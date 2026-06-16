India@2047: Digital-first public health systems will improve health care equity

India’s health care system is at an interesting point right now. For years, the focus has been clear and necessary, build more hospitals, expand bed capacity, strengthen physical infrastructure. That effort has delivered visible progress across the country.

Health Care (Photo:Fortis Healthcare)

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But looking ahead to 2047, there is a growing realisation that this approach, by itself, will not be enough.

Health care in India can no longer be built only with hospitals. It has to be built with networks.

What really needs to change is not just how much infrastructure we have, but how easily people can access care when they need it. In many cases, the issue has never been whether treatment exists. It is whether people can actually reach it in time.

This is where digital-first public health systems start to matter. Not as an added layer, but as something far more fundamental, almost like basic infrastructure that quietly supports everything else.

For a large part of the population, especially outside major cities, health care is often delayed for a simple reason. It takes too much effort to get there.

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{{^usCountry}} For many, travelling for care means giving up a day’s earnings. It can mean long journeys, uncertain waiting times, and sometimes multiple visits. All of this adds up, and often, people choose to wait instead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many, travelling for care means giving up a day’s earnings. It can mean long journeys, uncertain waiting times, and sometimes multiple visits. All of this adds up, and often, people choose to wait instead. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Digital health begins to change that experience in a very practical way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Digital health begins to change that experience in a very practical way. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Telehealth, for instance, does not make a big announcement. It just removes friction. A consultation that once required travel can now happen from a local centre or even from home. A specialist who seemed far away suddenly becomes accessible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Telehealth, for instance, does not make a big announcement. It just removes friction. A consultation that once required travel can now happen from a local centre or even from home. A specialist who seemed far away suddenly becomes accessible. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You can already see this shift in the numbers. The eSanjeevani platform has facilitated more than 342 million consultations across the country, connecting patients through over 131,000 health centres and higher-level facilities. That scale tells its own story. When access becomes simpler, people use it. Alongside such public platforms, private telehealth service providers, including Apollo Telehealth, have also expanded reach significantly, collectively delivering millions of consultations across dozens of specialities and touching lives at scale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can already see this shift in the numbers. The eSanjeevani platform has facilitated more than 342 million consultations across the country, connecting patients through over 131,000 health centres and higher-level facilities. That scale tells its own story. When access becomes simpler, people use it. Alongside such public platforms, private telehealth service providers, including Apollo Telehealth, have also expanded reach significantly, collectively delivering millions of consultations across dozens of specialities and touching lives at scale. {{/usCountry}}

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At the same time, the expansion of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs has brought care closer to communities. As of late 2025, over 1.81 lakh centres are operational, offering primary care along with teleconsultation support. What this does is create a system where digital and physical care are not competing, but working together.

It helps to look at this shift in a slightly different way.

The way people live has evolved with better access over the years. Today, digital infrastructure is starting to change how health care works.

It is not just about convenience. It is about reach and continuity.

When systems are digital, care is no longer tied to a single location. Information moves with the patient. Doctors can connect across distances. Decisions can be made faster because the data is available when needed.

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India’s move from manual reporting systems to platforms like the Integrated Health Information Platform shows how this is evolving. What used to be delayed, paper-based reporting is now closer to real-time visibility, which makes a real difference in how quickly responses can be planned.

There is also a clear push from the policy side. In the Union Budget 2026–27, the government allocated ₹1,06,530.42 crore to the ministry of health and family welfare, a 10% increase over the previous year. It is a strong signal that health care, including its digital backbone, is being treated as a priority going forward.

One of the more interesting changes that digital systems bring is not always visible immediately.

Traditionally, health care has been reactive. People seek help when something goes wrong. There is often limited follow-up, and continuity depends on individual effort.

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With digital systems, this begins to shift.

Data does not stay in one place. It builds over time. Patients can be monitored more consistently. Early signs can be picked up before they turn into bigger problems.

In India, where primary health care can address around 80 to 90% of health needs when it is accessible and functioning well, this kind of continuity can make a real difference .

It also means fewer cases escalate to the point where hospital care becomes the only option.

It is easy to talk about technology in abstract terms, but the real impact shows up in how it is used.

In many parts of the country, especially in rural areas, health care delivery is still about bridging gaps. Between villages and hospitals. Between patients and specialists.

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Telehealth helps close some of those gaps.

When it is combined with on-ground infrastructure like teleclinics, mobile medical units, and local health centres, it creates a system that is both connected and accessible. People do not have to leave their communities to access better care. The system reaches them instead.

This is where organisations working in large-scale telehealth delivery, including those partnering with public health systems, play a crucial role. They sit at the intersection of technology and access, making sure that digital systems are not limited to urban users.

Building something at this scale is not something one institution can do alone.

Public systems bring reach and structure. Private players bring speed, innovation, and execution capability. When these come together, the results tend to be far more effective.

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Public-private partnerships are already shaping how healthcare is delivered in many parts of India. They help expand services, introduce new models, and make implementation faster and more efficient.

Across the health care ecosystem, collaborations between government bodies, private organisations, and other stakeholders have been key in improving access and strengthening service delivery.

As digital health continues to grow, these partnerships will become even more important, especially in ensuring that solutions remain inclusive.

As systems become more digital, another layer becomes important. Trust.

People need to feel comfortable using these systems. They need to know that their data is safe and that the care they receive is reliable.

India has already taken steps in this direction through initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which aims to build a secure and interoperable health ecosystem.

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But trust is not created by systems alone. It is built over time, through consistent experience.

As India moves toward 2047, the opportunity is not just to expand healthcare, but to rethink how it works.

The pieces are already there. Digital platforms are scaling. Telehealth is reaching more people. Policy support is strengthening the foundation. Partnerships are driving new models.

What remains is to bring all this together in a way that feels seamless.

If that happens, health care will start to feel less like something you travel for, and more like something that is always within reach.

And that is where real equity begins.

Not just in building more facilities, but in making sure that no matter where someone lives, they are connected to a system that can support them when it matters most.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Vikram Thaploo, CEO, Apollo TeleHealth and director & CEO, Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation.

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