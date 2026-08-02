R&D as strategic differentiator in global pharma manufacturing

What separates the pharmaceutical companies that will shape the future of health\care from those that merely keep up with it? For a long time, the honest answer was scale, the size of a plant, the volume it could ship, and the price at which it could ship it. Today, the answer lies somewhere quieter and far harder to copy: the strength of a company’s research and development. As discovery accelerates, innovation has become the industry’s most valuable currency, and R&D the engine that mints it.

Health (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

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For most of its history, pharmaceutical manufacturing was defined by four things, scale, quality, regulatory compliance and cost efficiency. Master them, and you lead. They still matter, but they no longer decide the winners. The reason is that medicine itself has changed. The new generation of treatments, the biologics, biosimilars, antibody-drug conjugates, cell and gene therapies and RNA-based medicines is far more complex than the tablets that built the industry. Biotechnology alone is expected to account for around 40% of global pharmaceutical sales in 2025. Molecules this intricate cannot be made well by manufacturing skill alone; they demand deep, continuous science at every step of how they are produced.

The industry has read the signal. It now invests more than $ 200 billion a year in research and development, with leading companies reinvesting 15 to 20% of their revenues into science even as costs and complexity climb. It is a deliberate wager on a single conviction: that the next era of medicine will be won by those who keep inventing.

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{{^usCountry}} This is the shift I find most consequential from where I sit. R&D is no longer an isolated department that hands a finished molecule to the plant. It is woven into manufacturing strategy itself, shaping everything from process development and technology transfer to quality systems and production efficiency. The questions we once asked only at the bench--will this stay stable, will the 10,000th batch behave like the first, where might the process drift are now asked on the production floor, in real time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the shift I find most consequential from where I sit. R&D is no longer an isolated department that hands a finished molecule to the plant. It is woven into manufacturing strategy itself, shaping everything from process development and technology transfer to quality systems and production efficiency. The questions we once asked only at the bench--will this stay stable, will the 10,000th batch behave like the first, where might the process drift are now asked on the production floor, in real time. {{/usCountry}}

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The methods make it visible. Advanced process development designs a robust route to manufacture long before the first commercial batch is run. Process analytical technologies read quality as it happens, rather than testing for it only at the end. Continuous manufacturing is steadily replacing the stop-and-start of traditional batch production, cutting both waste and time to market. And Artificial Intelligence is learning to predict process variability before it appears. None of this is engineering alone; it is research, living on the factory floor.

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It also changes what quality means. The old model treated quality as a final exam--make the batch, then test whether it passed. The new model designs quality in from the first experiment, so consistency is built rather than caught. At Invengene, we try to embed that thinking from the very first day of a project, asking not only whether a formulation works, but whether it can be made the same way a million times, transferred cleanly to a plant, and held to specification long after it has left us. When manufacturability is a design input rather than an afterthought, scaling up stops being a leap of faith. And the payoff is not abstract: A medicine that can be produced consistently and at scale is one that can be priced fairly, supplied without interruption, and trusted by the doctor who finally administers it. Better manufacturing science quietly becomes better access.

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India is already one of the world’s great makers of medicine. It supplies 65 to 70% of the WHO's vaccine requirements, hosts more US FDA-approved plants than any country outside the US, and sits on a $ 60 billion industry expected to double within five years. But our centre of gravity is moving from manufacturing excellence to innovation leadership: investment is flowing into complex generics, biosimilars and biologics, patent filings have nearly doubled, and a $ 10 billion government-backed innovation programme is, for the first time, putting serious public capital behind discovery. The ambition is no longer only to be the pharmacy of the world, but to become one of its laboratories.

No country, and no company, does this alone. Science of this kind depends on an ecosystem--researchers, manufacturers, technology providers, hospitals, regulators and policymakers working in concert and, increasingly, on partnerships that pool expertise across disciplines. It also rests on people: as manufacturing grows more sophisticated, the scarcest resource is interdisciplinary talent fluent across biology, engineering, data science and regulatory affairs. And two responsibilities must travel with this progress. Sustainability is one - modern R&D is designing greener processes that use less solvent and energy without compromising quality. Governance is the other: A patient cannot inspect what we make and must be able to trust it absolutely, so as we adopt AI and automation, data integrity, compliance and the validation of every new method matter more, not less. The strongest organisations treat innovation and compliance not as competing priorities but as complementary strengths.

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Which is why I no longer believe the leaders of the next generation will be defined by the size of their facilities or the volumes they ship. They will distinguish themselves by their ability to turn scientific discovery into medicines that are scalable, high in quality and genuinely accessible. Manufacturing excellence will always be essential, but it is R&D that lets us anticipate what is coming and design for it, and scientific capability is no longer confined to the laboratory; it now shapes every stage of the manufacturing journey. Ultimately, R&D is not simply an investment in future products. It is an investment in resilience, competitiveness and lasting impact--and as the line between science and manufacturing dissolves, it will remain one of the defining forces shaping the future of global health.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vaibhavi Shah, co-founder & director, Invengene Private Limited.