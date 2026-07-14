Moving beyond compliance to quality by design

In the MedTech industry, quality is far more than a manufacturing benchmark. It is directly linked to patient safety, clinical outcomes and customer trust. A product failure in a hospital or clinical setting can interrupt treatment, compromise care delivery or expose healthcare workers to safety risks. That is why quality cannot simply be tested into a product at the end of manufacturing. It must be embedded from the earliest stages of design and development.

Artificial Intelligence

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The industry is steadily moving from reactive quality control toward proactive quality engineering, where potential risks are identified and addressed much earlier in the product lifecycle. This reflects a broader shift toward quality by design, a principle that recognises that the earlier a problem is found, the easier, faster and less expensive it is to solve. More importantly, risks eliminated during design never reach the patient, clinician or end user.

Traditionally, many medical device design teams focused primarily on achieving regulatory compliance by meeting testing requirements and design standards. Compliance remains essential, but the future of MedTech innovation requires companies to go beyond simply meeting standards. Manufacturers need systems that proactively identify design weaknesses, anticipate failure points and ensure consistent customer experience throughout the product lifecycle.

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{{^usCountry}} As the global MedTech industry embraces quality by design, India is emerging as an important hub in this transformation. With more health care technology companies establishing engineering, R&D and Global Capability Centres in the country, India-based teams are increasingly contributing to the development of advanced medical technologies for domestic and international markets. These centres are no longer only supporting product development. They are increasingly involved in systems engineering, risk analysis, design verification, digital engineering, quality planning and regulatory support. As this ecosystem matures, India has an opportunity to play a larger role in shaping global quality practices while helping accelerate innovation and improve product reliability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the global MedTech industry embraces quality by design, India is emerging as an important hub in this transformation. With more health care technology companies establishing engineering, R&D and Global Capability Centres in the country, India-based teams are increasingly contributing to the development of advanced medical technologies for domestic and international markets. These centres are no longer only supporting product development. They are increasingly involved in systems engineering, risk analysis, design verification, digital engineering, quality planning and regulatory support. As this ecosystem matures, India has an opportunity to play a larger role in shaping global quality practices while helping accelerate innovation and improve product reliability. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most widely adopted approaches supporting this transition is Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA). FMEA is a structured risk management methodology used to identify potential failures within a product, process or system and assess their possible impact. Design FMEA, usability FMEA and process FMEA help engineering teams systematically evaluate risks and implement corrective actions before products move into manufacturing or clinical use. By addressing issues at the design stage, companies can eliminate root causes rather than detect defects later in the process.

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The emphasis on early risk identification is also driving greater adoption of simulation-based testing in modern MedTech design. Digital simulations allow engineering teams to evaluate product performance, detect weaknesses and optimise designs before physical prototypes are built. This can reduce development timelines and costs while improving product robustness and accelerating innovation cycles.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as another valuable enabler of quality engineering. AI can help teams track and verify implementation of risk controls identified through FMEA activities, support requirements analysis, assess alignment with customer, regulatory and standards-based expectations, and identify complex processes that may require additional manufacturing testing, and developing effective quality control plans for manufacturing and distribution. It can also assist engineers in generating design alternatives that support informed decision-making.

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However, AI remains an enabler rather than a decision-maker. Human expertise continues to be central to regulated medical device development. Accountability remains with the engineers, quality professionals and clinical experts who evaluate AI-generated insights, make design decisions and determine how risks should be managed.

Embedding quality early in the design cycle creates value across the healthcare ecosystem. It lowers manufacturing inefficiencies, reduces dependence on extensive inspection, improves product reliability and strengthens customer confidence. For health care providers, this translates into better equipment uptime, more consistent clinical performance and greater trust in the technologies they use. For patients, it means safer and more dependable health care experiences.

Medical device development must continue to operate within strong quality and regulatory frameworks, including standards such as ISO 13485 for quality management and ISO 14971 for risk management. Yet true quality leadership extends beyond compliance. Different products carry different levels of clinical risk, and manufacturers must develop quality systems that reflect each product's intended use, complexity and risk profile.

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Quality in MedTech cannot be achieved through inspection alone. It must be designed, engineered, manufactured and sustained throughout the product lifecycle. As health care systems continue to evolve, organisations that embed quality deeply into their innovation culture will be better positioned to deliver superior customer experiences, build long-term trust and improve patient outcomes globally.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Naveen Huilgol, global quality leader, Philips.