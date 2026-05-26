We teach STEM, but we don’t teach scientific citizenship

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) has become our favourite educational promise. Coding clubs, robotics labs, Olympiad ranks, exam focused science streams, and shiny makerspaces have turned into shorthand for future ready. Yet in the same decade, have watched health misinformation travel faster than public health, and climate conversations collapse into shouting matches. The paradox is uncomfortable. And producing children who can solve equations, but cannot always decide what to trust. We are producing capable builders, but not always responsible users of knowledge. That missing piece has a name: Scientific citizenship.

STEM Education

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Scientific citizenship is not a new subject. It is what happens when people use science as a way to participate in society, not just as a way to score marks or secure admissions. It includes active participation in research: designing studies, collecting data, analysing results. It includes scientific literacy and critical thinking: the ability to understand, evaluate, and use scientific information to make informed decisions. It includes collaborative problem solving: Working with professionals to address community relevant issues through what is often called community science or participatory science. And it includes policy engagement: Contributing to democratic decision making on issues with technical or scientific components.

Why does this matter? Because schooling often teaches STEM as a technical race. We give children content and we test them on it, but we do not always train them in how to think with science in the real world. The world our teens are inheriting does not just need more engineers and doctors. It needs citizens who can think clearly, spot manipulation, live with uncertainty, and act with care. The answer is not to add yet another “citizenship” period to an already crowded timetable. The answer is to make scientific citizenship part of the culture. Part of the timetable. Part of the spirit of the learning ecosystem.

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{{^usCountry}} That cultural shift begins by changing what counts as doing science. Science cannot remain trapped in the lab manual or the exam blueprint. In real life, science constantly meets society: in public health choices, climate trade-offs, food safety, urban infrastructure, energy policy, and technology. When learners are routinely invited to bring real world questions into the classroom, and take classroom thinking out into the real world, STEM stops being a subject and starts becoming a lens. A learner who is encouraged to ask, “What is happening here, and how do we know?” begins to develop a scientist’s curiosity and a citizen’s responsibility at the same time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That cultural shift begins by changing what counts as doing science. Science cannot remain trapped in the lab manual or the exam blueprint. In real life, science constantly meets society: in public health choices, climate trade-offs, food safety, urban infrastructure, energy policy, and technology. When learners are routinely invited to bring real world questions into the classroom, and take classroom thinking out into the real world, STEM stops being a subject and starts becoming a lens. A learner who is encouraged to ask, “What is happening here, and how do we know?” begins to develop a scientist’s curiosity and a citizen’s responsibility at the same time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This requires interdisciplinary thinking to be normal, not exceptional. A question about air quality is chemistry, yes, but it is also civics, economics, geography, and ethics. A question about deepfakes is technology, but also psychology and media literacy. A question about antibiotic misuse is biology, but also public behaviour and public communication. When the timetable allows disciplines to speak to each other, learners stop treating knowledge as separate boxes and start seeing systems. That is the kind of thinking adulthood demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This requires interdisciplinary thinking to be normal, not exceptional. A question about air quality is chemistry, yes, but it is also civics, economics, geography, and ethics. A question about deepfakes is technology, but also psychology and media literacy. A question about antibiotic misuse is biology, but also public behaviour and public communication. When the timetable allows disciplines to speak to each other, learners stop treating knowledge as separate boxes and start seeing systems. That is the kind of thinking adulthood demands. {{/usCountry}}

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Then comes active participation in research. Teenagers do not need expensive labs to do real research. They need meaningful questions, simple methods, and honest reflection. They can design surveys, collect environmental readings, track biodiversity, test everyday claims they encounter online, analyse patterns in community behaviour, or run small experiments and document what changed each time. When learners design a study and defend their choices, they learn that science is not a set of facts. It is a method, and a discipline.

And this is where collaborative problem-solving matters deeply.

When children only learn science inside classrooms, they start believing science is only for exams. But when they work alongside people doing real work in the world, their thinking changes. They see science being used to solve real problems and not always with perfect answers. This kind of learning teaches a simple truth. Science affects real lives. It affects health decisions in families. It affects livelihoods in communities. It affects ecosystems in cities. It affects trust in institutions. When learners see this up close, ethics stops being an abstract idea. It becomes a lived question: What is the right thing to do with what I know?None of this requires a new subject. It requires a new aim, and a new culture. STEM competence builds careers. Scientific citizenship builds a society that can think. And that may be the most important learning outcome of all.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Raaji Naveen, co-founder, Beyond 8.

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