the need to use AI responsibly. Data privacy, algorithmic bias and over-reliance on automated systems must be carefully managed to maintain trust in the learning process. Education is not merely about efficiency or performance metrics; it is also about values, critical thinking and human connection. AI must therefore be designed and deployed in ways that enhance, rather than diminish, these dimensions.

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If implemented thoughtfully, AI can become a powerful ally in reimagining Indian education—one that not only adapts to the needs of the present but also prepares learners for an increasingly complex and technology-driven future.

This article is authored by Pankti Parikh - Vice President- Operations of Singularity.

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