Transformative power of mother tongue-based education

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the effectiveness of mother tongue-based education in nurturing talent in various fields. From the beginning of their educational journey, children explore the world through their mother tongue, which plays a pivotal role in their engagement, understanding, and overall academic success. By providing instruction in students' mother tongue languages, we not only lay a strong conceptual foundation but also overcome linguistic barriers that hinder their progress.

The 2020 National Education Policy (NEP) recognises the crucial role of mother tongue-based education in fostering inclusive classrooms that embrace students' diverse backgrounds. The NEP advocates using the home/local language or mother tongue as the medium of instruction until at least grade 5, and preferably till grade 8 and beyond. This approach aligns with the recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and the Right to Education Act, 2009, emphasising the significance of teaching children in their mother tongue during the foundational years. By utilizing the local language, learning outcomes improve, class participation increases, and the acquisition of additional languages become easier. The NIPUN Bharat Mission, a national initiative aiming to ensure universal acquisition of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) skills by all Grade 3 children in India by 2026/27, promotes mother tongue-based instruction as an integral aspect of achieving FLN goals.

Project Vedh, launched in the schools of Nandurbar, demonstrates the effectiveness of mother tongue-based education. Initially, there were around 3,000 children who lacked basic literacy and numeracy skills, while 1,117 and 935 children could read and perform division at the Class 2 level, respectively. However, as a result of Project Vedh, over 10,500 out of 16,000 children have now achieved the FLN goal by March 2023. The project's success can be attributed to a focus on teachers' behavioral aspects and their belief in children's capacity to learn. It aimed to enhance teaching standards through the implementation of self-determined learning, supplemented by mother-tongue language as a medium of instruction. By integrating self-learning into classrooms, leveraging the use of mother tongue, and fostering peer collaboration, the project effectively improved FLN skills. Teachers underwent training to facilitate self-determined learning and harness their creativity, resulting in a positive shift in their attitudes. The significance of self-motivation and organised learning groups among students was also emphasised. Through the implementation of diverse challenges and tasks, teachers motivated students to attain FLN targets more efficiently. The use of mother-tongue language in classrooms not only bolstered confidence but also facilitated self-learning, contributing to the project's overall success. This model serves as an exemplar of innovative and student-centred educational practices to enhance learning outcomes for students in 21st-century India.

The pandemic and prolonged school closures have had a detrimental impact on learning outcomes. Understanding the importance of foundational learning and focusing on learning loss recovery, the government of Maharashtra has launched a mission to achieve FLN targets. Under the NIPUN Bharat Mission, the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has initiated a subject-wise study survey for students in classes II to V to evaluate their FLN skills individually. In order to achieve the FLN goals we need to ensure more focus towards imparting education in the mother tongue which will, in turn, result in the holistic development of a child.

India, with its 22 official languages and over 19,500 languages and dialects spoken as mother tongues, stands as a linguistic kaleidoscope, reflecting the incredible diversity of its people. In the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Whatever language the child can learn easily should be the medium of instruction." Prioritising mother tongue-based education is not only an essential step toward providing quality and inclusive education but also a transformative approach that breaks down barriers, fosters academic success, and promotes cultural diversity and understanding. Project Vedh in Nandurbar is a successful example of this philosophy. In conclusion, by recognising and harnessing the linguistic resources of students' mother tongue languages, we empower the next generation, preserve cultural identity, and enrich the educational experience. Mother tongue-based education not only equips students with the tools they need to succeed academically but also instills a deep sense of pride in their heritage. Let us embrace the power of mother tongues and create a truly inclusive educational landscape that celebrates the linguistic and cultural diversity of our nation.

The article is authored by Heena Vijay Kumar Gavit, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.