18th BRICS summit: Moving in new directions

India, the benign voice of South Asia and being one of the key actors in the contemporary multilateral world order, is set to host the BRICS Summit for the fourth time at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 12 to 13. The theme of this summit is Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability. These are not catchwords but an utter necessity to desist from mutual friction, distrust, sectarianism leading to instability, recrimination and ecocide. India has previously hosted the BRICS summit in 2012, 2016 and 2021. However, this year’s summit is likely to be far more challenging for several categorical reasons, including the prevailing atmosphere of war across the international arena, the resulting energy crisis looming large over smaller nations, the stark manifestation of punitive economic posture of the US, attempt to construct an anti-India regional axis in South Asia, and the systematic degradation of the global environment. Against this backdrop, India’s ability to address these humongous challenges, shall contribute to the creation of a peaceful, stable world order and effectively utilise the impressive BRICS platform to demonstrate the country’s diplomatic maturity, wisdom and accommodation rather than merely strategic instrumentality. As BRICS expands, now comprising 11 member countries that collectively represent nearly half of the world’s population and approximately 40% of global GDP, the outcomes of the gathering are expected to attract significant international attention.

BRICS 2026 preparations (REUTERS)

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In fact, after its active role in the 26th SCO summit in Bishkek and within a very brief gap organising the 18th BRICS summit in the state capital speaks of India’s readiness for global diplomacy. It is, therefore, not a spatial test but a test of its leadership of universal interests, particularly for the Global South that remains bogged in multiple conflicts and endemic eco-crisis. That is why India’s stewardship of the BRICS Summit is extremely significant. First, it is likely to provide with the scope to flag the danger of state-sponsored terrorism like the one experienced last year in Phalgam, Kashmir, carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan based Laskar-e-Taiba, and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, during which several terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were targeted and destroyed. Secondly, India’s regional dominance as a key player in South Asia was unduly ignored when the United States appeared to place Pakistan, the alleged supporter of the attackers, on an equal footing with India. Moreover, Washington began to give greater importance to Islamabad by inviting its army chief, Asim Munir, to the White House. Pakistan, too, did not miss the opportunity to diplomatically isolate India. Furthermore, the US imposed high tariffs on India as a punitive measure for purchasing oil from Russia, creating additional pressure on India’s economic stability. Thirdly, in recent times, sudden changes in the power structures of some South Asian states have strengthened anti-India forces in the region. In this context, the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government following the anti-quota student movement in 2024 and the formation of an interim government under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus may be cited as an example. During his period, strong anti- India sentiments emerged, while Yunus sought to develop closer relations with Pakistan and China, thereby creating additional security challenges for India. Although the situation subsequently changes with the formation of a government led by Tarique Rahaman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) following elections in February 2026, there has been little substantial change in India-Bangladesh relations. This is evident from Tarique Rahman’s visits to China and Malaysia without a corresponding visit to India. India’s concerns have further increased as Bangladesh has recently expressed interest in participating in the Mecca Joint Agreement (2026) involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Fourthly, Although Pakistan’s international standing may not have increased significantly, its being entrusted with a mediating role in resolving the longstanding tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel that has presented India with new diplomatic challenges. To address these challenges, India has sought to strengthen its relations with multilateral forums and with other countries, including China and Russia. BRICS further consolidates this opportunity for India by providing an important platform for multilateral engagement and diplomatic cooperation.

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{{^usCountry}} BRIC was formed in 2001, comprising Brazil, Russia, India and China- countries that economist Jim o’ Neil identified as some of the world’s fastest growing economies. In 2010, South Africa joined the group and the organisation was subsequently rechristened as BRICS. At present BRICS has 11 full members and 10 partner countries. As the host country, India has embraced the theme Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability (BRICS). The theme gains particular significance in light of the recent conflict in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which have intensified concerns about global energy security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BRIC was formed in 2001, comprising Brazil, Russia, India and China- countries that economist Jim o’ Neil identified as some of the world’s fastest growing economies. In 2010, South Africa joined the group and the organisation was subsequently rechristened as BRICS. At present BRICS has 11 full members and 10 partner countries. As the host country, India has embraced the theme Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability (BRICS). The theme gains particular significance in light of the recent conflict in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which have intensified concerns about global energy security. {{/usCountry}}

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Against the backdrop of the intensified muscle-flexing of parties in West Asia, disruptions to the movement of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz have raised serious concerns, as they can trigger shortage of petrol, diesel, and gas across the world. It is worth nothing that since 2023, Iran, Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia have joined BRICS as full members. Therefore, India have to engage with these countries and carefully address their interests cum broader consensus building on global governance. From this perspective, the summit is likely to bring about new diplomatic equations and strategic realignments, making it a significant event for India and the wider international order.

