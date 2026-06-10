The future of enterprise data platforms: AI and Microsoft fabric are reshaping analytics

For most of my career, I have watched companies spend more time moving data than understanding it. Reports lived in one tool, the warehouse in another, and the people who needed answers waited in a queue for someone in Information Technology (IT) to build a dashboard. That gap between having data and acting on it has quietly cost businesses years of momentum. What I saw at this year's FabCon in Atlanta tells me that gap is finally starting to close.

AI

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Microsoft Fabric began as an attempt to put storage, engineering, analytics, and reporting under one roof. The early promise was simple: stop stitching together five products and work from a single copy of your data. That alone was useful. The shift announced this year is bigger. Fabric is no longer being sold as a place to keep and study data. It is being built as a platform that understands data and can act on it.

The clearest signal was the general availability of data agents. In plain terms, these behave like domain analysts that live inside your business. A finance lead can ask a question in normal language and get an answer grounded in governed company data, without writing a single query or waiting for a report. These agents sit on top of OneLake, the single data lake at the centre of Fabric, and they reach across warehouses, lake-houses, and semantic models without anyone having to wire them together by hand.

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{{^usCountry}} Sitting beneath the agents is Fabric IQ, which Microsoft describes as a reasoning and context layer. This is the part most people will overlook and the part that matters most. An AI tool is only as honest as the meaning it is given. Without context, a model guesses. With a proper semantic layer that knows what a customer is, what revenue means in your business, and how your products relate to each other, the same model starts to give answers a leader can actually trust. Microsoft has put that context at the core of the platform rather than bolting it on later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sitting beneath the agents is Fabric IQ, which Microsoft describes as a reasoning and context layer. This is the part most people will overlook and the part that matters most. An AI tool is only as honest as the meaning it is given. Without context, a model guesses. With a proper semantic layer that knows what a customer is, what revenue means in your business, and how your products relate to each other, the same model starts to give answers a leader can actually trust. Microsoft has put that context at the core of the platform rather than bolting it on later. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There was also a quiet but important message about openness. OneLake now reads natively from Snowflake and connects to Databricks, and mirroring has been extended to systems such as Oracle and SAP. For years, the industry has pushed businesses to pick one vendor and stay there. The direction here is the opposite: use what you already run, and let the data work together. For any founder who has inherited a messy mix of old and new systems, that is a relief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was also a quiet but important message about openness. OneLake now reads natively from Snowflake and connects to Databricks, and mirroring has been extended to systems such as Oracle and SAP. For years, the industry has pushed businesses to pick one vendor and stay there. The direction here is the opposite: use what you already run, and let the data work together. For any founder who has inherited a messy mix of old and new systems, that is a relief. {{/usCountry}}

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None of it removes the hard work. A platform that can reason over your data will only be as good as the data you feed it. If your numbers are inconsistent, your ownership unclear, and your governance weak, smarter tools will simply make confident mistakes faster. The companies that could win with Fabric are not the ones chasing every new feature. They are the ones who treat data as a product, give it clear owners, and clean it before they ask a machine to think with it.

The technology has crossed an important line this year. The constraint has moved. It is no longer the tooling that holds most businesses back. It is the discipline behind the data. We have spent a decade calling ourselves data-driven. The next decade will separate the firms that meant it from the ones that only said it.

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For smaller companies and founders, this is genuinely good news. Capabilities that once needed a large engineering team and a serious budget are now closer to reach. A small team that keeps its data clean and its questions clear can now do work that used to belong only to the enterprise. That levelling matters, and it is worth paying attention to.

The future of enterprise analytics will not be defined by who owns the most data or the flashiest dashboard. It will be defined by who can ask the right question, trust the answer, and act on it before the moment passes. Fabric has taken a real step toward making that possible. The rest is up to us.

(The views expressed are personal)

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This article is authored by Somnath Jadhav, principal AI & data consultant.

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