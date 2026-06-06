India's defence for space

Ongoing global conflicts including Op Sindoor have established that space domain is not only central to multi domain military operations but is core to National Security. For India, the year 2019 marked a watershed moment for strategic evolution in outer space. With the raising of the Defence Space Agency (DSA) and the successful demonstration of anti-satellite (ASAT) capability through Mission Shakti, India emerged as the fourth nation in the world to possess proven space deterrence capabilities. These twin developments signalled India's recognition that space had become a critical contributor to comprehensive national power.

Space (Unsplash)

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Since then, India has steadily endeavoured to enhance both its space capacity and capability. The growing dependence of military operations on satellites for communication, navigation, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), targeting, logistics, and command-and-control has made space an operational necessity rather than a technological luxury. The challenge before India today is not merely to exploit space for defence purposes, but also to prepare the means for defending its space assets and interests.

The establishment of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in 2020 was a transformative step in this direction. By opening the space sector to private participation, India has unleashed unprecedented innovation and entrepreneurial energy that should axiomatically contribute to dual-use (military and civil) integration. Given the inherently dual-use nature of space technologies, many of these innovations possess direct military relevance. Numerous start-ups and private enterprises have entered domains such as satellite manufacturing, launch services, earth observation, geospatial analytics, communication technologies, artificial intelligence, and space situational awareness. Even though this has led to a multi-layered defence response doctrine, it however, lacks any operational defence framework for civilian assets supporting military operations.

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{{^usCountry}} It is noteworthy that the Indian Space Policy 2023 still focuses on civilian/peaceful uses with no explicit defence commitment for commercial satellites. While in the US, the Space Force treats commercial/civilian satellites as critical national security infrastructure, thereby any attack on civilian space asset is treated as an attack on the nation. India explicitly lacks a policy declaring civilian space assets as national security or critical infrastructure. The issue here is that with civilian satellites increasingly supporting military operations (communication, ISR, navigation), the absence of specific defence protection creates a strategic vulnerability. Adversaries could target civilian satellites to achieve military effects without triggering a formal defence response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is noteworthy that the Indian Space Policy 2023 still focuses on civilian/peaceful uses with no explicit defence commitment for commercial satellites. While in the US, the Space Force treats commercial/civilian satellites as critical national security infrastructure, thereby any attack on civilian space asset is treated as an attack on the nation. India explicitly lacks a policy declaring civilian space assets as national security or critical infrastructure. The issue here is that with civilian satellites increasingly supporting military operations (communication, ISR, navigation), the absence of specific defence protection creates a strategic vulnerability. Adversaries could target civilian satellites to achieve military effects without triggering a formal defence response. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) coverage for India focuses on debris avoidance but leaves out hostile threats in space. For protection of space assets, the military establishment needs Space Domain Awareness (SDA) that not only detects but assesses threats, that it can defend; going much beyond just debris avoidance. SSA therefore must be extended to protect and include all national commercial satellites from adversarial interference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) coverage for India focuses on debris avoidance but leaves out hostile threats in space. For protection of space assets, the military establishment needs Space Domain Awareness (SDA) that not only detects but assesses threats, that it can defend; going much beyond just debris avoidance. SSA therefore must be extended to protect and include all national commercial satellites from adversarial interference. {{/usCountry}}

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India's evolving approach to military space can be captured through two complementary concepts: "Space for Defence" and "Defence for Space." The first recognises the indispensable role of space systems in supporting military operations across land, maritime, air, cyber, and information domains. The second acknowledges the growing need to protect national space infrastructure from adversarial threats ranging from cyber-attacks and electronic warfare to co-orbital systems and kinetic ASAT weapons. The critical gap is that while India has progressed on "Space for Defence" (using space for military operations) but has not operationalised "Defence for Space" (protecting all space assets, including civilian ones).

The institutional architecture therefore remains stuck in a pre-2019 civilian-dominated framework, while the operational capabilities have advanced. This mismatch creates strategic vulnerability. This duality is increasingly reflected in India's strategic thinking which was addressed by the release of the Joint Doctrine for Space by the ministry of defence in September 2025. It represents an important milestone in articulating a coherent vision for military space operations. The doctrine provides a framework for integrating space capabilities into national defence planning and outlines the contours of future space security challenges. The doctrine recognises “Space as a warfighting domain” and focuses on ‘space centric warfare; asset protection and risk mitigation’.

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Doctrines, however, alone do not create capabilities. Without clear institutional ownership, even the most forward-looking doctrine risks remaining a statement of intent rather than an instrument of national power. Their effectiveness ultimately depends upon institutional authority, resource allocation, and implementation mechanisms. For the doctrine to translate into operational outcomes, the Allocation of Business Rules must adequately empower the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) within the ministry of defence to drive implementation, coordinate stakeholders, and oversee capability development across the armed forces.

An equally pressing requirement is the strengthening of India's military space architecture. The planned Space-Based Surveillance Phase-III (SBS-III) programme, reportedly envisaging an additional constellation of 52 satellites, represents a significant step forward. Yet the future demands a more integrated approach. India must aspire towards a triad space capability that seamlessly intertwines Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT), satellite communications, and ISR assets into a resilient and interoperable architecture.

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Such integration would provide assured situational awareness, precision targeting, secure communications, and decision superiority across all theatres of operation. More importantly, it would enhance resilience against disruption by creating redundancy and distributed functionality across multiple constellations. The urgency of this endeavour cannot be overstated. The character of warfare is changing rapidly. Contemporary conflicts have demonstrated that control of information and access to space-based services often determine success on the battlefield. Nations that fail to secure their space infrastructure risk strategic blindness, communication paralysis, and loss of operational effectiveness.

Yet satellites and launch vehicles alone will not secure India's future in space. The most critical requirement is the development of human capital. India needs a new generation of scientists, engineers, military professionals, policy experts, lawyers, strategists, and entrepreneurs who understand the complexities of the space domain. Educational institutions must go beyond offering minor degree courses and become major participants in the national space enterprise. Universities, engineering colleges, research institutions, and defence educational establishments need to incorporate space studies into their curricula and encourage interdisciplinary research that combines technology, policy, law, economics, and security.

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India stands today at an inflection point in its space journey. The challenge now is to move from capability creation to capability integration; from doctrinal articulation to operational implementation; and from isolated initiatives to a whole-of-nation approach. As the nation advances towards becoming a leading space power, it must embrace both imperatives with equal determination: Leveraging Space for Defence and building robust Defence for Space. The time to act is now.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Lt Gen PJS Pannu, former deputy chief, IDS, currently senior advisor, SIA-India and head, Department of Space Studies, MERI group.

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