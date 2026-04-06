Abortion access beyond the metros

India’s abortion law is among the more progressive in the region, promising accessible care. Yet that promise weakens sharply beyond the metro. In large cities, abortion care is more likely to be available through trained doctors, recognised facilities, more reliably stocked pharmacies, and better information. In smaller towns and rural districts, access drops under the weight of stigma, distance, cost, and silence, compounded by limited healthcare capacity. This is not a minor service gap. It is a serious public health and rights issue. Women in India’s hinterlands are increasingly forced to navigate abortion outside formal systems, often alone and at considerable risk. Pregnancy (cottonbro)

Abortion is neither rare nor marginal. The National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), conducted in 2019-21, found that 3% of pregnancies in the five years preceding the survey ended in abortion. Nearly half of the women who had an abortion, 48%, did so because the pregnancy was unplanned. The need is real, routine, and widespread. Yet access remains uneven, shaped sharply by geography. While urban women are more likely to find qualified practitioners and clearer pathways to care, rural women encounter fragmented services and limited awareness of what safe and legal abortion looks like.

Medical abortion, using mifepristone and misoprostol, is a safe and effective method when used correctly, within recommended gestational limits, and with proper information and care. It is now the most common abortion method in India, accounting for an estimated 68% of abortions. Its growing use reflects privacy, confidentiality, and convenience. But it also signals a system that is not consistently meeting women where they are.

For many women outside cities, medical abortion is not simply a preferred option. It is the only realistic one. When formal care is difficult to access, women increasingly rely on over-the-counter pills and informal sources of advice, navigating the process with limited guidance, counselling, or follow-up care. Without correct guidance on dosage, timing, warning signs, and follow-up, even a safe method can become unsafe in practice.

The rural-urban divide is visible in the data. Nearly 29% of abortions in rural India take place at home, compared with 22% in urban India. Only 48.1% of abortions in rural areas are performed by doctors, against 65.7% in urban areas. Nearly one in three rural women, 30%, self-manage abortion, compared with 21.6% in urban India. In rural areas, 16% of abortions are handled by nurses or midwives, almost double the urban figure of 9%.

These figures are not merely statistical differences. They reflect a system where access to formal care is inconsistent, pushing women toward unsupported settings. When clinics are too far, private care is too expensive, and public services are too limited, homes become the default and unsupported abortion becomes the norm. The consequences can be severe: incomplete abortion, prolonged bleeding, infection, delayed treatment, avoidable complications, and in some cases, fatality. The danger lies not in the pills themselves, but in a system that has made safe use dependent on luck.

India’s Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act was intended to ensure safe and regulated abortion care. Yet in many rural settings, the law is poorly understood, inconsistently implemented, and often obscured by stigma and misinformation. Many women remain unsure whether abortion is legal, where they can seek care, or who is authorised to provide it. Fear of legal consequences and social exposure keeps many away from formal services.

Confusion around medical abortion adds another barrier. Ambiguity at the intersection of the MTP Act, drug regulation, and other laws often creates over-caution on the ground. Chemists may hesitate to stock or sell approved medical abortion kits. Providers may impose unnecessary conditions. A legal right then becomes harder to access through formal channels, pushing women toward informal and unsafe pathways.

These challenges are not isolated—they are systemic. Rural India has fewer trained providers and facilities. Travel involves cost, lost wages, and distance. Stigma is amplified in smaller communities where privacy is fragile and social surveillance is constant. Limited awareness about safe abortion methods and legal rights deepens the problem. What may appear to be a personal choice is often a decision shaped by exclusion. Women choose secrecy because the system does not offer trust, dignity, or easy access.

India cannot claim progress on abortion rights while geography continues to determine who receives safe care and who is pushed into risk. Safe abortion is both a public health issue and an equity issue. Stronger awareness, provider training, clearer legal communication, and last-mile healthcare delivery are urgently needed. A woman’s reproductive rights and health outcomes must not depend on whether she lives in a metro or a remote village. They must be guaranteed in practice, everywhere.

This article is authored by Ashutosh Kaushik, CEO, FRHS India (secretariat, Pratigya Campaign for Gender Equality and Safe Abortion).