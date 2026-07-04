Talent question at the heart of India’s net-zero ambitions

India has a proven ability to build talent ecosystems when it decides a sector is strategically important. In the 90s, the IITs and NASSCOM together created a self-reinforcing pipeline that turned a liberalising economy’s engineering graduates into the backbone of a global IT industry. Before that, the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, founded as far back as 1928 and turbocharged after bank nationalisation in 1969, gave the financial sector a credentialing architecture that scaled with the industry for decades. Even construction and infrastructure, a sector not best known for institutional sophistication, found its anchors in NICMAR and the engineering colleges that fed the roads and highways boom of 2000-2010. In each case, the institutional response arrived alongside the sector’s defining moment and its talent generation needs.

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Energy, however is one sector, which is having to wait longer for its institutional moment to arrive.

After Enron’s collapse in 2001, every western independent power producer exited India simultaneously, leaving an entire generation of Indian energy professionals stranded. What followed revealed both the resilience and the limits of India’s energy talent story. Domestic players stepped in and built a private power sector almost from scratch, drawing talent from the public sector, equipment vendors, and adjacent infrastructure sectors. This was not only Indian energy’s privatisation moment, but an inflection point that warranted the creation of a futuristic talent-generation system. On the execution talent side, NTPC and BHEL built operational capability, while specialised programmes at the IITs and IISc anchored the academic talent pipeline. Together, they produced leaders capable of planning and executing thermal power generation at scale, from 60 to 80 gigawatts across successive five-year plans. However, what this structure was never designed for was what came next: a multi-fuel, commercially complex energy economy. Today, even as India’s transition plans accelerate, most energy players are still optimising leadership capabilities honed for the old paradigm: Thermal power, petroleum, grid operations, and public sector utilities.

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{{^usCountry}} As India races to achieve the ambitious target of 500 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030 and net-zero by 2070, the continued shortage of a meaningful leadership talent poses a strategic risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As India races to achieve the ambitious target of 500 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030 and net-zero by 2070, the continued shortage of a meaningful leadership talent poses a strategic risk. {{/usCountry}}

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To meet India’s ambitious transition targets, there is a paramount need for highly-skilled energy leaders such as CEOs, chief project officers, heads of engineering, and commercial executives capable of modelling 30- to 40-year asset economics. Currently, the magnitude of the need outstrips supply across most segments. Moreover, the problem is more layered than a simple shortage.

Consider the baseload reality that rarely features in transition conversations. Solar and wind are inherently intermittent. Battery storage remains effective at grid scale but is cost-constrained and dependent on complex supply chains. For the foreseeable future, baseload power will continue to depend on coal and nuclear. India’s energy leadership imperative, therefore, runs on two simultaneous tracks: Decarbonising coal assets while building nuclear capability for commercial scale. The entry of private players in the nuclear space is both necessary and inevitable as the government has clearly signalled intent. However, when they do enter, they will immediately confront a leadership talent pool built largely within the public energy sector model, which may not be readily transferable to commercial private operation.

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Interestingly, India has a real lever to bridge this gap, which remains underutilised: A sizeable diaspora of energy professionals working in senior global roles, alongside specialist expertise from adjacent sectors and abroad, that can be drawn in to lead this immediate phase.

The answer to India’s leadership talent gap is that it needs to build and buy talent, simultaneously and urgently. Building means dedicated academic curriculums developed in serious partnerships with private energy players, structured leadership development programmes, and internal academies that develop engineers into executives. Buying means looking beyond the expensive and increasingly depleting pool of direct competitor hires. Businesses need to cast their nets wider, towards the vendor and EPC ecosystem, adjacent infrastructure sectors, the community of Indian energy professionals working globally in roles the domestic market has historically not offered them, and expatriates for specialist areas where India currently has no bench.

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But knowing where to look is only half the equation. The other half is defining exactly what kind of leader India needs. Five key qualities define the leadership archetype for decades ahead:

Adaptability: The ability to move across technology platforms as the sector evolves, from solar, wind, and nuclear today to hydrogen and small modular reactors tomorrow

Scale orientation: The sector is moving from single gigawatt-scale assets to pipelines of 10, 20, and 50 gigawatts, and leaders must be wired to think at that magnitude from the outset

Multi-source competency: Most serious developers will carry diversified fuel portfolios, and leaders must think fluently across fuel types

Commercial and regulatory depth: These are 30- to 40-year assets requiring financial modelling, tariff discipline, and navigation of a regulatory environment tightening every year

Safety obsession: Not a compliance obligation, but a core identity. The consequences of failure in energy infrastructure are severe and irreversible.

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These traits are the minimum threshold for leaders who will be trusted to execute assets worth billions, across decades, in a sector where the margin for error is shrinking.

India’s energy transition will not be constrained by capital or policy alone. It will be constrained by the number of people capable of leading it. The organisations that recognise this now will have significantly higher prospects of making a real impact. The ones waiting for someone else to solve the pipeline problem are making a bet they cannot afford to lose.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vibhav Dhawan, partner, Positive Moves.