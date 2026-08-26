Building confidence, opportunity and India's future workforce

India’s greatest strength is often described in numbers: a young population, millions entering the workforce every year and an expanding digital economy creating new opportunities. But demographics alone cannot create prosperity. The real advantage lies in ensuring that young people, regardless of where they come from or what their economic circumstances are, have the skills, confidence and opportunities needed to participate meaningfully in the economy. This makes inclusive skilling not merely an employment intervention, but an essential component of India’s development story.

Skills (HT File)

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For decades, formal education has been regarded as the primary gateway to employment. Yet the changing nature of work has exposed a significant gap between academic qualifications and workplace readiness. A degree may demonstrate knowledge, but employers increasingly seek practical capabilities, digital fluency, communication, adaptability, problem-solving and the ability to learn continuously. For young people from financially constrained families or smaller towns, this gap can be particularly difficult to bridge. They may possess the qualifications and ambition to succeed, but lack access to industry exposure, mentorship and professional networks.

This is where the idea of skilling needs to evolve. It cannot simply mean completing a course or earning a certificate. Effective skilling must help a young person understand how knowledge is applied in the real world and, crucially, how it can translate into a livelihood. It must build not only competence but also confidence.

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{{^usCountry}} The experiences of young people such as Sobiya and Chhoti illustrate this transformation. Sobiya, a commerce student from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, understood that her academic qualification alone might not be enough to secure the stable employment she needed to support her family. By exploring areas such as cloud computing, project management and job readiness, she was able to move beyond her academic comfort zone and develop a greater understanding of the skills demanded by contemporary workplaces. Her journey demonstrates how relevant learning can expand a young person’s sense of what is possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The experiences of young people such as Sobiya and Chhoti illustrate this transformation. Sobiya, a commerce student from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, understood that her academic qualification alone might not be enough to secure the stable employment she needed to support her family. By exploring areas such as cloud computing, project management and job readiness, she was able to move beyond her academic comfort zone and develop a greater understanding of the skills demanded by contemporary workplaces. Her journey demonstrates how relevant learning can expand a young person’s sense of what is possible. {{/usCountry}}

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Similarly, Chhoti Kumari from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh found that the challenge was not simply possessing academic qualifications, but understanding professional environments and developing the confidence to enter them. Through skilling, she strengthened her communication and interpersonal abilities and went on to secure a position as a process associate at an IT firm. Her experience illustrates an important point: Employability is often built at the intersection of knowledge, confidence and opportunity.

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Such stories also reveal why the last-mile challenge in skilling remains so important. Providing courses online does not automatically guarantee equitable access. Young people living away from major employment hubs may require additional support to navigate the transition from learning to work. They may need mentors who can answer questions, practical projects that demonstrate how skills are used, opportunities to interact with industry and guidance on how to present themselves to potential employers.

Collaborations such as Nasscom Foundation’s partnership with IBM to upskill marginalised youth across India through IBM SkillsBuild demonstrate the potential of such an ecosystem. By combining IBM’s technology and industry expertise with Nasscom Foundation’s grassroots reach, the initiative seeks to make relevant learning more accessible to young people who may otherwise remain distant from emerging opportunities. Training in areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital literacy and professional skills can help participants prepare for an economy in which technological change is rapidly reshaping occupations.

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Mentorship is equally significant. Exposure to professionals, hands-on learning, project-based experiences and job fairs can make the world of work less abstract and more navigable. These interventions help young people understand not only what they need to learn, but also how to use those skills, communicate their abilities and make informed career choices.

The future of work will reward those who can adapt. Technical knowledge can become outdated, but the ability to learn, collaborate, exercise judgement and acquire new capabilities can remain valuable across careers. This makes lifelong learning increasingly important, particularly for young people entering a labour market shaped by automation, Artificial Intelligence and rapidly changing business models.

India needs to look beyond the question of how many young people it can train. A more meaningful question is how many can successfully move from training to opportunity and from opportunity to sustainable livelihoods. The answer will depend on whether skilling initiatives are designed around the realities of young people, particularly those furthest from opportunity.

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The aspirations of young people in smaller cities and disadvantaged communities are no different from those of their counterparts in metropolitan India. They want meaningful work, financial security, independence and the ability to contribute to their families and communities. What differs is often the distance between aspiration and opportunity.

Bridging that distance is a collective responsibility. If India can ensure that its young population receives not only education, but relevant skills, confidence, mentorship and genuine pathways into employment, its demographic dividend can become more than a statistic. It can become a foundation for inclusive growth, greater social mobility and a future in which talent is not limited by geography or circumstance.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Shipra Sharma, CSR leader India/South Asia, IBM and Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation.

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