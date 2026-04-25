Nepal’s turmoil could forge a culture of accountability

Nepal’s latest bout of political turmoil is easy to dismiss as yet another episode in a familiar cycle of instability—ministers resign following criticism and misuse of power, parliament stalls, and public frustration deepens. But the recent political disruptions of the Himalayan nation are not only symptoms of instability. They also reflect a deeper recalibration of democratic accountability within a broader regional context. Institutions are being tested. The resignations of ministers also has conveyed a strong message that the leadership should be accountable.

Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ramchandra Paudel, Nepal's President, recently suspended the session of both houses of parliament that was scheduled for April 30, citing “special reasons" on the recommendation of the Nepal government. The session was suspended a day after Nepal’s home minister Sudhan Gurung resigned, less than a month after his appointment, following criticism over his investment and share's transactions with a controversial businessman.

He posted his resignation on social media. He wrote on social media that ethics is greater than position for him and there is no power greater than public trust. He also clarified that he resigned from his post to ensure impartial investigations into the matters related to him.

He is the second minister to withdraw from the government which was formed after the deadly Gen-Z protest. On April 9, minister for labour, employment and social security Dip Kumar Sah was sacked from his post on the recommendation of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). Shah had misused his position to get his wife appointed as a member of the board of directors of the Nepal Health Insurance Board.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Nepal’s democratic institutions have struggled to build credibility. Nepal has struggled with political instability for decades. Since 2008, the country has seen 14 different governments, not one of which has completed a full five-year term. The power of the parliament lies not just in numbers but also in the quality of debates. But parliamentary debates in Nepal often focused heavily on power dynamics rather than public concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nepal’s democratic institutions have struggled to build credibility. Nepal has struggled with political instability for decades. Since 2008, the country has seen 14 different governments, not one of which has completed a full five-year term. The power of the parliament lies not just in numbers but also in the quality of debates. But parliamentary debates in Nepal often focused heavily on power dynamics rather than public concerns. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The resignation of senior ministers conveys a strong message that the leadership must be accountable and public life should be clean. Citizens today are less willing to accept silence or any delays, a trend consistent with rising democratic expectations across South Asia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The resignation of senior ministers conveys a strong message that the leadership must be accountable and public life should be clean. Citizens today are less willing to accept silence or any delays, a trend consistent with rising democratic expectations across South Asia. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The suspension of parliamentary sessions also signals that the legislative forum is no longer a passive arena. Disruptions are often framed as obstruction but they are also a form of political signalling. People are exhausted by constant political drama, power dynamics without clear results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspension of parliamentary sessions also signals that the legislative forum is no longer a passive arena. Disruptions are often framed as obstruction but they are also a form of political signalling. People are exhausted by constant political drama, power dynamics without clear results. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The institutions need to respond with clarity, transparency and consistency. Resignations should not be a symbolic gesture. It must be followed by transparent investigations with timelines. Accountability loses meaning if it does not produce conclusions. Strengthening investigative bodies and ensuring their transparency and independence is essential.

Parliament must reclaim its role as a space for resolution, and quality debates that address public concerns. Procedural reforms can be helpful. Setting minimum debate hours, enforcing attendance, and creating mechanisms for fast-tracking urgent issues could make the institution more effective.

Communication needs to improve. One reason public frustration escalates is the lack of timely and credible information. Regular briefings, open data practices, and proactive engagement can reduce uncertainty.

Leaders must show that they understand the frustration and are willing to act on it. The recent Gen Z movement demanded good governance, transparency and accountability and the new government should work effectively to address them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Critics argue that frequent resignations and parliamentary disruptions can weaken governance if they become routine. They can create uncertainty and government crisis.

But, Nepal’s current political turmoil could also be the beginning of a more accountable political culture. For India and the other countries, Nepal’s trajectory matters. A stable, accountable Kathmandu is not just a domestic necessity, it is central to regional confidence, economic continuity, and democratic credibility in South Asia.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Brabim Karki, author and columnist, Kathmandu.

nepal See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON