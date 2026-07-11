Heading: What AI is teaching children unintentionally

Artificial intelligence. (Thinkstock)

Author: Manisha Malhotra, director-principal, Satya School, Gurugram

I still remember the day our school unveiled its first computer lab. A row of bulky monitors stood like mysterious machines from the future, humming softly in an air-conditioned room that suddenly became the most exciting place on campus. We learned to type painstakingly, one finger at a time. We waited for dial-up internet to connect. And when Google arrived, near the turn of the millennium, it felt almost magical.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For a generation raised on the weight and wonder of the Encyclopaedia Britannica, we understood that knowledge demanded effort. We searched, compared, questioned, and doubted.

Today, that relationship between children and knowledge has fundamentally changed. Answers arrive instantly, often before the question itself has fully formed. This raises an unsettling question. What happens to a generation that becomes exceptionally good at receiving answers but stops learning how to ask the right questions?

Education has never been just about answers. It has been about curiosity, struggle, and discipline of thinking. But what happens when answers arrive before curiosity has the chance to form? When learning is compressed into a single prompt and response? We may be entering an era where knowledge is abundant, but thinking is optional.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Every technology teaches. The calculator taught us that arithmetic could be delegated. The search engine taught us that facts could be retrieved on demand. But artificial intelligence is doing something more fundamental—it is not just changing how children find answers; it may be changing whether they learn to think at all. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Every technology teaches. The calculator taught us that arithmetic could be delegated. The search engine taught us that facts could be retrieved on demand. But artificial intelligence is doing something more fundamental—it is not just changing how children find answers; it may be changing whether they learn to think at all. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Gen Alpha is growing up with AI as a silent companion—explaining homework, writing essays, solving equations. Unlike earlier technologies, this one removes the friction that was quietly the whole point of learning. This is the silent curriculum—unplanned, unexamined, and profoundly influential. No school board approved it. No teacher designed it. Yet millions of children are enrolled in it every day.

The data is beginning to confirm what many educators already sense. Oxford University Press research surveying 2,000 teenagers found that eight in ten students regularly use AI tools for schoolwork. Ninety percent report AI has helped develop at least one academic skill — but six in ten simultaneously acknowledge it has harmed their abilities in other areas. One in four say AI makes learning too easy. One in ten say it actively limits their creativity and critical thinking. And perhaps the most honest summary came not from a researcher but from a 13-year-old boy, who said simply: "I've become dependent on it now."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In India, the picture is equally concerning. The 2025 Bharat Survey for EdTech (BaSE) by Central Square Foundation found that 77% of parents and teachers believe AI increases student overdependence on technology. The FICCI-EY AI Adoption Survey 2025 revealed that 86% of Indian students already use AI tools, with 89% specifically using ChatGPT for academic work. Yet only 17% of faculty consider themselves advanced or expert AI users, and just 6% are satisfied with institutional AI literacy resources.

As AI becomes embedded in everyday learning, effort is quietly becoming optional. Every question appears to have a clean, confident answer—often without requiring persistence, lived experience, or deeper reasoning.

This is the real trade-off: Speed replacing depth. Students who once wrestled with ideas for hours can now generate polished responses in seconds, outsourcing ideation, structure, and even reflection. In doing so, they are not just skipping tasks—they are bypassing the formation of the skill itself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Emerging research points to the cognitive cost of this shift. Analysis by the OECD highlights growing concern that as digital tools become more embedded in learning, they can encourage cognitive offloading—reducing the need for students to think through problems independently. While AI enhances efficiency, it can also compress the effort through which deep understanding is formed.

The distinction is critical. Adults tend to offload tasks they already know how to perform. Children, however, are beginning to offload tasks before they have learned them. The result is a quiet erosion of core abilities—critical thinking, memory retention, and problem-solving—that education is meant to build.

India is moving quickly to integrate AI into education. The ministry of education has introduced AI and Computational Thinking from Class 3 onward, while CBSE has expanded AI learning in senior classes through initiatives such as the IBM SkillsBuild programme. But integration is only the first step. The real challenge is ensuring students learn to think alongside AI—not surrender their thinking to it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AI literacy cannot mean simply knowing how to use tools. It must include knowing how to question them. Students must learn to fact-check outputs, identify hallucinations, complete tasks independently before relying on AI, and critically examine the biases embedded in these systems—including those shaped by India’s own linguistic and social realities.

Education has never been only about information. It is about building individuals who can navigate uncertainty, question authority, and contribute meaningfully to society. In the age of AI, that responsibility becomes even more urgent.

Our goal cannot be to produce passive users of AI, but critical thinkers who can challenge it, evaluate it, and occasionally refuse its answers.

The long-term impact of AI on attention, focus, and mental well-being will only become visible after years of unchecked adoption. This is not an experiment whose consequences we can afford to ignore. The stakes are nothing less than the cognitive development of the next generation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Schools must go beyond screens—integrating real-world experiences such as outdoor learning, internships, collaborative problem-solving, and exposure to practitioners. These experiences build judgment in ways no algorithm can replicate.

We must replace a silent curriculum with an intentional one that values the process of learning as much as the outcome. Intellectual effort should not be viewed as an obstacle to overcome but as the foundation on which understanding is built.

Technology will continue to advance. Tools will become faster, smarter, and more persuasive. Our responsibility is to equip students with skills that endure beyond any technological shift, ensuring they remain in control of the tools they use rather than becoming dependent on them.

Because in the end, the question is not whether students can find answers. They can - instantly, effortlessly, algorithmically. The real question is whether they will continue to ask meaningful questions, challenge assumptions, and push themselves to think more deeply on a regular basis.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Manisha Malhotra, director-principal, Satya School, Gurugram.