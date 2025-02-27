India-US relations: Modi’s visit and future trajectory

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States (US) in February 2025 marked a significant moment in India-US relations. His joint press conference with President Donald Trump at the White House showcased the strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. The discussions centred around key areas such as trade, defence cooperation, energy collaboration, and strategic initiatives, reflecting both countries' commitment to deepening their partnership. This visit not only reinforced existing agreements but also paved the way for future engagements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC.(PTI)

One of the most critical issues discussed was trade. Both leaders acknowledged existing trade imbalances and committed to resolving tariff disputes. India agreed to increase imports of US oil, gas, and military equipment, aiming to reduce the trade deficit. Negotiations for a comprehensive trade deal were also discussed, with the first phase expected to be signed by fall 2025 and a full agreement projected within seven months. President Trump emphasized the need for more equitable trade relations, highlighting reciprocal tariffs as a tool to balance economic engagement.

Defence cooperation emerged as another cornerstone of the discussions. The US proposed selling F-35 stealth fighter jets to India. This potential deal signifies Washington’s growing trust in India as a strategic partner and a counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific. Military ties between the two countries have steadily grown, with increased defence purchases, joint military exercises, and intelligence-sharing initiatives reinforcing their cooperation.

Energy collaboration also featured prominently in the discussions. India has been increasing its import of US crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), reducing its dependence on West Asian energy suppliers. Additionally, both nations agreed to work on nuclear energy cooperation, with India reforming its policies to allow greater involvement of US nuclear technology. These agreements not only bolster India’s energy security but also create economic opportunities for both countries.

Beyond bilateral trade and defence, Modi and Trump discussed broader strategic initiatives. A key highlight was the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting trade connectivity between India, the Middle East, and Europe. This initiative aligns with India’s vision of strengthening global supply chains and reducing dependence on Chinese-controlled trade routes. The corridor is expected to enhance economic integration, improve logistical efficiency, and promote regional stability.

The visit provided valuable insights into the trajectory of US-India relations under the Trump administration and highlighted key differences from the Biden administration’s approach. While both administrations have maintained strong ties with India, their priorities and methods have varied. The Biden administration emphasised multilateralism, democratic values, and human rights, occasionally leading to diplomatic friction over issues such as press freedom and religious freedoms in India. In contrast, President Trump has prioritised strategic and economic interests, avoiding discussions on human rights to focus on trade and defence collaborations.

Trade policy has been another point of difference. The Biden administration favoured diplomatic negotiations and trade dialogues to resolve disputes, whereas the Trump administration has taken a more direct approach by implementing reciprocal tariffs and pushing for rapid trade agreements. Despite these differences, both administrations have recognised India as a crucial economic and geopolitical partner, ensuring continuity in relations.

In the defence sector, both administrations have strengthened military cooperation with India. Under Biden, the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) was launched to promote collaboration in AI, quantum computing, and semiconductor manufacturing. The Trump administration has continued this focus but with an emphasis on tangible military sales and joint defence exercises. Discussions on supplying advanced fighter jets and expanding intelligence-sharing mechanisms demonstrate Washington’s commitment to bolstering India’s defence capabilities.

Looking ahead, US-India relations are expected to deepen further, driven by shared economic, security, and geopolitical interests. The resolution of trade disputes and the potential for increased investments in technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing will enhance economic ties. Defence cooperation is likely to expand, with India continuing to acquire advanced US military equipment and engaging in joint military operations. Additionally, strategic alignments through initiatives like IMEC will further solidify India’s role as a key player in global trade and regional stability.

Despite leadership changes and policy shifts, the US-India relationship remains anchored in mutual interests. While tactical approaches may differ between administrations, the fundamental aspects of the partnership—economic collaboration, defence cooperation, and strategic alignment—are expected to remain strong. As both countries navigate global challenges such as the climate crisis, cybersecurity threats, and shifting geopolitical alliances, their partnership will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

PM Modi’s visit to the US in 2025 reaffirmed the growing importance of India in global affairs. The agreements and discussions during this visit underscore the potential for a stronger and more dynamic US-India partnership. With continued collaboration in trade, defence, and strategic initiatives, both nations are poised to play a leading role in shaping the economic and geopolitical landscape of the 21st century.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar, international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.