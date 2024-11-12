India: A global leader in seafaring gender equality

In the vast expanse of the world's oceans, a quiet revolution is taking shape. The maritime industry, long seen as a stronghold of masculinity, is undergoing a transformative shift that champions gender equality and diversifies the workforce globally. Women are breaking barriers in seafaring roles, marking an essential change for the industry’s evolution in the 21st century. Maersk (Reuters File)

Statistics reflect this shift: the number of women seafarers in Maersk’s fleet has surged from 295 in 2021 to over 650 in 2024, with representation climbing from 2.3% in 2022 to 5.5% in 2024.

Notably, Indian women make up a substantial part of Maersk's global female seafarers, positioning India as a leader with over 350 female seafarers in its ranks.

This surge in female representation is more than a trend—it’s a harbinger of a new era in maritime operations. By harnessing women's unique perspectives and leadership styles, the industry stands to gain immensely.

Maersk is committed to this vision, emphasising that the true measure of progress is not in the numbers alone but in how deeply the organisational culture evolves to support these women and their success.

Maersk’s initiatives, like the Women Cadet Programme, where recent batches have achieved 50% female representation, and the pioneering Women Rating Programme, launched in 2023, which saw a 118% increase in female trainees within a year, are helping reshape the seafaring workforce. However, the real work lies in dismantling systemic barriers that have traditionally kept women from thriving in this industry.

The personal journeys of women like Yuvarajalakshmi Bharathi and Sonia Sachin Agarwal bring this vision to life.

Yuvarajalakshmi Bharathi, a mother from Ratnagiri, defied the odds to pursue her passion for seafaring. Balancing her studies while working from home during the pandemic, she seized the opportunity for a General Purpose Rating (GP) course. Though securing funding was challenging, she persisted, and her perseverance led to a trainee position with Maersk. Today, her story exemplifies the power of resilience and the untapped potential women bring to seafaring when supported.

Similarly, Sonia Sachin Agarwal from Pune was inspired by her father’s dreams and her boarding school principal, a former seafarer, to pursue a career in the merchant navy. After completing her GP Rating in 2023, she joined Maersk as a trainee and now eagerly anticipates her next assignment.

Both women embody the strength, ambition, and promise the industry can unlock by creating an inclusive environment.

To create a workplace where women seafarers can thrive, Maersk has implemented mentorship programmes that provide invaluable guidance and support for newcomers. Women with years of experience at sea share advice, facilitating a nurturing environment that helps female cadets and crew feel welcomed and empowered. These networks not only promote professional growth but also offer essential emotional support in a field that has traditionally been male-dominated.

More than just recruiting women, creating flexible career paths is essential, especially for those balancing multiple responsibilities, such as family commitments. Programmes that accommodate these needs play a critical role in sustaining female participation and encouraging retention in seafaring roles.

While the progress in female participation is promising, sustaining this trend requires continued effort. Industry-wide collaboration is essential, with companies, regulatory bodies, and educational institutions working together to remove barriers and promote inclusivity. Outreach programmes, targeted recruitment campaigns, and educational initiatives are critical to inspiring future generations of women to envision careers in the maritime. As more women become visible in seafaring, societal norms will continue to evolve, gradually reshaping traditionally male-dominated fields.

According to a 2021 International Maritime Organization (IMO) survey, women comprise only 2% of the global seafaring workforce, with most working in the cruise sector. However, the trend is positive: the majority of female seafarers are now aged between 21 and 30, signalling that younger generations are beginning to close the gender gap.

Oceans make up 70% of the Earth’s surface. Can we truly claim gender equality if human activities on oceans don’t provide a level playing field for all? The answer is a resounding ‘no.’

As oceans drive global trade and seaborne commerce recovers, a diverse seafaring community sends a powerful message of equality—one that spans both sea and land.

As more women take on seafaring roles, the gender gap will continue to narrow, ushering in new ideas, perspectives, and leadership styles. For those women considering a career at sea, the message is clear: pursue your passion. The maritime industry is ready to welcome, support, and celebrate your journey toward an equal future.

This article is authored by Karan Kochhar, head, Marine People Asia, Maersk.