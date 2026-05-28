How to fail well

Modern society claims to admire resilience. In truth, it worships success. Children are rewarded for achievement, companies celebrate flawless execution and social media turns accomplishment into spectacle. Failure, meanwhile, is treated as embarrassment at best and deficiency at worst. Yet this instinct may be precisely backwards. As Matthew Syed argues, progress depends less on avoiding mistakes than on learning from them.

Success and failure in life(Representative image)

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Failure is not the opposite of success. It is often the precondition for it.

This is not an argument for incompetence. Failure can be painful, costly and destabilising. But there is a crucial distinction between failing and failing well. The former bruises the ego; the latter generates growth. The difference lies not in the setback itself, but in what follows.

In Black Box Thinking, Syed draws on aviation to illustrate the point (Syed, 2015). Air travel became extraordinarily safe not because pilots stopped making mistakes, but because the industry became obsessed with analysing them. Every crash was investigated. Every near miss became data. Failure was not hidden; it was examined.

Other sectors have often done the reverse. Medicine, finance and education have historically concealed error behind hierarchy and reputation. Yet where mistakes are hidden, learning stalls. Organisations become defensive, individuals become risk-averse and systems quietly deteriorate beneath the appearance of competence.

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{{^usCountry}} The same dynamic shapes human behaviour. Most people spend remarkable amounts of energy trying not to look foolish. Psychologists call this confirmation bias: the tendency to seek evidence that confirms existing beliefs while ignoring evidence that challenges them (Nickerson, 1998). It feels reassuring. It is also intellectually suffocating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The same dynamic shapes human behaviour. Most people spend remarkable amounts of energy trying not to look foolish. Psychologists call this confirmation bias: the tendency to seek evidence that confirms existing beliefs while ignoring evidence that challenges them (Nickerson, 1998). It feels reassuring. It is also intellectually suffocating. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Growth begins with a simple but uncomfortable thought: “I might be wrong.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Growth begins with a simple but uncomfortable thought: “I might be wrong.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Failure forces that reckoning. Success reassures; failure disrupts. Success confirms identity; failure interrogates it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Failure forces that reckoning. Success reassures; failure disrupts. Success confirms identity; failure interrogates it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Consider the aspiring fighter pilot who repeatedly fails air force aptitude tests only to discover, through disappointment, a different calling entirely. What first appears to be defeat can become revelation. Failure has a way of dismantling inherited assumptions about who people think they ought to become. In doing so, it often reveals who they actually are. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consider the aspiring fighter pilot who repeatedly fails air force aptitude tests only to discover, through disappointment, a different calling entirely. What first appears to be defeat can become revelation. Failure has a way of dismantling inherited assumptions about who people think they ought to become. In doing so, it often reveals who they actually are. {{/usCountry}}

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This explains why failure feels so threatening. It is not merely an external setback; it challenges identity itself. Becky Kennedy’s distinction between the “comfort zone” and the “learning zone” captures the problem neatly (Kennedy, 2022). The comfort zone feels safe because competence already exists there. The learning zone, by contrast, is defined by uncertainty, frustration and repeated error. Yet without entering it, meaningful growth becomes impossible.

Modern education systems often misunderstand this entirely.

Schools frequently encourage pupils to avoid mistakes rather than explore them. Correct answers are rewarded; visible struggle is quietly discouraged. The result is a culture in which students become more concerned with protecting grades than expanding understanding. A child afraid of being wrong is unlikely to think boldly, experiment creatively or challenge assumptions.

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Yet learning itself is fundamentally iterative. Scientific progress does not emerge from infallibility, but from the correction of error. Karl Popper argued that knowledge advances through falsification: weak explanations collapse under scrutiny and stronger ones replace them (Popper, 1959). Thomas Kuhn later showed that scientific revolutions occur when existing models can no longer account for reality (Kuhn, 1962). Failure is not incidental to discovery. It is the mechanism through which discovery occurs.

The same is true of creativity and expertise. Charles Pépin argues that setbacks cultivate humility, resilience and imagination precisely because they force people beyond familiar habits of thought (Pépin, 2019). Elite performers improve not by avoiding difficulty, but by confronting it repeatedly. Mastery emerges through deliberate practice, correction and refinement.

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Yet many modern institutions remain deeply uncomfortable with this truth. Blame cultures punish mistakes rather than analyse them. Politicians seek scapegoats instead of understanding systems. Social media amplifies perfection while concealing vulnerability. Under such conditions, failure becomes something to deny rather than something from which to learn.

The consequences are corrosive. Individuals stop taking intellectual risks. Organisations prioritise appearances over improvement. Mediocrity calcifies beneath a surface obsession with excellence.

A healthier approach would treat failure not as a verdict on personal worth but as information. The important question is not simply “Did I succeed?” but “What did I learn?” That shift sounds modest. It is, in fact, transformative.

To fail well requires several forms of courage: the courage to admit error, the courage to remain in discomfort long enough for learning to occur and the courage to revise one’s self-understanding in light of new evidence. None comes naturally. Human beings are wired to protect ego and preserve certainty. But intellectual maturity depends upon resisting that instinct.

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There is no virtue in failure for its own sake. Romanticising collapse is no wiser than fearing it. Failure becomes valuable only when examined honestly and integrated constructively. Reflection matters more than suffering.

That may be why life’s most consequential lessons rarely emerge from uninterrupted success. Triumph flatters existing assumptions; failure exposes them. Success often tells people what they wish to hear. Failure tells them what they need to know.

People do not succeed by avoiding failure. They succeed by going through it, learning from it and allowing it to reshape them into something wiser than they were before.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dominic Tomalin, founding headmaster, Shrewsbury International School, India.

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