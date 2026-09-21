From 30% to 50% Gross Enrolment Ratio: Why the next 20 points with be the hardest in education

India's higher education journey has evolved significantly over the past few decades, moving from a system centred largely on traditional, campus-based education to one that is increasingly broad-based, technology-enabled and responsive to changing learner needs. This progress is reflected in the country's Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), which has now reached 30%, while total higher education enrolment stood at 4.50 crore in 2023-24.

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As India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat and a knowledge-driven economy, the next chapter will require the sector to build on these gains while addressing a far more diverse learner population. With the National Education Policy (NEP) targeting 50% GER by 2035, the focus needs to shift from simply expanding seats and institutions to creating a more flexible, inclusive and learner-centric system that adapts to how people learn, work and build careers.

The next 20 percentage points will be harder. The national average conceals as much as it reveals. Female GER has risen to 31.2%, which places it above the national average. GER among Scheduled Tribe learners, however, stands at 22.8% — more than seven points below it. That gap tells us something important about where the remaining twenty points must come from. The learners still outside higher education are not evenly distributed. They are concentrated in specific geographies, income groups and social circumstances, and they are the hardest to reach precisely because the existing model was not built with them in mind.

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{{^usCountry}} The learner we must now design for is not always the learner around whom the traditional university was built. She may live far from a major campus. He may already be working. Many will need to move in and out of education over the course of a career. If 50% GER is to mean genuine inclusion, higher education must become more flexible without becoming less rigorous. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The learner we must now design for is not always the learner around whom the traditional university was built. She may live far from a major campus. He may already be working. Many will need to move in and out of education over the course of a career. If 50% GER is to mean genuine inclusion, higher education must become more flexible without becoming less rigorous. {{/usCountry}}

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Access without relevance is an incomplete promise. There is a temptation, when discussing GER, to focus on capacity: More institutions, more programmes, more seats. Capacity matters. But enrolment is only the beginning of the social contract between a learner and a university. A degree must enlarge a person's possibilities.

That requires academic rigour to sit alongside industry relevance. Curriculum cannot remain static while occupations are being reshaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and new business models. Deeper industry-academia collaboration can bring practitioner perspectives, real-world projects and career pathways into the learning experience while preserving the depth of a university education. The purpose is not to narrow education into job training. It is to ensure education remains consequential in a changing economy.

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India cannot build its way to 50% GER through physical infrastructure alone. Online higher education must therefore move from the margins of institutional strategy to its mainstream.

The shift is already visible. India's online learner pool grew from 1.51 lakh to 2.84 lakh between 2022-23 and 2023-24, an increase of 88%, alongside 43.8 lakh learners studying through distance mode. Properly designed, digital education allows universities to extend academic reach across geographical and socio-economic barriers, serve working professionals and offer learner-centric experiences at a scale campuses alone cannot. But scale without quality is merely distribution.

The next generation of online education must rest on academic governance, thoughtful programme design, technology-enabled delivery and responsive learner support. AI can make learning more personalised, and data can identify where engagement is weakening. Yet technology earns its place in education only when it strengthens learning, trust and human judgement.

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Quality has to be demonstrated, not asserted. Online education will be judged on evidence rather than intent, and it should be. Two measures matter more than any other: How many learners complete what they begin, and how they fare in the market afterwards. Both sit within the sector’s control. Completion improves with structured cohorts, early identification of learners who are slipping and human support at the points where people fall away.

Confidence in the credential follows when outcomes are tracked and published with the same seriousness as campus outcomes. A sector that seeks parity of esteem should welcome parity of scrutiny.

None of it works without teachers. Expansion plans tend to be silent on the constraint most likely to bind: People who teach. Adding twenty points of GER means teaching millions more learners, many of them online, many of them working adults studying at unusual hours. Teaching well in that setting is a distinct craft rather than a campus lecture delivered through a camera, and it requires training, recognition and career paths that at present barely exist. Planning seats without planning faculty will find quality falls exactly where access rises.

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India needs an architecture for lifelong learning. Perhaps the most important shift is conceptual. Higher education has long been organised around a linear idea of life: Study first, work afterwards. That sequence is dissolving.

The future will require people to learn, work, relearn, and transition across roles repeatedly as industries and technologies evolve. Universities have an opportunity to become lifelong institutions. This will require institutions to think beyond conventional degree cycles.

Reaching 50% GER should not be treated as a race to a statistic. It should be the consequence of building a system in which more Indians can access quality education, participate meaningfully and translate knowledge into greater agency over their lives and careers.

The real measure of 50% will not be how many people enter higher education. It will be how many possibilities higher education opens.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Nitin Golani, CEO, UNIVO Education.