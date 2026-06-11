What’s in it for teachers - Why pay alone won’t fix India’s education system

Seventeen years ago, I made a big career switch. After 10 years of management consulting in business sectors such as telecom, power and steel, I took the plunge to build and lead the same firm’s education practise, pursuing a long-standing passion. This further took me into entrepreneurship in education a few years later. And like many others who enter the education space from outside, I believed that teachers were under-paid. So, when I saw data that showed that India’s ‘Average Teacher Salary to GDP Per Capita Ratio’ (a reasonable metric for a frontline profession that roughly scales with population) was among the highest in the world, I was surprised, to say the least. Then why do we not attract the top of the graduating class into teaching? Why do many teachers, even some of those who join the profession eagerly, get demotivated in a few years?

Teacher(Canva)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They say (or at least used to) that teachers have all the answers. In the case of my questioning, this largely turned out to be true - most of the answers came from teachers themselves, some during the five years of building McKinsey’s education practice and many more in the last 10 years of building CENTA as a professional platform for teachers. An unforgettable early conversation was in Mumbai in 2011 - with a highly committed teacher who would enthusiastically take up the classroom improvement methodologies we were trying to implement. After a detailed discussion on the improved student learning she and others like her were seeing, the visible joy in these classrooms and the dramatic difference compared to other classrooms in the same school, she made a comment in passing, “But of course our salary remains the same as that of the people who are not doing any of this. Forget salary increase, we don’t even get concrete appreciation from our superiors”. That comment stayed in my mind.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Conversations and surveys with large numbers of teachers in the following months and years showed a deep need for differentiated recognition, through salary, career growth and other opportunities - something that we conveniently ignore as a society, by simply calling teaching a noble profession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Conversations and surveys with large numbers of teachers in the following months and years showed a deep need for differentiated recognition, through salary, career growth and other opportunities - something that we conveniently ignore as a society, by simply calling teaching a noble profession. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} So, was the data wrong, which said that India’s average teacher salary to GDP per capita ratio was among the highest in the world? No, it wasn’t. But motivation at work is not just linked to average pay. It is linked to differentiation, it is linked to growth opportunities, it is linked to the feeling that by doing better, one can look forward to something. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, was the data wrong, which said that India’s average teacher salary to GDP per capita ratio was among the highest in the world? No, it wasn’t. But motivation at work is not just linked to average pay. It is linked to differentiation, it is linked to growth opportunities, it is linked to the feeling that by doing better, one can look forward to something. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2015, when we introduced teacher competency standards, testing and certification based on those standards, and various kinds of opportunities for certified teachers, we were pleasantly surprised to see stakeholder reactions. Teachers voted with their feet by participating in large numbers in these completely voluntary tests. What was even more encouraging was that employers saw different kinds of value. Several Governments found third party testing to be a useful tool to identify teachers for special positions like resource persons or staffing in new model schools. Private schools of all strata found that independent certification of teacher competencies brings objectivity to their appraisals and also allows both the school and the teacher to access opportunities like international exposure trips and global recognition, which an individual school may not otherwise be able to get. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2015, when we introduced teacher competency standards, testing and certification based on those standards, and various kinds of opportunities for certified teachers, we were pleasantly surprised to see stakeholder reactions. Teachers voted with their feet by participating in large numbers in these completely voluntary tests. What was even more encouraging was that employers saw different kinds of value. Several Governments found third party testing to be a useful tool to identify teachers for special positions like resource persons or staffing in new model schools. Private schools of all strata found that independent certification of teacher competencies brings objectivity to their appraisals and also allows both the school and the teacher to access opportunities like international exposure trips and global recognition, which an individual school may not otherwise be able to get. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The new National Education Policy, NEP 2020, formally recognised merit-driven career pathways for teachers as a national thrust, with the National Professional Standards for Teachers established to define competencies at different stages of a teacher’s career. It is interesting to note that when we ran a rapid survey on the draft version of NEP 2020, an overwhelming majority of 12,000+ responding teachers wanted career growth to be based on competencies rather than only seniority or qualifications.

With this combination of policy direction and market uptake, there is hope that teachers, like other professionals, can also look for a sense of progress in their careers.

Merit-driven career pathway does not just mean differentiated salary or promotion based on competencies. We learnt that teachers, again like other professionals, crave for interesting opportunities to go beyond the day-to-day. For example, four teachers from India who went to University of California Santa Cruz to participate in a summer internship in 2025 came back so enthused that now hundreds of teachers around them want to learn from their experience and target similar experiences themselves.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

We also learnt that social recognition is an important motivator for many teachers - their own family acknowledging the value of their profession, students and parents explicitly recognising them, media coverage of their work in some cases, and so on. A concrete certification or award leads to such social recognition.

Further, when we start asking what is in it for the teacher? and start creating career pathways, opportunities and recognition linked to competencies, the demand for upskilling comes from teachers themselves. So, what should this upskilling look like?

Teacher learning needs to be aligned with classroom requirements and also fit into the teacher’s schedule and forms of content consumption in the modern world. The nature of support needed by a teacher is also shifting rapidly in the context of AI. For example, AI can help teachers create lesson plans more efficiently while the teacher needs to evaluate and adapt these to a specific classroom. Another example is that students often come into the classroom with partial knowledge or strongly held views that need careful guidance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

We find that byte-sized modules that allow the teacher to quickly learn one new method or get answers from a global community to one real problem lead to rapid upskilling that can continuously adapt itself to changing needs. Such a model, combined with traditional training workshops as milestones, can move teacher competencies substantially, over a period of time. The teacher competency standards and certification mentioned earlier provide clear goalposts linking all forms of teacher learning.

If India wants education reform to succeed, it must place teachers at the centre of the conversation - not only as people serving society and building the future but also as aspiring professionals equally seeking growth and professional fulfilment in its full richness.

(The views expressed are personal)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article is authored by Ramya Venkataraman, founder and CEO, Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) Pvt. Ltd.

education See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON