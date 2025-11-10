Supporting Indian students' mental health on international campuses

My journey to India began with a story about mental health. I was suffering from depression for several months and had just started to recover after deciding to leave a job that had completely drained me. It was at that time that I arrived in India, a country that had always fascinated and intimidated me in equal measure. On my very first day here, I felt unexpectedly well. Within a few weeks, I gradually found my footing again and eventually left the depression behind me for good. Studying Abroad concept. Notepad on the table.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Knowing that many young Indian students are now facing the same symptoms I once did as an overworked adult is deeply concerning. According to a 2025 survey by the IC3 Institute, one in five Indian students rarely feels calm, motivated, or excited. In the very country where I regained my peace of mind, suicide has become the leading cause of death among India’s youth aged 15 to 29, according to the government’s report Causes of Death in India (2021–2023). Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) ranks suicide as the third leading cause of death in the same age group.

While heredity plays a role, experts agree that the causes of mental illness in young people are complex. India’s education system is extremely competitive, parental and social expectations are heavy, and fear of failure is common. The lack of mental health resources makes the challenge even greater. India has only 0.75 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 people, while the WHO recommends at least three.

As someone who helps Indian students prepare for higher education abroad, I have seen how emotional well-being must be part of the preparation for international mobility. Leaving home means leaving behind familiar support networks and adjusting to new cultural and academic environments.

But some misconceptions should also be cleared. In many countries, education is less competitive and more holistic than in India. In France, for example, students are evaluated through a combination of projects, presentations, internships, and group work. Résumés highlight skills and experiences rather than grades, and employers value creativity and balance alongside academic success.

Of course, studying abroad brings other pressures such as finances, housing, or health. Access to health care varies widely between countries, but in some of them, it is actually relatively straightforward. In France, for example, international students benefit from the same public health care coverage as French students, and most consultations and treatments are free of charge. This commitment reflects the country’s strong belief in social inclusion and equal opportunity.

From my experience working with Indian students in France, most of them adapt with remarkable strength. They do face moments of homesickness and anxiety, especially when searching for internships, yet they also find joy, independence, and purpose in discovering new experiences. Interestingly, surveys show that the highest levels of stress occur before departure rather than after arrival. The uncertainty of moving abroad, navigating visa processes, and preparing for a new life can weigh heavily. This is where international universities can make a real difference.

Before students leave India, universities can connect them with peers who are heading to the same destination. Building friendships in advance creates a sense of community from the start. Virtual orientation sessions conducted in English help students understand what to expect culturally and academically. Having a local representative office in India is also crucial, as it allows students to ask questions and receive clear answers in a familiar context.

Once students arrive abroad, universities should continue to make support visible and accessible. At Omnes Education, for example, psychological counselling services in English have been available on all campuses since 2024. Many international universities also run welcome desks to help students with administrative formalities and organise events that encourage international students to connect.

Depending on the regulations in each country, institutions are not always allowed to intervene in a student’s personal matters without their consent. In France, for instance, universities have to abide by strict confidentiality rules. For that reason, I encourage students and families to share any special needs or ongoing treatment information confidentially before arrival; this allows universities to prepare the right support.

Seeking help is not a sign of weakness. Families should move beyond stigma and recognise that caring for one’s mind can be just as important as caring for one’s body. I know this personally. Leaving a successful but overwhelming career to heal was the best decision I ever made. As Mahatma Gandhi said, “It is health that is real wealth, and not pieces of gold and silver.” We would honour his words by including mental well-being as part of that wealth.

This article is authored by Maud Le Bars, area manager, South Asia, Omnes Education (France).