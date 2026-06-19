The next decade of IVF: Focus on clinical science, fertility and ethics

India is entering a new era of uncertainty with declining fertility rates in 2026. For generations, conversations about population growth have dominated public discourse, but today, we can see the narrative is shifting. Findings from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) mark a turning point in India's demographic story, with the country's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) declining to 1.9 children per woman, below the replacement level of 2.1 for the first time.

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Behind this statistic, though, lies a deeper personal story of couples across the country finding it hard to build a family, as it is not as straightforward as it once seemed. Delayed parenthood, rising rates of metabolic disorders, hormonal imbalances, stress, and lifestyle complexities are crucial factors rewiring reproductive health in ways we are only beginning to fully grasp.

Into this reality, the Indian IVF industry has stepped forward and grown rapidly. The market is projected to nearly double to $1.8 billion by 2029. Clinics are expanding into tier-2 cities, which signals progress as awareness rises, but growth, when it outpaces rigour, carries its own hidden risks. When the number of IVF cycles performed becomes the measure of success rather than the quality of outcomes achieved, we risk building an industry that is commercially sound but clinically hollow. The couples walking through the doors are not merely seeking a procedure; they are seeking an answer, and thus, deserve a field that holds itself accountable to science, transparency, education in fertility science first, before volume and scale.

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{{^usCountry}} This means that clinical decision-making must be grounded in the biology of each patient, not in standardised protocols applied uniformly across populations with vastly different reproductive profiles. India's patient population is extraordinarily diverse: n age, in underlying lifestyle conditions, and more. A young woman in her late twenties with PMOS is a fundamentally different clinical story from a 38-year-old with diminished ovarian reserve. The next generation of IVF in India must treat them as such. This is not a radical idea, but simply what good medicine looks like. The science now exists to support genuinely curated treatment pathways, and it is the responsibility of clinicians and institution-builders to deploy it with rigour and honesty, rather than efficiency alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means that clinical decision-making must be grounded in the biology of each patient, not in standardised protocols applied uniformly across populations with vastly different reproductive profiles. India's patient population is extraordinarily diverse: n age, in underlying lifestyle conditions, and more. A young woman in her late twenties with PMOS is a fundamentally different clinical story from a 38-year-old with diminished ovarian reserve. The next generation of IVF in India must treat them as such. This is not a radical idea, but simply what good medicine looks like. The science now exists to support genuinely curated treatment pathways, and it is the responsibility of clinicians and institution-builders to deploy it with rigour and honesty, rather than efficiency alone. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The second dimension, and perhaps the most underestimated, is the democratisation of authentic, science-backed fertility education. As fertility treatments become increasingly sophisticated, patients must not be expected to navigate complex medical decisions with limited understanding of their own biology or the options available to them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second dimension, and perhaps the most underestimated, is the democratisation of authentic, science-backed fertility education. As fertility treatments become increasingly sophisticated, patients must not be expected to navigate complex medical decisions with limited understanding of their own biology or the options available to them. {{/usCountry}}

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For too long, fertility care has focused on delivering treatment rather than delivering understanding. Yet informed patients are often better equipped to participate in decision-making, set realistic expectations, and engage more confidently with their care. The next decade of IVF must, therefore, be defined not only by advances in clinical science, but also by advances in patient education. Digital visualisation, immersive technologies, and interactive learning platforms have the potential to transform how individuals understand fertility, enabling them to move from passive recipients of treatment to active participants in their reproductive journey. This is a shift we strongly believe in at Aksigen IVF, where immersive educational experiences are being used to help patients better understand their fertility, their treatment options, and the science behind the decisions they make.

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The third dimension is perhaps the most subtle but revolutionary thought. Reproductive science is converging with precision biology in ways that will fundamentally change what IVF can achieve in the next decade. Emerging research is beginning to highlight how a woman's unique biological environment, at the cellular, hormonal, and even microbial level, influences whether an embryo implants successfully. We are moving from an era of doing IVF to the body, toward one of doing IVF with it. This shift will require investment in research, diagnostics, and clinical training, but its potential to improve outcomes for patients who have failed multiple cycles is something to look forward to in the field of IVF.

The scope that demands our serious attention is Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI is already entering Indian fertility clinics in meaningful ways, assisting with embryo assessment, predicting treatment outcomes, and supporting decisions that once rested entirely on human judgment. This is genuinely exciting, and the clinical evidence behind several of these tools is compelling. Though this excitement needs to be accompanied by ethical clarity. AI in IVF is not a feature to be sold to patients as a premium upgrade. It is a clinical instrument that must be held to the same standards of transparency and informed consent as any other medical intervention. There are questions about its algorithms, training and risk factors that patients have every right to ask, and that clinicians have a responsibility to answer. India currently lacks a regulatory framework governing the usage of AI in reproductive medicine. That vacuum must be filled, not by the market, but by the medical community proactively leading the conversation.

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India's fertility story is still being written, but the declining TFR is not the verdict. It is a signal, and we need to respond to it not just with more clinics, but with better science, fertility education, ethical technology, and a deeper commitment to understanding each patient as a biological individual, the next decade of IVF in India could be its most meaningful yet.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Gautam Daftary, founder, chairman & managing director, Aksigen IVF.

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