Iron deficiency: Silent threat to maternal health

Maternal well-being continues to remain a critical public health priority that calls for sustained attention and action. It is important that the conversation translates into a call for consistent preventive care, early screening and nutritional awareness, especially in context of persistent yet preventable conditions such as anaemia.

Iron deficiency(Twitter/AndyVermaut)

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Often dismissed as tiredness or weakness, anaemia continues to affect lakhs of Indian women, quietly impacting their energy and well-being. It can be addressed with timely diagnosis and medically guided effective iron supplementation to improve haemoglobin levels, ultimately reducing its widespread prevalence. Maternal health is not an isolated concern; it shapes the health of families and the resilience of communities, making it both a social and economic priority, as also outlined by the Government’s Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) initiative.

Anaemia continues to be one of India’s most persistent public health concerns, with 57% of Indian women of reproductive age affected and nearly 1 in 2 women suffering from iron deficiency as the leading contributor. What should be recognised and treated early is often dismissed as part of everyday life. As a result, anaemia remains prevalent, despite being preventable.

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{{^usCountry}} Many women are diagnosed with mild anaemia, which, if left unaddressed, it can worsen and significantly impact their quality of life and productivity. The risk is particularly high among adolescent girls, pregnant women and those with ongoing menstrual heavy blood loss, making early detection and intervention critical. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many women are diagnosed with mild anaemia, which, if left unaddressed, it can worsen and significantly impact their quality of life and productivity. The risk is particularly high among adolescent girls, pregnant women and those with ongoing menstrual heavy blood loss, making early detection and intervention critical. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Maternal health should be viewed as a continuum, beginning in adolescence and extending beyond childbirth. Maintaining adequate iron levels at all stages is crucial. Anaemia in pregnancy may lead to maternal fatigue, postpartum complications and delayed recovery. It is also associated with low birth weight and prematurity. A mother’s nutritional status influences not only her own wellbeing, but also long-term health outcomes for her child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maternal health should be viewed as a continuum, beginning in adolescence and extending beyond childbirth. Maintaining adequate iron levels at all stages is crucial. Anaemia in pregnancy may lead to maternal fatigue, postpartum complications and delayed recovery. It is also associated with low birth weight and prematurity. A mother’s nutritional status influences not only her own wellbeing, but also long-term health outcomes for her child. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing anaemia calls for proactive, preventive approach. Regular screening, timely counselling and medically guided iron supplementation remain essential. Today, alongside conventional tablets and syrups, newer and convenient formats such as iron gummies are emerging, potentially improving adherence among younger women, making supplementation an important step in strengthening long-term prevention. Improving awareness and sustained adherence to iron supplementation is important, especially through targeted education for women and adolescent girls about the importance of maintaining healthy haemoglobin levels of 12g/dL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing anaemia calls for proactive, preventive approach. Regular screening, timely counselling and medically guided iron supplementation remain essential. Today, alongside conventional tablets and syrups, newer and convenient formats such as iron gummies are emerging, potentially improving adherence among younger women, making supplementation an important step in strengthening long-term prevention. Improving awareness and sustained adherence to iron supplementation is important, especially through targeted education for women and adolescent girls about the importance of maintaining healthy haemoglobin levels of 12g/dL. {{/usCountry}}

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Another reason for recurrent maternal anaemia lies in social and cultural norms. Many women continue to prioritise their families’ nutritional needs over their own, often normalising tiredness and weakness as minor inconveniences. This normalisation delays care.

Initiatives like Anaemia Mukt Bharat have brought important focus to maternal anaemia as a public health priority. Continued progress will depend on strengthening awareness, encouraging early screening, and reinforcing preventive, medically guided supplementation strategies across life stages. Improving women’s health outcomes requires a science-led and collaborative approach across healthcare systems, workplaces and families.

The knowledge and tools to address anaemia exist. What is needed is sustained responsibility to translate awareness into action. Protecting maternal health is not only a personal responsibility, but also a shared commitment towards the wellbeing of families and the future of the nation.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Milind Thatte, managing director, P&G Health India.

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