Time to embrace skilling-with-schooling approach in spirit

India’s classrooms lead the nation’s future. With 24.7 crore students enrolled across 14.71 lakh schools and guided by more than one crore teachers, it is one of world’s largest school education system. Yet, beneath this scale lies a troubling reality: more than 11% of children discontinue their education at the secondary level, with dropout rates particularly alarming in states such as West Bengal, Bihar, and Assam. This could be effectively addressed if schooling could translate into employability or economic mobility.

Education

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Over the past few years, India has rightly placed strong emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) by Grade III through initiatives such as NIPUN Bharat Mission. Undoubtedly, no nation can aspire to realise the full potential of its demographic dividend without ensuring that every child acquires these essential competencies in the early years. But the need of the hour is to determinedly go beyond foundational learning.

In a world shaped by automation, AI, robotics, and data-driven economies, the children must be prepared to adapt, create, collaborate, solve problems, and build livelihoods. Education systems must work on practical and vocational capabilities to boost employability.

This is where the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 becomes especially important. Coming after more than three decades since India’s previous education policy, it acknowledged that vocational education had long been limited mainly to students in Grades 11–12 and to those who dropped out after Grade 8. This created an unfair divide between vocational and mainstream academic education. The policy, therefore, strongly advocated vocational exposure from middle and secondary school onwards, with the goal of ensuring that every child learns at least one vocation and gains exposure to several others.

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{{^usCountry}} India’s policy history has long acknowledged this need. From the Secondary Education Commission of 1952, popularly known as the Mudaliar Commission, to the National Policy on Education 1986, successive policy frameworks have stressed the need for vocational guidance and skill development at the secondary level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India’s policy history has long acknowledged this need. From the Secondary Education Commission of 1952, popularly known as the Mudaliar Commission, to the National Policy on Education 1986, successive policy frameworks have stressed the need for vocational guidance and skill development at the secondary level. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} More recently, school-to-skilling and school-to-work pathways are being created in alignment with the National Credit Framework. At the same time, boards like CBSE and several State Boards have introduced pre-vocational education at the elementary stage. It acts as the bridge between foundational learning and the academic and career choices students make in secondary and senior secondary school. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More recently, school-to-skilling and school-to-work pathways are being created in alignment with the National Credit Framework. At the same time, boards like CBSE and several State Boards have introduced pre-vocational education at the elementary stage. It acts as the bridge between foundational learning and the academic and career choices students make in secondary and senior secondary school. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, for instance, vocational education is being progressively mainstreamed across government and aided schools. Students are introduced to pre-vocational exposure from Classes VI to VIII, followed by NSQF-aligned vocational courses in Classes IX to XII. The focus extends beyond employability to include digital and financial literacy, industry-relevant competencies, internships, field visits, and hands-on learning experiences through industry partnerships. Initiatives such as PM SHRI schools are further advancing this vision by demonstrating NEP-aligned, skill-integrated school models across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, for instance, vocational education is being progressively mainstreamed across government and aided schools. Students are introduced to pre-vocational exposure from Classes VI to VIII, followed by NSQF-aligned vocational courses in Classes IX to XII. The focus extends beyond employability to include digital and financial literacy, industry-relevant competencies, internships, field visits, and hands-on learning experiences through industry partnerships. Initiatives such as PM SHRI schools are further advancing this vision by demonstrating NEP-aligned, skill-integrated school models across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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However, despite ambitious policy intent, vocational education in India remains structurally marginal within the school system - often treated as optional, non-academic, or reserved for students perceived to be academically weaker. Persistent social stigma further discourages student participation.

The ecosystem is also constrained by weak infrastructure, shortages of trained instructors, limited industry linkages, and inadequate career guidance. Equally concerning is the absence of robust disaggregated data to assess outcomes and gaps systematically. Unless vocational education is repositioned as a credible, aspirational, and market-aligned pathway, the vision of skilling-with-schooling will remain incomplete.

What is now required is a stronger policy and implementation push to embed pre-vocational learning into the core architecture of schooling. Not as an add-on, but as a recognised learning stream. The ecosystem for progression already exists, with growing linkages to internships, apprenticeships, and industry partnerships. The next step is to ensure that every child sees skilling not as an alternative to education, but as an integral part of it.

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At Bharti Airtel Foundation, through both the Satya Bharti School Programme and our partnerships with government schools under the Quality Support Programme, we are demonstrating how schools can nurture a skilling mindset from the elementary years and connect it meaningfully to structured vocational pathways in higher grades.

As part of our vocational education initiative this year, we have introduced a future-ready learning programme for students of Classes VI–VIII across 30 elementary and five senior secondary schools. The programme brings together six carefully designed modules that combine life skills, digital awareness, creativity, and technical exposure.

Students learn the fundamentals of customer understanding and branding through marketing, while design thinking encourages them to solve real-world problems with creativity and empathy. Modules on digital citizenship and financial literacy equip them to navigate an increasingly digital and financial world with confidence and responsibility. Through mass media, they develop the ability to critically engage with information and understand its influence on society. The programme culminates with basics of electronics, where students gain hands-on exposure to circuits, sensors, coding, and smart systems — building early familiarity with practical, skills-based learning and future careers.

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We see this as an evolving journey of learning and co-creating models that can strengthen the critical link between education and employability.

The Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement of School Education System in India, released this month by NITI Aayog, reinforces a decisive shift towards embedding vocational education within the core of schooling. It lays out a structured approach to making skill development more contextual, accessible, and future-oriented.

The roadmap recommends deepening school–industry linkages by enabling partnerships for at least one trade per school complex, supported through exposure visits, guest lectures, and micro-internships that bring real-world learning into the classroom. It also emphasises the need to identify and integrate local livelihoods and traditional skills into school-level vocational offerings, closely aligned with the One District One Product (ODOP) framework. Together, these measures signal a move towards rooting education in local economies while equipping learners with relevant, experience-based skills for the future.

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In the era of Industry 4.0, the success of India’s education system will ultimately be measured not merely by enrolment figures or examination scores, but by its ability to prepare young people for life and work. And the time has indeed come to move this conversation from policy intent to classroom practice.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Binu Nair, chief operating officer, Bharti Airtel Foundation.

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