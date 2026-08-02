How AI is transforming the modern workforce

In July 1879, crowds gathered on Calcutta's streets to witness India's first electric light bulb. Before that moment, workspace design bowed to the constraints of a pre-electric world: Oil lamps and candles for light, open fireplaces for heat. Two years later, a cotton mill switched on 36 electric bulbs, marking the beginning of real transformation.

AI (iStock)

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For decades, electricity remained confined. Private companies generated it locally and routed it exclusively to colonial administrative centers, factories, and elite clubs. Only after generations of deliberate infrastructure building, when a unified national grid finally emerged, did electricity shift from luxury to necessity, the foundation that now powers modern society. Smart business owners recognised what had changed. Electricity was not merely a cleaner way to light old lamps. They rewired their operations completely, invented the modern factory floor, and fundamentally altered how work happened.

Today, India’s corporate, and board leadership stands at a similar inflection point with AI. For a few years, boardroom conversations treated AI like an advanced software update, a tool delegated to the IT department to speed up routine processes, that narrow perspective has been outgrown. AI is not an isolated tool; it is the electricity of the modern enterprise. To navigate this era, India’s C-suite must stop treating AI as a technology project and start viewing it as the foundational intelligence substrate upon which their entire organisation runs.

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{{^usCountry}} Consider how everyday business operations have expanded over the last 25 years. In almost every department, the workspace has filled up with hundreds of disconnected software tools. The average professional now spends a massive part of their day paying a hidden tax by constantly switching between dozens of tabs, and copy-pasting data across separate screens. We have spent two decades adding layers of tool complexity to grow, which often forces our teams to work harder rather than smarter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consider how everyday business operations have expanded over the last 25 years. In almost every department, the workspace has filled up with hundreds of disconnected software tools. The average professional now spends a massive part of their day paying a hidden tax by constantly switching between dozens of tabs, and copy-pasting data across separate screens. We have spent two decades adding layers of tool complexity to grow, which often forces our teams to work harder rather than smarter. {{/usCountry}}

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AI changes this dynamic by removing the friction between these systems. Instead of forcing employees to spend their energy operating multiple disconnected tools, central, intelligent AI platforms can tie these separate threads together to handle entire projects on their own. This shift moves the workforce away from basic data entry toward true human partnership. With over 87% of Indian enterprises actively using AI solutions, businesses across every major sector are moving toward a skills-first approach. When repetitive gruntwork is handled automatically, the value of our talent naturally shifts from administrative tasks to strategic leadership, and value-added work.

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As the sheer volume and speed of business data outpace traditional working methods, the foundational hiring criteria for Indian enterprises has to shift. While technical skills remain useful, the practical half-life of specific software knowledge is shrinking rapidly. Forward-thinking organisations are realising that long-term enterprise value depends on a deliberate maturity model, one that moves systematically from basic AI literacy to AI fluency, and ultimately, organisational AI readiness.

AI literacy represents the baseline; a foundational understanding of how AI works. AI fluency, however, is a higher-order capability. It is the cognitive comfort required to co-create workflows alongside intelligent AI systems, transforming raw automated outputs into real, context-driven business solutions.

For corporate and board leadership, the imperative is to identify, nurture, and retrain completely different talent profile within their teams. The premium has moved toward employees who operate with high agency, strong emotional intelligence, and a natural capacity for pattern recognition, which is the ability to connect dots across complex business areas. Because AI systems excel at processing information but lacks context, leaders need professionals who act as curators of insights, applying sharp human judgment and contextual understanding to the data these systems provide.

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This transformation cannot be handled by a technology department alone. It is a leader-led shift that requires active guidance from the CEO, the board, and the executive team. AI readiness requires business leaders to possess a clear vision of how intelligent systems reshape their specific industry, transforming the company from the top down. The long-term economic impact of this leadership is substantial; strategic projections show that AI could add up to $1.7 trillion India’s economy by 2035, acting as a powerful driver for national growth.

As corporate India navigates this transition, the C-suite must directly drive the organisational’s AI readiness. Three strategic priorities must guide the executive agenda:

Rethink the entire organisation from the boardroom: C-suite leaders and boards must move beyond tracking individual app rollouts or software licenses. The entire leadership team must actively redesign the organisation around AI as the underlying substrate for every business function, rather than delegating this core strategy to the tech department.

Redesign roles to amplify collaboration: Reconstruct workflows so that employees actively pull AI into their daily collaboration. Instead of working in silos, teammates should come together to use AI-native operating systems as a shared engine to conduct deep research, brainstorm ideas, and co-create stuff. Human judgment must remain present at every stage, turning the office into a vibrant, high-agency workspace where people and AI build together.

Bridge the fluency gap through shared infrastructure: Foster AI readiness by embedding continuous learning directly into daily workflows. Leaders must look to India's robust public-private ecosystems, including NASSCOM's FutureSkills Prime, the IndiaAI Mission, and national upskilling frameworks like Skill India, to build continuous, verified training paths that keep pace with industry movement.

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Bringing AI into the Indian enterprise is ultimately not a story about technology replacing human talent. It is a story about the elevation of human capability. By relieving workers of the formulaic and the repetitive, AI presents Indian businesses with an historic opportunity to pivot their economic models toward global innovation and strategic ownership. Leading this change successfully will require clear thinking, a total commitment to organisational transformation, and the collective will to build a highly fluent, high-agency workforce.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Harjiv Singh, CEO and founder, CambrianEdge.ai.