New dawn in regulation: India’s Labour Codes

For decades, navigating India's labour law landscape has been a formidable task for businesses, characterised by a complex web of over forty central level labour laws, many of which were relics of a bygone industrial era. This intricate and often overlapping regulatory framework created significant compliance burdens, stifled operational flexibility, and posed challenges to fostering a modern, agile workforce. Law (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In a landmark move set to re-define the future of work in the country, the Government of India has taken a historic step by consolidating 29 of its central level labour laws to four new codes, that is, (i) the Code on Wages, 2019; (ii) Industrial Relations Code, 2020; (iii) Code on Social Security, 2020 (SS Code); and (iv) Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (“OSH Code”) (collectively the “Labour Codes”) effective from November 21, 2025. These reforms represent a new dawn in regulation; a paradigm shift aimed at balancing the ease of doing business with the welfare and rights of workers.

As the nation stands on the cusp of this transformative era, it is imperative for every employer to understand the profound implications of this new regime and strategically prepare for the transition.

Although the rules under the Labour Codes have not yet been notified, given that the Labour Codes have been enacted/implemented, the substantive provisions that can be implemented in the absence of rules should, in principle, be complied with by employers. This means that where the Labour Codes are clear and do not depend on rules for further implementation, employers will be expected to give effect to those requirements. For instance, the Labour Codes mandate payment of gratuity to fixed term employees, irrespective of the completion of the typical five-year qualifying period, which means that separation payouts for fixed term employees will now need to factor for pro-rata gratuity payments. Similarly, the Labour Code’s introduce a uniform definition of wages, which will govern the calculation of statutory benefits, including provident fund, bonus, gratuity, retrenchment compensation and others. Since this definition forms part of all the Labour Codes, it becomes the operative basis for calculating benefits prospectively.

On the other hand, certain provisions of the Labour Codes require the impending rules to flesh out the practical nuances, specific procedures and detailed compliance requirements thereunder. For instance, under the SS Code, provisions relating to unorganised workers, gig workers, and platform workers, may not be operationalized without the corresponding rules setting out the specifics of the registration and benefit-delivery mechanisms. A similar issue arises in relation to the requirement for employers to issue appointment letters under the OSH Code, “in such form as may be prescribed by the appropriate government.” Since the prescribed form has not yet been notified, this requirement cannot be practically met at this point.

Therefore, employers will need to comply with the substantive, self-executing provisions of the Labour Codes and integrate the same into their organisational practices, while they keep a close watch at any further developments.

Forged in a bygone industrial era, India's labour laws often created compliance hurdles for employers, besides failing to recognise contemporary work models like the gig economy. The most glaring friction point was the chaotic existence of multiple conflicting definitions of wages, a perennial source of disputes over statutory payouts. The new Labour Codes decisively cuts through this Gordian knot, replacing a legacy of complexity with a streamlined, unified framework. By establishing a single, consistent definition of wages, the reforms seek to eliminate a major source of dispute, transforming a landscape of legal ambiguity into one of predictable compliance.

As India moves towards a more harmonised labour regime, employers must closely evaluate how these changes will affect their operations, functions, and compliance requirements. This is especially pertinent because certain provisions under the Labour Codes may overlap with state-specific labour laws, such as the Shops and Establishments Acts which continue to remain operative, creating a dual regulatory landscape. For instance, matters such as working hours, overtime regulations, leave policies, weekly holidays, and conditions for employing women during night shifts are governed by both the labour Codes and the respective state specific Shops and Establishments Acts.

In summary, the implementation of the four Labour Codes marks a pivotal milestone in India’s labour landscape. Crucially, these reforms aim to build a workforce that is protected, productive, and poised for the future; all vital for achieving an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). By ensuring better wages, social security, safety, and welfare, these reforms promise a more equitable workplace for employees. Likewise, the extension of social security benefits to previously uncovered segments like gig, platform, and unorganised sector workers is expected to build a more inclusive and resilient workforce.

For businesses, this streamlined architecture translates into enhanced operational agility, reduced compliance burdens, and greater clarity, fostering an environment ripe for investment and expansion. Ultimately, the Labour Codes are designed to create a virtuous cycle wherein a secure, safe, and well-compensated workforce becomes a more productive and motivated one, while simplified and predictable regulations empower businesses to grow and generate employment.

This article is authored by Preetha Soman, partner, Tia Matthew, associate and Rebecca Thomas, associate, Labour and Employment Laws, JSA Advocates & Solicitors.