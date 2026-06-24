India’s K-12 education sector: Closed in structure

India’s K-12 education sector has since the very beginning been anchored on a foundational legal premise: Schools must operate on a not-for-profit basis. This principle, woven through state laws, affiliation frameworks, and decades of judicial interpretation, reflects a deliberate policy choice to treat school education as a public good rather than a commercial enterprise.

Education ((Getty)/ Representational image)

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Yet, the sector as it exists today tells a far more complicated story.

Over the past decade, private school education in India has quietly but steadily institutionalised itself. Large school chains, professional management systems, brand-led expansion, and private capital have all become familiar features of the landscape. Fee regulation frameworks, too, have grown more structured across several states, as regulators have tried to balance institutional sustainability and genuine affordability.

This raises a fundamental question: does insisting on a not-for-profit legal form still serve its original regulatory purpose, or has the sector simply outgrown the framework within which it was designed to operate?

The answer to this question is far from binary.

Most private schools in India continue to operate through trusts, societies, or Section 8 companies. Alongside them, however, a parallel ecosystem of service entities has evolved, providing brand, operational, administrative, and management services to these institutions. While this hybrid model has enabled scale and operational efficiency, it has also introduced legal and commercial complexity that isn’t easy to navigate. This, perhaps, is the primary reason why some private equity investors are still uncomfortable as revenue flows through contractual arrangements and valuation is derived through service rights rather than core assets.

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{{^usCountry}} Several states have built out meaningful fee regulation regimes, empowering committees to review and, where necessary, restrict any fee increases. In many states, the fee increase has been directly linked to the consumer price index. The intent is to prevent profiteering without strangling institutions of the revenue they need to function and grow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several states have built out meaningful fee regulation regimes, empowering committees to review and, where necessary, restrict any fee increases. In many states, the fee increase has been directly linked to the consumer price index. The intent is to prevent profiteering without strangling institutions of the revenue they need to function and grow. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fee regulation, in some way, directly addresses or tries to balance the reality of private participation rather than putting restrictions on the structural or legal form of the entity. It is a more outcome-based oversight of what institutions actually charge and earn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fee regulation, in some way, directly addresses or tries to balance the reality of private participation rather than putting restrictions on the structural or legal form of the entity. It is a more outcome-based oversight of what institutions actually charge and earn. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, one cannot deny that even if the fee regulation is implemented robustly and consistently, it still could not be the single safeguard against a structural shift from a not-for-profit to a for-profit structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, one cannot deny that even if the fee regulation is implemented robustly and consistently, it still could not be the single safeguard against a structural shift from a not-for-profit to a for-profit structure. {{/usCountry}}

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All stakeholders recognise that the not-for-profit requirement has never just been a legal technicality. It carries a normative weight, a statement about what kind of institution a school is supposed to be. Replacing it with a for-profit model raises legitimate concerns: Profiteering, pricing pressure, and the gradual erosion of equitable access for children whose families can least absorb those pressures.

No one seriously arguing for reform is suggesting a straightforward swap of not-for-profit structures for commercial ones. The more substantive question is whether the regulatory architecture should be redesigned to reflect what the sector actually is, rather than what the law continues to imagine it to be.

A more calibrated path is available, one that holds on to the core commitments of accessibility and accountability, but brings greater transparency to the structures through which private participation now operates. This could mean strengthening governance and disclosure requirements for hybrid structures, bringing related party transactions under meaningful oversight, or, in select segments, seriously evaluating whether controlled for-profit participation, with clear safeguards, might produce better outcomes than the current arrangement.

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The underlying reality is no longer in dispute: Private participation in K-12 education isn't incidental to the sector, it's structural. The regulatory focus, therefore, has to shift from simply restricting participation to governing it with enough rigour that it actually serves the children and families it's meant to.

The legal framework governing India's K-12 sector was built for an institutional landscape that no longer exists, one that was less capital-intensive, less commercially integrated, less complex in its arrangements. The reality today is different, and most people working in or around the sector know it. And maybe this is the underlying reason why global school operators unlike foreign universities have largely stayed out of India.

The question isn't whether commercial elements have entered the space, they have, and they're not going anywhere. The harder question is whether the law should keep accommodating this reality through layered structures and quiet workarounds, or whether it should come out with reforms that align with market reality. And this will not be a concession to commercialisation. If done astutely, it could be the more accountable path.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sadia Khan, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

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