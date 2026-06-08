Indian selectors show what ‘depth’ really means

Just ten days ago, we wrote an article that felt mildly heretical. We suggested that if the T20 World Cup had been selected after IPL 2026, rather than before it, several of India's victorious heroes might not have made the cut. We pointed to a brutal new reality: India no longer has one T20 team. It genuinely has two. Frankly, we braced for outrage. Instead, the BCCI selectors have done something far more definitive than any op-ed could. They have effectively proven our point by coming out with a radically different team.

Shreyas Iyer has been named as the new T20I captain of India.(X images)

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On June 6, the new T20I squad for the Ireland and England series was announced. And it is quite a tsunami. Shreyas Iyer is the new captain. Suryakumar Yadav, the man who lifted the World Cup just months ago, has not just lost the captaincy; he has been dropped. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are "rested"; Axar Patel has been removed as vice-captain; and a 15-year-old phenomenon, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has been handed a maiden call-up. This is not a rotation; it is complete a reset.

Let us indulge the uncomfortable truth: as authors, one is not supposed to say "we told you so." But when events unfold with the precision of a well-edited screenplay, a little self-reference is forgivable. Our previous piece detailed how incumbency had become fragile. We had noted that Suryakumar Yadav endured a lean IPL; that Hardik Pandya's impact was intermittent; that Bumrah, for once, did not arrive with his usual inevitability; and we had highlighted how people like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Reddy, amongst others had made themselves statistically impossible not to pick.

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{{^usCountry}} The selectors have now done what we only dared to imply: They have acted on the premise that temporary dips in form create legitimate alternatives. Suryakumar's World Cup contribution--242 runs at 136 was significant; but his IPL contribution was not. And in this new India, a single bad season is enough for you not just to lose your place, but your captaincy too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selectors have now done what we only dared to imply: They have acted on the premise that temporary dips in form create legitimate alternatives. Suryakumar's World Cup contribution--242 runs at 136 was significant; but his IPL contribution was not. And in this new India, a single bad season is enough for you not just to lose your place, but your captaincy too. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is where praise is due. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has done something genuinely courageous. In most cricketing nations, dropping a World Cup-winning captain three months after the final would be unthinkable. In India, even more so, given the fanaticism of Indian cricket fans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is where praise is due. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has done something genuinely courageous. In most cricketing nations, dropping a World Cup-winning captain three months after the final would be unthinkable. In India, even more so, given the fanaticism of Indian cricket fans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yet the logic is cold and correct. Suryakumar will be 38 by the 2028 T20 World Cup. Shreyas Iyer is 31, has led three different IPL franchises to finals, including winning it for KKR in 2024. He has scored 498 runs at a strike rate of just under 170 in this year’s IPL; and he was not even in the World Cup XI. But, now he is the captain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet the logic is cold and correct. Suryakumar will be 38 by the 2028 T20 World Cup. Shreyas Iyer is 31, has led three different IPL franchises to finals, including winning it for KKR in 2024. He has scored 498 runs at a strike rate of just under 170 in this year’s IPL; and he was not even in the World Cup XI. But, now he is the captain. {{/usCountry}}

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Tilak Varma replaces Axar Patel as vice-captain, again, a nod to the future. Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Kumar Reddy are rewarded for their fearless IPL campaigns. And Prince Yadav, an uncapped talent, is fast-tracked. Even the "resting" of Bumrah and Hardik has a double edge. Yes, they are irreplaceable on paper. But the message is unmistakable: No one is indispensable; not even the best fast bowler of his generation.

To be fair, the only minor quibble one could have with the selectors is about Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan who have made the cut, likely due to strong second halves of IPL 2026, rather than their overall dominance through the IPL. Likewise, Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube remain, even as younger, more explosive players (Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Riyan Parag) wait outside.

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The larger point, the one our earlier article made, is now undeniable. India's bench is not just deep. It is a parallel first XI. No other nation can discard a Suryakumar Yadav and promote a 15-year-old and yet have the same quality and depth in the team. without a drop in quality.

We thought we were being bold when we wrote about India having two world-class T20 teams. But now, even voices from within the game are going one better. A recent clip from the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast, featuring legendary former England captains Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan alongside David Lloyd and Phil Tufnell, declared about India: "They could have four international teams!"

The rest of the world should be afraid. Not because of India's first XI—but because of the terrifying quality of the players waiting outside it.

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We have heard the criticisms: The IPL is too long, too commercial, too demanding; it bulldozes bilateral cricket; it burns out fast bowlers. Fair points, all--but here is the counterweight the critics rarely acknowledge. The IPL has become the world's most effective T20 academy. It has given India something no other nation possesses--a production line where international-quality players are being churned out each season.

When the IPL 2026 final was played on May 31 between RCB and Gujarat Titans, Indian T20 cricket had already won. But the real victory is the selectors' willingness to make the uncomfortable choice.

Our earlier article was a statistical recognition of a new reality. The squad announcement is the operationalization of it. Suryakumar, Bumrah, and Hardik may well return; they are champions. But they will return knowing that their place is no longer a right; it is a weekly audition.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Aman Singh, head, Chairman’s Office, Adani Group and Shishir Priyadarshi, president, Chintan Research Foundation, New Delhi.

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