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In recent times, several events have occurred, some directly caused by human activities and others resulting from humanity’s efforts towards modernisation. These developments have placed immense pressure on the global environment. Their direct and indirect impacts are being felt across the world, including by the BRICS member States. Therefore, it can be easily anticipated that environmental issues will assume great importance at the summit being hosted by India.

Recently, the devastating floods in Nepal caused by glacier collapse, resulting in a significant loss of lives, extensive damage to property, and large-scale displacement are likely to capture considerable attention in the BRICS. When Nepal’s Prime Minister (PM) Balen Shah attributes such disasters to the unchecked modernisation and industrialisation of developed countries, it is only natural that this issue will gain prominence in the deliberations. Secondly, India must certainly bring the environmental dimension into the discussions in its own national interest, as several regions of the country specially the north eastern states have already experienced similar disaster, including the Kedarnath disaster (2013), the Chamoli disaster (2021), and the Sikkim disaster (2023). Thirdly, Other BRICS member states are also facing serious environmental challenges. In South Africa, droughts and changing rainfall patterns have adversely affected agricultural land and water resources, thereby disrupting the lives and livelihoods of ordinary people. China is a country of 20% population of the world possessing only 7% water resources leading to water scarcity. Rapid urbanisation and dependence on coal and oil degraded the air quality in recent times. Fourthly, Another BRICS member state, Russia, is also grappling with various environmental problems. In addition, the Ukraine crisis since 2022 has further aggravated environmental concerns. Missile and massive drone attacks have damaged industrial facilities and oil fields, causing oil to spill into surrounding areas including water bodies such as Kyiv Lake, thereby harming the environment. Agricultural land, forests are affected due to contamination of lead and mercury which can have long-term adverse effect on ecosystem. Fifthly, the wars in West Asia have caused significant damage to the environment of the region. Military operations and the destruction of infrastructure have increased carbon dioxide emissions and contributed to environmental degradation. Attacks on gas and oil facilities have resulted in oil spills, severely affecting marine ecosystem and biodiversity. Moreover, the disruption of transportation through the Strait of Hormuz has adversely affected global energy supplies and created obstacles to the implementation of green transition policies. Therefore, it can be said that environmental issues are likely to emerge as an important agenda at the upcoming BRICS discussions, requiring responses and remedies at the global, regional, and national levels.

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At the12th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting (August 18, 2026), India’s environment minister, Shri Bhupender Yadav, emphasised the need for member States to share their national experiences, leading practices, innovative solutions, and local knowledge system to strengthen environmental protection. So, in the coming summit the issues that are expected to receive greater importance include: Firstly, promoting people centric environment action, encouraging individuals and communities to adopt environmentally responsible practices, Secondly, cooperation in the field of afforestation, early warning systems, and forest fire management, Thirdly, promotion of circular economy, focusing on waste reduction, recycling, and sustainable production and consumptions.

All member States agree that environmental protection cannot be achieved successfully without collective action. Therefore, at this year’s BRICS Summit, the member states particularly India as a host, is expected to place greater emphasis on several key areas for environmental protection. India as a host encourages the BRICS members to support international green projects like the international Solar Alliance to accelerate clean energy transition. Second, Russia agrees to share innovative environment related technologies with BRICS platform for Environmentally Sound Technologies (BEST). Third, the big player of BRICS Russia, China and India are expected to agree to cooperate in waste management, harvesting critical minerals and use of advanced technology including AI for fulfilling multi-front commitments in the field of environmental sustainability, joint research on biodiversity loss, pollution control and marine conservation.

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India will outline its national goals and achievements, particularly its progress in building a sustainable energy system and strengthening transmission and distribution infrastructure, and its international cooperation initiatives. It will also commit to promoting the priorities of Global South. But it cannot be said that India’s hosting of the BRICS summit has been entirely smooth and free from glitches. The first major obstacle India faces in this regard is the ongoing crisis in West Asia, particularly the tension and differences between member states, especially Iran and UAE. Second, differences between India’s balanced position and the views of Russia and Iran regarding opposition to the West. Third, China’s overwhelming economic footprints and its tendency to weaponise cross-border water and differences in the national economic policies of member states which pose challenges to the development of BRICS Pay initiative and the institutional weakness of the organisation.

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Despite these minor differences of opinion, PM Narendra Modi, while speaking about BRICS, emphasises the principle of Humanity First. He stresses the importance of green energy cooperation and a multilateral ruled based order for promoting global environmental sustainability and improving the state of the world’s environment.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Gouri Sankar Nag, professor and head, Department of Political Science, Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University and Mihir Dey, assistant professor, Department of Political Science, Sushil Kar College, Kolkata.