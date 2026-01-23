Information to transformation: Spiritual shift in education

Nature has created each one of us with immense precision and accuracy. Every human being is born with unique potential, intelligence, and emotions. Yet, modern education often focuses solely on worldly achievement, ignoring the inner world of the learner. This creates skilled professionals, but not necessarily fulfilled or emotionally balanced individuals. The emphasis on grades, rankings, and career outcomes has led to a generation that is academically informed but emotionally overwhelmed. Spirituality

Spirituality can play a transformative role in reshaping education. The human mind is a powerful tool, but it can be destructive if not harnessed correctly. A well-trained mind can achieve great things, while an untrained mind leads to self-doubt, confusion, and anxiety. One of the most perplexing challenges of our time is that humans are struggling to address emotional turbulence. Anxiety, stress, depression, loneliness, and fear of failure have become common experiences, especially among students.

India, known as the land of spirituality, has long understood the importance of training the mind. Ancient Indian education systems like the gurukul tradition emphasised not just knowledge, but also character building, self-awareness, and harmony with nature. Spirituality was never isolated from education; it was the innermost core of the education system. Learning was holistic—it nurtured the body, mind, and soul. A disturbed mind creates havoc and can make life miserable. When students carry emotional baggage, learning becomes a chore.

Academic excellence without inner peace and spiritual maturity is incomplete and unsustainable. Spiritual practices like prāṇāyāma and meditation offer a solution. They balance the nervous system, relax the mind, and enhance focus and self-awareness. Scientific research increasingly supports what spiritual traditions have known for centuries—meditation improves cognitive function, reduces stress, and enhances overall well-being. Introducing prāṇāyāma and meditation into education is not about religion; it's about nurturing mental ease and inner peace.

Spirituality teaches us to observe emotions rather than being controlled by them. Emotional intelligence is as important as intellectual intelligence. By understanding and managing emotions, students can develop better relationships, make ethical decisions, and become compassionate leaders. Many students today struggle with the question, ‘Why am I studying?’ Without a sense of purpose, learning becomes mechanical and exhausting. Spirituality helps individuals understand their unique role in the larger ecosystem of life. It encourages students to align their talents with service, creativity, and contribution rather than mere survival.

A spiritually integrated education system would also nurture values like empathy, gratitude, humility, and responsibility. In a world driven by competition and material success, these values are often ignored. However, they are essential for building not just successful individuals, but conscious citizens who contribute positively to society and nation-building. Spirituality complements science and logic, exploring the inner world. When both are combined, education becomes complete. A student who understands both technology and consciousness is better equipped to navigate life's challenges.

Moreover, spirituality reconnects education with purpose. Many students today are uncertain about their goals, leading to a lack of direction and motivation. Spiritual education helps individuals discover their strengths, passions, and values, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future. By integrating spirituality into education, we can create a generation of young people who are not only academically accomplished but also emotionally intelligent, compassionate, and purpose-driven.

The benefits of spiritual education are numerous. It fosters creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. It promotes emotional resilience, helping students cope with challenges and setbacks. It encourages empathy, compassion, and understanding, leading to better relationships and social cohesion. By incorporating spirituality into education, we can create a more balanced, harmonious, and enlightened society.

As we reflect on the profound impact of spirituality in education, it becomes clear that spirituality has the potential to transform the modern education system, empowering individuals to harmonise their inner and external selves. By training the mind, nurturing emotional intelligence, and reconnecting learners with purpose, education can evolve into a holistic process, liberating human potential. Nature has already given us everything we need; education must simply learn to align with that wisdom. When students learn not only how to succeed in the world but also how to live peacefully within themselves, education fulfils its true purpose—liberating the human potential in its most authentic form.

This article is authored by Vijay Dhasmana, president, Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jolly Grant, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.