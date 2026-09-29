Heart health after 50 starts with prevention

In the 50s, people tend to take extra steps to manage their health heart. As this is also the age when fat accumulation in your body becomes more common and cardiovascular risk factors begin to emerge, therefore we often suggest our patients to stay physically active because it helps in restoring blood vessel flexibility, which may have lost due to a sedentary lifestyle, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases

Heart (Pexel)

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Yet an often-overlooked aspect of heart health is the role that infections can play in triggering serious cardiovascular complications. As we age, the body's ability to respond to infections changes, making it important to recognise that heart health is influenced not only by chronic conditions, but also by acute infections.

Research increasingly suggests that acute infections can act as short-term stressors on the cardiovascular system. This is why prevention of infections is an important component of healthy ageing.

While infections such as influenza and pneumococcal disease are widely recognised for their potential complications, research increasingly suggests that several infections may be associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events.

Among the infections that too deserve attention after the age of 50 is shingles, also known as herpes zoster. Caused by the reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox, shingles are commonly recognised by its painful rash. However, its impact may extend beyond the skin.

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{{^usCountry}} Multiple studies have found an association between shingles may increase the risk of cardiovascular events, particularly in the period immediately following infection and stated that the weeks following a shingles episode may be associated with a higher likelihood of heart attack or stroke compared to a person's usual risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple studies have found an association between shingles may increase the risk of cardiovascular events, particularly in the period immediately following infection and stated that the weeks following a shingles episode may be associated with a higher likelihood of heart attack or stroke compared to a person's usual risk. {{/usCountry}}

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Therefore, protecting heart health after 50 means making smart choices that will be beneficial for the coming years. It includes staying physically active, maintaining a healthy diet, managing chronic conditions, and seeking timely medical care when symptoms arise.

For adults over 50, "don't miss a beat" is more than a slogan. It is a reminder that heart health requires attention to risks that are both visible and hidden. It also means recognising infections which can influence cardiovascular wellbeing. By discussing appropriate preventive health measures, including lifestyle and diet changes and vaccination where recommended, people can take a more comprehensive approach to protecting their heart health.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Ashwani Mehta, senior consultant cardiologist and director, Heart Failure Programme, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.