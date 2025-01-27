Goa’s Serendipity Art Festival: Potential of human creativity

Sitting in a small Italian restaurant one night last month, celebrating a get-together amongst friends from over 50 years, we were all surprised when a young lady, the owner of the restaurant, approached us and handed a personalised box of chocolates to one of us. She had recognised him, which prompted this gesture. She said, “Sir, you have made an enormous difference, not only to the economy of Goa but also to its cultural milieu.” Goa’s Serendipity Art Festival

She was referring to Goa’s annual Serendipity Arts Festival and was saluting the man who had conceived the idea nearly a decade ago, and whose unwavering commitment and support has led to the birth of one of Asia’s most diverse multidisciplinary art festivals — Sunil Kant Munjal. His efforts in conceiving, implementing, and continuously expanding the festival’s scale have made Serendipity not only Goa’s premier event but also the country’s leading art festival.

Sitting there in the restaurant, listening to the soft-spoken Munjal recount, after much prodding, the long journey to elevate Serendipity to the level and status it enjoys today, made you realize that there was nothing serendipitous about Serendipity Arts Festival; far from it. What you see today has not happened by chance; it didn’t come about accidentally. It is the result of years of planning, conceptualising, and curating. It is a reflection of Munjal’s perseverance and vision to make Serendipity one of the largest, most immersive art experiences in the country — one that now encompasses nearly every genre associated with the arts and performance.

Munjal’s extraordinary contribution has not only fostered artistic expression but has also significantly enriched the cultural fabric of India. The first edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival took place in 2016 with the aim of encouraging inclusive engagement with the arts in India. The festival spans almost the entire vibrant city of Panaji in Goa, showcasing a diverse array of performing arts, visual arts, site-specific performance arts and culinary experiences. These include music, dance, theatre, multimedia, AI, folklore, and craft, along with workshops, film screenings, talks, and specialised programming for children and individuals with disabilities. Its mission goes beyond mere entertainment; it seeks to create a space where artists, audiences, and communities come together to celebrate creativity, ignite conversations, and explore the transformative power of the arts through immersive experiences at the festival.

Munjal, a business leader and philanthropist, has consistently advocated for the integration of arts and culture into everyday life. His deep-rooted belief that art is essential to societal growth and cohesion has driven him to invest time, resources, and passion into initiatives like Serendipity. He recognized the need for a platform that transcends traditional boundaries, offering artists a stage to express diverse narratives. He set up the first major initiative in the arts in the shape of the Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam (LSS)- a performing arts foundation in Ludhiana, Punjab that is still active after 25 years.

Serendipity stands out by prioritising authenticity and experimentation, encouraging artists to take risks and explore new ideas without the constraints of commercial success. This is also reflected in the large number of visitors across all the venues from Goa, other parts of India and also from several countries overseas. Therefore, the festival has successfully cultivated an environment where creativity flourishes, providing invaluable exposure and opportunities for emerging talent. To foster collaborations among artists from various disciplines, allowing for the cross-pollination of ideas and innovative performances. As a result, neurotypical and neurodivergent individuals, local Goans and global attendees, early career artists and seasoned practitioners, and artists and audiences alike come together, fostering a rich and inclusive cultural exchange.

This commitment to inclusivity is a testament to Munjal’s understanding of te rich tapestry of Indian culture. Through a series of curated performances, workshops, and discussions, Serendipity encourages dialogue around critical social issues. The festival's programme includes themes of identity, displacement, and resilience, allowing artists to respond to the complexities of contemporary society. This facet of the festival demonstrates how the arts can serve as a medium for social commentary and transformation, further emphasising Munjal's vision of using art to spark conversations that matter.

In 2024, the festival showcased 200+ projects that align with the festival’s mandates of sustainability, accessibility, interdisciplinarity, and multidisciplinarity. Few of works like BeLoved: Theatre, Music, Queerness, which explores queer narratives; Ishq: Come Eat with Me by Sri Vamsi Matta, which addresses caste and food; Glitch in the Myth, which challenges traditional gender roles; Sandeep Sangaru's Abundance in Scarcity, a curation highlighting sustainability and cultural conservation in craft and Salil Chaturvedi’s special curation for access and to address visitors with any kind of physical or mental challenges are worth mentioning. The list of the artists and the curators involved in this endeavour is quite daunting. Other impressive names like Geeta Chandran, Bickram Ghosh, Veerangana Solanki, Zubin Balaporia, Sandeep Sangaru, Quasar Thakore Padamsee and more.

The festival does not merely present art; it creates an immersive atmosphere where audiences can connect deeply with the performances. Programmes such as Thukral and Tagra’s curation, Multiplay, blur the lines between the artist and the audience through public art, encouraging interaction through real-time human engagement. There are interactive theatre performances, several craft and culinary workshops, and walks through the Panjim market — all conceived to enhance the audience's engagement with the arts.

Festival-goers were treated to a rich array of events, from electrifying dance performances like To Da Bone by La Horde, to evocative theatrical productions such as Sakuntalam, and soul-stirring musical acts like the Three Divas concert featuring Aruna Sairam, Shubha Mudgal, and Usha Utthup performing together. Each year, the festival features both traditional and contemporary art forms, facilitating a dialogue between the past and present. This bridging of artistic genres not only enriches the festival but also highlights the Festival’s vision of promoting a holistic understanding of the arts.

One of the most commendable aspects of the Serendipity Arts is its commitment to nurturing the next generation of artists. Through workshops, mentorship programmes, and grants, the foundation and the festival actively invest in the talents of young creators.

A recently conducted impact study has found that Serendipity has made a significant difference not only to the economic fabric of Goa but also to its cultural ethos. Enrolment in art schools, both in Goa and neighbouring states, has risen as a result. Munjal gives full credit to the team at Serendipity Arts and the many partnerships they have built, including with the government of Goa, for the success of this amazing initiative.

The festival’s programming includes a myriad of events promoting ethical practices, environmental consciousness, and social responsibility. By aligning the festival with sustainable principles, Munjal is setting a precedent for how arts festivals can operate in a manner that respects both the planet and the communities they inhabit. As more events choose to follow this path, the influence of Munjal’s vision could lead to a seismic shift in how cultural initiatives are executed. The integration of sustainability with artistic endeavours showcases a profound understanding of the interconnectedness of art, society, and the environment.

In a nation as diverse and culturally rich as India, the promotion of the arts is integral to preserving the unity of the country. The arts are an essential component of national identity and cohesion. But promoting art, especially at the scale at which Serendipity is organised, requires not only significant funding and support but also time, effort, commitment, and leadership. It is much more than an event, it a movement that celebrates the boundless potential of human creativity.

This article is authored by Shishir Priyadarshi, president, Chintan Research Foundation, New Delhi.