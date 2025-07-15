India’s seniors are going through a mental health crisis

Loneliness has often been compared to the health risks of smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Globally, the link between social isolation and a cascade of detrimental outcomes, such as depression, anxiety, dementia, and even premature death, is well established. In India, however, the discourse surrounding well-being of senior citizens predominantly centres around physical health, relegating the critical aspects of emotional and mental health to the shadows. Mental health(Pexels)

Statistics paint a concerning picture. Almost 20% of India's senior population grapples with mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline. The situation is particularly acute in rural India, where a staggering two-thirds of older adults report feelings of loneliness, often exacerbated by the migration of younger generations to urban centres and the shift from joint to nuclear family structures. The medical ramifications of the impact of poor mental health on physical health, recovery and longevity are also well established and known. With India poised to become home to over 300 million seniors by 2050, the emotional well-being of this growing demographic, set to account for 20% of the entire population or one in five persons, demands a far more prominent position in the national consciousness, conversations and charter.

The emotional landscape of our later lives is a sea change from what we experience over the early decades. Bereavement, dwindling social connections, loss of a partner, financial vulnerabilities, onset of chronic health issues, disability, and loss of memory can all exert substantial mental and emotional pressure. Dementia – the prevalence of which among those aged 60 and above currently stands at 7.4% with projections indicating a tripling of cases by 2050 -- and other neurodegenerative diseases are also known but less addressed factors impacting mental health. However, these mental health challenges are frequently misinterpreted as an inevitable aspect of aging. This misattribution discourages open dialogue leading to delayed diagnoses, and ultimately intensifying preventable suffering.

Deeply ingrained cultural norms further complicate the issue. Emotional distress in old age is often dismissed or judged, viewed as a personal failing or simply an unavoidable consequence of growing older. Many seniors are expected to silently endure emotional suffering as their families may hesitate to seek professional help because of social stigma or a desire to uphold traditional caregiving practices. This hesitance plays a major role in mental health issues in the aging population going unreported. Depression and anxiety also remain significantly underdiagnosed due to low level of mental health literacy in the caregiver and older population, and a reluctance to seek support, often stemming from a fear of burdening family.

According to national estimates, approximately 35% of seniors residing in India's urban centres report experiencing loneliness; a figure likely to be an underestimation given the absence of large-scale studies on emotional health among the aging.

Encouragingly, an upsurge of initiatives is helping address the mental health needs of Indians. Tele-mental health services, such as Tele-MANAS, have expanded the reach of psychological support, registering over 1.8 million calls since their inception in 2022. Private-sector innovations like Amaha and Ivory are also stepping in, offering therapy, digital mental health interventions, and elderly-focused support to bridge the access and stigma gap. Structured wellness programs combining physical activity, cognitive stimulation, and opportunities for social engagement, are demonstrating positive effects in mitigating loneliness and enhancing mental well-being, particularly within structured, private senior care environments.

The emotional well-being of older adults is inextricably linked to the broader goal of a healthy country and meeting Sustainable Development Goals, more specifically (SDG 3). Recognising this vital connection, India’s public health frameworks, including Ayushman Bharat and the National Mental Health Programme, are beginning to integrate mental health services for seniors. Strengthening these frameworks will require adoption of several scientifically validated, focused, yet simple interventions, such as incorporating mental health screenings into primary care, providing specialised training in geriatric mental health to community health workers, to name some. Equally important is the need for India Inc. to step up, innovate, and co-create accessible, scalable solutions that address the emotional and mental well-being of India’s aging population, such as creating geriatric mental health training modules that can be replicated across the country.

Beyond the profound human cost, neglecting the mental health of older adults carries significant economic repercussions. India’s mental health burden accounts for a substantial proportion of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), and the economic losses attributable to untreated mental illnesses are projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030, for the most part driven by escalating health care expenditures and the diminished productivity of family caregivers.

Ensuring the emotional well-being of India’s seniors is a collective responsibility that demands concerted action. Families must cultivate open and supportive attitudes towards mental health. Communities should create inclusive environments with well-designed infrastructure to foster independence and improve access, and build robust support networks for their senior members. Policymakers and health care leaders must continue to prioritise the strengthening of integrated and accessible mental health services specifically tailored to the unique needs of older adults.

As India reaches a pivotal point in its demographic and social evolution, recognising and addressing the emotional health needs of its seniors as an integral part of comprehensive care is not merely a public health obligation, but a fundamental moral imperative. The narrative around aging must evolve and so must the beliefs around senior care to transcend from focusing on physical ailments alone to encompass addressing loneliness and returning dignity. It is never too late for an older person to feel seen, heard, and emotionally secure.

This article is authored by Rajit Mehta, MD & CEO, Antara Senior Care.