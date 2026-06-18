Rethinking India’s counter-terror strategy

The arrest of seven operatives linked to a Pakistan-based ISI-backed terror network in Delhi recently is a reminder that the threat has not receded. While the immediate shock of the Pahalgam attack and Delhi’s Red Fort blast has faded from people's minds, the counter-terror approach that followed continues to bear the imprint of the gaps the attacks exposed. One year on, these attacks call for reflection beyond the incidents to address the deeper structural weaknesses that persist. India’s newly formalised counter-terrorism strategy, ‘PRAHAAR’, is a step ahead in the direction. However, the policy risks overlooking the shifting patterns of radicalisation that continue to underpin such attacks. By most measures, India has significantly strengthened its counter-terrorism capabilities over the years; the more pressing issue now remains whether it is equally prepared to address the conditions that enable radicalisation in the first place.

The police function under immense stress in J&K, a region that has been a hotbed of cross-border terrorism. (PTI)

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India’s counter-terrorism approach reflects a high degree of operational robustness. It follows an intelligence-led proactive approach and is geared towards the rapid neutralisation of threats. The Border Security Force (BSF), National Security Guard (NSG), along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state-level counter-terror units, ensure operational readiness across land, water and air domains. Further, technological expertise honed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), supported by the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) platform, ensures vigilance over data sharing, harmful to State interests. The PRAHAAR strategy reflects an attempt to integrate these forces and produce a more coordinated national strategy, emphasising a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and a whole-of-society approach to resilience. The real question now is not just how India responds to these attacks, but how it prevents the pathways leading up to them. This requires recognising that terrorist networks are no longer confined to hierarchical organisations or physical training camps. Recruitment and mobilisation by these networks are increasingly moving towards decentralised, transnational, digitally mediated ways of communication. End-to-end encrypted social media networks, dark web, online gaming and cryptocurrency platforms are now enabling anonymous communication, financing and recruitment for terrorist activities. At the same time, radicalisation is no longer confined to virtual domains. It is increasingly diffusing into everyday social spaces, including educational institutions, places of worship, and workplaces, where identities are shaped, and grievances are getting amplified.

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{{^usCountry}} In this shifting security landscape, addressing radicalisation requires moving beyond intelligence-led responses. As the PRAHAAR doctrine emphasises, building resilience demands a whole-of-society approach - one that recognises radicalisation as a deeper societal challenge rather than a purely operational threat. Nowhere is this shift more visible than in the changing socio-economic profile of those drawn into radicalisation. Recent incidents, including forced conversion and radicalisation cases and the November 10 Delhi bomb blast, highlight a troubling and underexamined pattern of so-called ‘white-collar’ radicalisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this shifting security landscape, addressing radicalisation requires moving beyond intelligence-led responses. As the PRAHAAR doctrine emphasises, building resilience demands a whole-of-society approach - one that recognises radicalisation as a deeper societal challenge rather than a purely operational threat. Nowhere is this shift more visible than in the changing socio-economic profile of those drawn into radicalisation. Recent incidents, including forced conversion and radicalisation cases and the November 10 Delhi bomb blast, highlight a troubling and underexamined pattern of so-called ‘white-collar’ radicalisation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} These developments point to a critical blind spot in the State’s response. They dismantle the comforting assumption that violent extremism resides only at the margins. It is quietly, yet pervasively, seeping into the mainstream. It is creating a space for educated, economically secure youth who have both access and finances to sustain such networks. The real question, then, is not who is getting radicalised, but whether the existing policies and institutions can keep pace with this transformation. This is where the existing policy frameworks expose a deeper conceptual gap. Through his staircase to terrorism model, psychologist Fathali M Moghaddam argues that radicalisation rarely begins with violence but builds step by step. Moghaddam highlights that it is their perception of grievance, injustice and marginalisation in society that pushes individuals across successive stages of radicalisation, gradually legitimising the use of violence. These already vulnerable individuals are at more risk of getting easily radicalised than individuals belonging to a particular religion or region. In this case, the State’s claim over ‘zero tolerance’ translates to mere reactive measures that manage the manifestations of terror without adequately addressing the conditions that produce it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These developments point to a critical blind spot in the State’s response. They dismantle the comforting assumption that violent extremism resides only at the margins. It is quietly, yet pervasively, seeping into the mainstream. It is creating a space for educated, economically secure youth who have both access and finances to sustain such networks. The real question, then, is not who is getting radicalised, but whether the existing policies and institutions can keep pace with this transformation. This is where the existing policy frameworks expose a deeper conceptual gap. Through his staircase to terrorism model, psychologist Fathali M Moghaddam argues that radicalisation rarely begins with violence but builds step by step. Moghaddam highlights that it is their perception of grievance, injustice and marginalisation in society that pushes individuals across successive stages of radicalisation, gradually legitimising the use of violence. These already vulnerable individuals are at more risk of getting easily radicalised than individuals belonging to a particular religion or region. In this case, the State’s claim over ‘zero tolerance’ translates to mere reactive measures that manage the manifestations of terror without adequately addressing the conditions that produce it. {{/usCountry}}

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India’s response remains primarily security-centric. India’s major approach towards countering terrorism is a surveillance-based model prioritising intelligence gathering, disruption and prosecution. While the PRAHAAR doctrine emphasises the role of modernisation of security and the role of law enforcement agencies, this alone cannot constitute a comprehensive strategy. A robust counter-terror framework must be complemented by a parallel counter-radicalisation policy. What India needs right now is an anticipatory approach that addresses the social and ideological conditions that enable radicalisation long before it translates into mobilisation.

PRAHAAR doctrine underscores the importance of partnering with international actors to counter terrorism. However, what India needs to recognise is that not only must it ‘partner’ but also adapt best global practices to the domestic context. For instance, the ‘prevent’ strategy of the UK. As the name suggests, the emphasis of this policy is on early identification of individuals at-risk of radicalisation through a multi-agency model that brings together law enforcement, educators and social workers. It is a part of the UK’s broader counter-terrorism policy, CONTEST, which enables a more integrated and holistic response to terrorism. Another example is Denmark’s Aarhus Model, which offers an alternative approach. It prioritises community engagement with interventions specifically tailored to the local context of the Aarhus municipality. Unlike ‘Prevent’, the Aarhus model is not a security-led intervention by the State; however, it prioritises social welfare and re-integration, relying on local actors to build trust within communities. Similarly, Germany’s HAYAT (Turkish and Arabic for life) programme provides a valuable model for early intervention through family engagement, including a national counselling hotline that enables close relatives of radicalised individuals to seek support and report concerns confidentially. Thus, India’s response to terrorism must move beyond fragmented episodic responses to build an ecosystem that invests in counter-narratives, strengthens local communities and works on prevention at its roots. The terror attacks, in that case, should thus not remain a moment of remembrance alone, but a turning point for building a more coherent counter-terror strategy.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Shreya Nautiyal, doctoral candidate, Centre for European Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

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