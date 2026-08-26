New power skill for women

For decades, women's empowerment at the workplace has been measured through representation, leadership opportunities, skill development, and career progression. These remain important milestones, but as the world of work evolves, another capability is emerging as equally essential to long-term success: Financial confidence.

Women (HT File)

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Financial confidence goes beyond earning a salary. It is the ability to understand one's financial position, make informed decisions, plan for the future, and build security through each stage of life. It enables women to transform professional achievements into sustainable financial wellbeing.

Today's working women navigate increasingly complex financial realities. They balance career ambitions with family responsibilities, manage household finances, plan for future goals, and adapt to economic uncertainty. In such an environment, professional competence alone would not suffice. Financial confidence has become a critical life skill that influence personal and professional growth.

The modern workplace presents opportunities that previous generations could only imagine. Women today choose diverse professions, leading organisations, launching businesses, and participating more actively in financial decision-making than ever before.

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Many women continue to hesitate when discussing compensation, negotiating salaries, or evaluating workplace benefits. Others may postpone important financial decisions because they feel they lack sufficient knowledge or expertise. These challenges can have long-term consequences, affecting savings, investments, retirement planning, and overall financial security.

The reality is that every career decision has a financial dimension. Whether it is accepting a new role, pursuing higher education, taking a career break, or planning for retirement, financial awareness plays a central role. Women who understand these dynamics are often better positioned to make choices that align with both their career aspirations and long-term financial goals.

One of the biggest barriers to financial confidence is the lack of accessible financial education. While professional skills are developed through years of academic and workplace training, individuals are often left fending for themselves when it comes to financial literacy.

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As a result, many professionals enter the workforce with limited understanding of concepts such as investing, insurance, tax planning, debt management, or wealth creation. This knowledge gap can create uncertainty and hesitation, even among highly accomplished individuals.

Another challenge is the tendency to underestimate one's financial value. Women who are quite focused on delivering results and creating impact could often be less comfortable advocating for compensation that reflects their contributions. Over time, even small differences in salary growth can significantly influence long-term wealth accumulation.

Financial confidence is not about knowing everything. It is about having the awareness and willingness to engage with financial decisions rather than avoiding them.

A pay-check is often viewed as the reward for professional effort, but it can also be the foundation for long-term financial independence.

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Financial confidence encourages women to think beyond monthly earnings and to focus on building wealth over time. This includes developing healthy savings habits, creating emergency funds, investing consistently, and planning for future milestones.

The earlier these habits are established, the greater their long-term impact. Even small, disciplined financial decisions made throughout a career can create significant financial resilience and freedom later in life.

Importantly, financial planning should not be seen as a one-time activity. As careers evolve and personal circumstances change, financial strategies must evolve as well.

Organisations have an important role to play in fostering financial confidence among employees.

Traditionally, workplace wellbeing initiatives have focused on physical and mental health. While these remain essential, financial wellbeing is increasingly becoming a key component of employee wellness.

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Employees who feel financially secure are often more engaged, productive, and focused at work. Conversely, financial stress can affect concentration, decision-making, and overall job satisfaction.

Employers can support financial confidence by creating awareness around workplace benefits, offering financial wellness programs, and providing access to educational resources that help employees make informed decisions. Transparent communication around compensation structures and benefits can also empower employees to better understand and maximise the resources available to them.

The nature of workplace benefits itself is evolving. Today's workforce looks beyond traditional compensation towards solutions that support their overall financial wellbeing. Many organisations are increasingly adopting flexible benefits that allow employees to tailor benefits according to their individual needs and life stages.

Innovative workplace solutions such as flexible benefit plans and device leasing programs help employees optimise expenses and access essential resources without placing undue pressure on their finances. For women professionals, these benefits can provide greater financial flexibility, and help them manage cash flows more effectively while balancing personal and professional priorities.

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When organisations invest in financial wellbeing, they contribute not only to employee satisfaction but also to a stronger and more resilient workforce.

Creating financially confident workplaces requires a broader cultural shift. Conversations around money have historically been considered uncomfortable or even taboo. However, greater openness can help normalise financial learning and encourage individuals to seek guidance without hesitation.

Technology also helps accelerate this transformation. Digital financial tools, educational platforms, and personalised solutions make financial planning more accessible than ever before. These innovations enable individuals to take greater control of their finances and make decisions with increased clarity and confidence.

At the same time, mentorship and peer learning can play a valuable role. When women share experiences, discuss financial goals, and learn from one another, they help create a supportive environment that encourages growth and confidence.

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As conversations around workplace equality continue to evolve, financial confidence deserves a place alongside leadership, communication, and professional expertise as a critical success skill.

Women who are financially confident are better equipped to pursue opportunities, navigate uncertainty, and make decisions that support both their personal aspirations and professional ambitions. They are more likely to advocate for themselves, plan for the future, and build lasting financial security.

The future of women's empowerment will not be defined solely by career achievements. It will also be shaped by the confidence with which women manage their financial lives. In a rapidly changing world, financial confidence is no longer optional - it is one of the most important power skills a woman can possess.

(The views expressed are personal)

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This article is authored by Sunita Cherian, advisor, SalarySe.