Martial law in South Korea: A critical analysis of its political and cultural impact

In December 2024, South Korea witnessed an extraordinary suspension of democratic norms when President Yoon Suk Yeol enacted martial law, citing imminent national security threats and allegations of electoral interference. The government emphasised escalating provocations from North Korea, including missile tests and psychological warfare tactics, as catalysts for the decision. Additionally, officials argued that internal instability, fuelled by accusations of electoral fraud and widespread political discontent, created a volatile environment demanding temporary militarised governance to prevent chaos and safeguard national integrity. The declaration reflected escalating geopolitical tensions with North Korea and internal fractures within South Korea's political establishment. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (File)(via REUTERS)

This abrupt imposition of martial law catalysed alarm among legislators and citizens, who perceived it as a constitutional subversion aimed at entrenching executive control during a period of domestic and international volatility.

The declaration triggered an immediate constitutional and institutional counteraction, underscoring the resilience of South Korea’s democratic frameworks in crisis mitigation.

The National Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against President Yoon, passing the motion with an emphatic 204-85 vote. Charges included insurrection, executive overreach, and constitutional violations.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo assumed provisional executive authority, immediately prioritising the stabilisation of governance functions and restoration of civilian oversight. His administration focused on de-escalating tensions by initiating dialogues with opposition leaders and civil society organisations. Simultaneously, emergency legislative sessions were convened to assess legal frameworks for dismantling martial law and safeguarding democratic principles. Han’s provisional leadership also addressed economic disruptions caused by the political turmoil, implementing short-term fiscal measures to reassure markets and maintain public services. These responses underscored the executive’s dual mandate of preserving institutional continuity while navigating the path toward constitutional normalcy. enabling governance continuity while the Constitutional Court deliberated impeachment proceedings.

Opposition parties decried the martial law imposition as despotic and antithetical to democratic principles, framing it as an egregious betrayal of public trust.

Global stakeholders issued mixed reactions, ranging from expressions of solidarity with South Korea democratic forces to measured calls for stability and institutional due process.

These developments showcased South Korea’s institutional agility in confronting constitutional crises, reaffirming its commitment to preserving democratic governance despite executive encroachments.

In response to martial law, South Korean citizens mobilised en masse, transforming urban centres into arenas of dissent characterised by inventive protest strategies and cultural symbolism.

Protesters emphasised non-violent resistance through mass rallies, sit-ins, and public forums, foregrounding democratic values and civic rights.

The protests prominently featured K-pop songs such as BTS's 'Spring Day' and EXO's 'Power,' which served as anthems for resilience and unity. Protesters performed choreographed routines to these tracks, symbolising collective strength and hope. Fan clubs organised synchronised light stick displays, creating visually stunning spectacles that captured global attention. These efforts exemplified how K-pop’s cultural appeal and organisational frameworks can be harnessed for political expression and mass mobilisation. Central to the protests was the widespread utilisation of K-pop light sticks—luminescent accessories typically emblematic of fandom culture—as tools of resistance and solidarity.

The protests incorporated choreographed routines and performances of popular K-pop anthems, leveraging cultural motifs to amplify political messages and sustain momentum.

The integration of K-pop artefacts into protests revealed several dimensions of modern activism by repurposing entertainment symbols for political ends, protesters exemplified the confluence of cultural identity and sociopolitical engagement. The prevalence of young participants underscored their pivotal role in contemporary democratic advocacy, reflecting generational aspirations for transparent governance. The visually arresting displays attracted extensive international media coverage, fostering transnational solidarity and amplifying the movement’s reach.

K-pop’s appropriation within the protests underscored its evolution from an entertainment phenomenon to a medium for political expression and collective identity.

· Emotional resonance: Protesters drew emotional sustenance from synchronised chants and musical performances, fostering a sense of unity and purpose.

· Symbolic illumination: The light sticks functioned as metaphors for hope and resilience, echoing candlelight demonstrations of earlier civic movements.

· Digital amplification: Protest footage disseminated across global social media platforms, catalysing support from international celebrities and advocacy organisations. Notable figures such as BTS’s RM and BLACKPINK’s Lisa expressed solidarity through social media, amplifying awareness. The hashtags #DemocracyLights and #StandWithKorea trends globally, reflecting the scale of digital mobilisation. These online efforts magnified the protests' visibility and underscored the growing intersection of pop culture and political activism. footage disseminated across global social media platforms, catalysing support from international celebrities and advocacy organisations.

This cultural and performative dimension of the protests emphasised the transformative potential of popular culture as both a mobilisation tool and a medium for articulating dissent.

The martial law crisis left indelible marks on South Korea’s political and cultural landscape, illuminating both vulnerabilities and strengths within its democratic fabric.

· Democratic fortification: The impeachment process underscored the robustness of South Korea’s institutional safeguards against authoritarian drift, reinforcing public trust in constitutional mechanisms.

· Generational agency: The protests highlighted the agency of younger demographics in shaping political discourse, demonstrating their capacity to mobilise innovative and culturally embedded strategies.

· Cultural diplomacy: The infusion of K-pop aesthetics into political activism exemplified the dual role of culture as a unifying force and a soft power instrument, with implications for future advocacy movements.

· Legislative reforms: Proposals included the Electoral Transparency Act, which mandated stricter auditing of vote counts and electronic voting systems to prevent fraud. Another key initiative was the Civil Oversight in Military Governance Bill, aimed at establishing independent review boards to monitor military interventions in civilian governance. Additionally, the Executive Accountability Framework proposed clearer limitations on emergency powers and required parliamentary approval for extensions of martial law. These reforms reflected a broader effort to restore public trust and reinforce democratic safeguards. for enhancing electoral transparency, military oversight, and executive accountability gained traction, signalling broader governance reforms.

· Global resonance: South Korea’s model of culturally integrated activism inspired international movements, showcasing the adaptability of cultural frameworks in addressing political crises.

The Constitutional Court’s ruling on impeachment remains pivotal in determining South Korea’s political trajectory. Irrespective of the verdict, the events of December 2024 offer instructive insights into crisis governance, civic resilience, and the interplay between culture and politics.

Key considerations for the future include:

· Strengthening legal protections: Institutional reforms aimed at reinforcing constitutional safeguards against executive overreach.

· Fostering cultural-political synergies: Leveraging South Korea’s cultural assets to sustain democratic engagement and international advocacy.

· Youth empowerment initiatives: Promoting platforms for youth participation in governance and policy making.

Ultimately, South Korea’s response to the martial law crisis demonstrates the enduring vitality of democratic institutions and the transformative capacity of cultural solidarity in navigating political disruptions. The legacy of these events continues to shape the nation’s evolving democratic identity, offering a model for integrating cultural resilience into global activism.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar, international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.