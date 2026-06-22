Influencers are new architects of consumer trust

For decades, brand building in India followed a familiar formula. Companies invested heavily in television advertising, secured celebrity endorsements, and competed for visibility on retail shelves. Success was largely determined by the ability to achieve mass reach and maintain a strong presence across traditional distribution networks. While these fundamentals remain relevant, the emergence of digital platforms and changing consumer behaviour are transforming the way brands connect with audiences. Today, one of the most significant shifts in Indian marketing is taking place far from the country's metropolitan centres, driven by regional creators who have become trusted voices within their communities.

Influencers

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India's consumption landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. Economic growth, rising incomes, increasing internet penetration, and greater smartphone accessibility have expanded the influence of consumers in Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural markets. These regions are no longer viewed as secondary opportunities for brands; they are increasingly becoming the primary engines of consumption growth. In fact, rural India outgrew urban demand for the sixth consecutive quarter in Q2 2025, posting 8.4% volume growth against 4.6% in cities. As millions of new consumers enter the digital ecosystem, companies are being compelled to rethink long-established assumptions about audience engagement and communication.

What makes this shift particularly significant is that consumers in these markets often interact with media differently from their urban counterparts. Traditional advertising messages designed for metropolitan audiences do not always resonate with local realities, cultural nuances, or regional aspirations. Consumers increasingly seek recommendations and information from individuals they perceive as relatable and trustworthy rather than from distant celebrities or polished advertising campaigns. This has created fertile ground for the rise of regional content creators.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Unlike conventional influencers who often focus on broad national audiences, regional creators operate within specific linguistic, cultural, and geographical communities. Their influence stems not from celebrity status but from familiarity and credibility. They speak the language of their audiences, understand local concerns, and communicate in ways that feel authentic. As a result, their recommendations often carry greater weight than those delivered through traditional advertising channels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike conventional influencers who often focus on broad national audiences, regional creators operate within specific linguistic, cultural, and geographical communities. Their influence stems not from celebrity status but from familiarity and credibility. They speak the language of their audiences, understand local concerns, and communicate in ways that feel authentic. As a result, their recommendations often carry greater weight than those delivered through traditional advertising channels. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Trust has emerged as the defining currency of modern marketing. In an environment saturated with content and promotional messages, consumers are becoming increasingly selective about whom they believe. Around 82% of Indian consumers now say they trust recommendations from nano creators over celebrity endorsements, particularly when those recommendations are shared in their own language. The effectiveness of regional creators lies in their ability to build genuine relationships with their followers over time. Their audiences view them not merely as entertainers or promoters but as individuals whose opinions and experiences are relevant to their daily lives. This level of trust is difficult to replicate through conventional marketing methods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trust has emerged as the defining currency of modern marketing. In an environment saturated with content and promotional messages, consumers are becoming increasingly selective about whom they believe. Around 82% of Indian consumers now say they trust recommendations from nano creators over celebrity endorsements, particularly when those recommendations are shared in their own language. The effectiveness of regional creators lies in their ability to build genuine relationships with their followers over time. Their audiences view them not merely as entertainers or promoters but as individuals whose opinions and experiences are relevant to their daily lives. This level of trust is difficult to replicate through conventional marketing methods. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The growing importance of regional creators also reflects a broader shift in how influence itself is understood. Historically, influence was concentrated among celebrities, public figures, and large media organisations. Digital platforms have democratised this power by enabling individuals from small towns and local communities to build meaningful audiences around shared interests and experiences. As a result, influence is no longer defined solely by scale. Relevance, authenticity, and engagement have become equally important indicators of impact.

For brands, this evolution presents both opportunities and challenges. The opportunity lies in reaching consumers through voices they already trust. However, success requires moving beyond superficial localisation strategies. Simply translating national campaigns into regional languages is no longer sufficient. Consumers can quickly identify content that feels manufactured or disconnected from their realities. Effective regional marketing demands a deeper understanding of local culture, language, behaviour, and aspirations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authenticity has, therefore, become a critical competitive advantage. The most successful brand collaborations are often those that allow creators to communicate in their own voice rather than adhere strictly to corporate messaging. Audiences respond positively when content feels natural, personal, and aligned with the creator's established identity. In contrast, overly scripted or promotional content risks undermining the very trust that makes creator partnerships valuable in the first place.

At the same time, the creator economy is becoming increasingly sophisticated. What began as an experimental marketing channel is rapidly evolving into a structured business ecosystem supported by technology, data analytics, and verification tools. India’s influencer marketing industry grew roughly 25% in 2025 from a base of about ₹3,600 crore, and Tier-2 city creators are now delivering 30 to 50% higher returns than metro influencers. Brands are no longer evaluating creators solely on follower counts. Instead, they are focusing on metrics such as engagement quality, audience authenticity, conversion rates, and return on investment. This shift reflects a growing emphasis on measurable outcomes rather than vanity metrics.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Technology is playing a crucial role in enabling this transformation. As brands seek to engage hundreds or even thousands of creators across different regions, languages, and categories, scalable platforms are becoming essential. These systems help identify suitable creators, verify audience authenticity, manage collaborations, and measure campaign performance. Platforms built for this are emerging to meet the need. Reelax, for instance, maintains a verified database of over one million creators across 4,000-plus cities, 780-plus categories and 12 languages, helping brands discover the right creators, verify audience authenticity and measure performance at scale. In many ways, creator networks are beginning to resemble the distribution networks that once defined traditional consumer marketing.

Looking ahead, regional creators are likely to become an increasingly permanent feature of India's marketing landscape. As digital adoption continues to expand and consumer preferences evolve, brands will need to build long-term relationships with local communities rather than rely solely on broad-based advertising. The future of brand building may depend less on who can command the loudest voice and more on who can earn the deepest trust.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In this new era, the most valuable asset for brands is not merely visibility but credibility. Regional creators are demonstrating that meaningful influence is built through authenticity, relevance, and connection. As India's consumer economy continues to diversify and grow, these local voices are poised to become some of the most powerful architects of trust in the marketplace.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Simmy Gupta, co-founder, Reelax.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON