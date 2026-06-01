Cost advantage alone can’t sustain India’s medtech rise

India’s medical devices industry stands at a pivotal moment. Over the past decade, the sector has grown significantly in scale, sophistication, and global reach. Indian manufacturers today serve healthcare systems across more than 150 countries, with rising quality standards and improving export competitiveness. The ability to deliver reliable and affordable medical devices is no longer in question.

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Yet, beneath this progress lies a structural reality that must be acknowledged. A large share of India’s exports continues to be concentrated in consumables, disposables, and low-to-mid technology devices, while high-value segments such as advanced implants, imaging, and precision diagnostics remain largely import-dependent. This imbalance highlights the next frontier for the industry, not just scaling what we already do well, but fundamentally moving up the value chain from cost competitiveness to technology leadership.

India, uniquely, is well-positioned to make this transition. Its vast and diverse disease burden spanning cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, renal failure, and neurological disorders offers an unparalleled clinical landscape. What has often been viewed as a challenge is, in fact, a powerful innovation engine. Every clinical need represents an opportunity to design solutions with global relevance. The patients are here, the clinical expertise is here, and the engineering talent is here. The imperative now is to convert this advantage into high-quality innovation and intellectual property.

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{{^usCountry}} This is where the real shift must happen. The sector’s growth so far has been anchored in manufacturing excellence and cost efficiency. These strengths will remain important, but they are no longer sufficient. Without intellectual property, Indian companies will continue to compete on price rather than value, while high-margin segments remain dominated by players with strong patent portfolios. Growth built purely on production has a ceiling; growth built on innovation does not. Owning IP enables companies to capture the innovation premium, build global partnerships, and establish long-term competitive advantage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is where the real shift must happen. The sector’s growth so far has been anchored in manufacturing excellence and cost efficiency. These strengths will remain important, but they are no longer sufficient. Without intellectual property, Indian companies will continue to compete on price rather than value, while high-margin segments remain dominated by players with strong patent portfolios. Growth built purely on production has a ceiling; growth built on innovation does not. Owning IP enables companies to capture the innovation premium, build global partnerships, and establish long-term competitive advantage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, competing globally demands a fundamental shift in mindset from compliance-driven operations to a quality-first philosophy. In highly regulated markets such as the US and Europe, quality is not a differentiator; it is the baseline for entry. Indian medtech must align with globally harmonised standards such as USFDA, CE, and ISO, not just to meet regulatory requirements but to build enduring trust. In global health care, one does not simply export products, one exports reliability, safety and confidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, competing globally demands a fundamental shift in mindset from compliance-driven operations to a quality-first philosophy. In highly regulated markets such as the US and Europe, quality is not a differentiator; it is the baseline for entry. Indian medtech must align with globally harmonised standards such as USFDA, CE, and ISO, not just to meet regulatory requirements but to build enduring trust. In global health care, one does not simply export products, one exports reliability, safety and confidence. {{/usCountry}}

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Achieving this transformation requires a deeper, more coordinated ecosystem. Investments in R&D must scale significantly, with a clear focus on design, clinical validation and original product development. Industry-academia collaboration must be strengthened to translate India’s clinical insights into globally relevant innovations. At the same time, the ecosystem must evolve beyond final assembly, with the development of a robust domestic base for components, raw materials, and precision engineering. Critical infrastructure such as advanced testing labs, including animal testing facilities, and globally benchmarked certification centres will be essential to reduce time-to-market and enhance credibility.

Policy support has played an important role in the sector’s growth, and continued alignment will be crucial. However, medtech requires a differentiated approach from pharmaceuticals, given its distinct innovation cycles, regulatory pathways, and technological complexity. Faster approvals, single-window clearances, and targeted incentives for R&D and IP creation can accelerate this transition.

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India’s medtech sector has already demonstrated that it belongs on the global stage. The opportunity now is to lead to evolve from a manufacturer of dependable, affordable devices into a hub of high-quality, innovation-led medical technology. This shift is not just about economics; it is about shaping the future of health care.

Because in the long run, it is not those who manufacture the most, but those who innovate, set standards, and own intellectual property who define the direction of the global medtech industry.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Himanshu Baid, managing director, Poly Medicure Ltd.

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