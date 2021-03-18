IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises mega annual show
The students took part in the show titled Sashakt Bharat -- Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India with enthusiasm.
The students took part in the show titled Sashakt Bharat -- Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises mega annual show

This year the annual day celebration was hosted live on a virtual platform in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:16 PM IST

To spread awareness among the citizens of India and to give impetus to the Fit India Movement initiated by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, celebrated its most-awaited mega annual show titled ‘Sashakt Bharat – Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India’ with great enthusiasm.

This year the annual day celebration was hosted live on a virtual platform in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The first-ever virtual annual show witnessed 100% participation of students.

The school strongly believes that healthier citizens make a successful nation and the Fit India Initiative can be a success only when it becomes a people’s movement. This was the prime reason why fitness was chosen as our theme. Through this theme, our little Ahlconites played the role of a catalyst in promoting sports and ability as the new health mantra.

Seeking the blessings of the Almighty through the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, the school commenced the event with the grand welcome of all the dignitaries. The perennial existence of music and its spiritual essence was truly exhibited in the scintillating performances of young music maestros. The relevance of sports and fitness was incredibly highlighted through the soulful symphony of ‘Sur Sangam’.

An art exhibition titled ‘Fitness Galleria’ showcasing the outstanding work of the students in their initiative to attain good health and fitness during the remote-learning period was highly appreciated by one and all. The significance of exercise in our daily lives was beautifully depicted through a presentation on Yoga and Zumba.

A spectacular act on self-defense planted the seeds of positivity and strength in the students.

The students also impressed the audience with their immense talent through their inspiring mirror Dance, ‘Rendezvous with Me’.

The finale and the prop dance witnessed exuberance as the little dance divas left the spectators awe-struck with their high energy dance performance and rhythmic moves.

Chief guest Lokendra Singh Chahar applauded the efforts and initiatives of the school in providing quality education to the students. He urged the parents to allow the children to follow their dreams with passion and determination without being afraid of failure to maximise their potential and capabilities.

Principal Sanjay Yadav appreciated the enthusiasm with which the children performed and acknowledged the efforts of the parents in making this show a huge success with their support and cooperation.

The principal also apprised the audiences of the school’s achievements and incredible progress made by the students in the last academic year. Ahlcon Group of Schools director Dr. Ashok Kumar Pandey, prominent dignitaries and host school assistant headmistress Pooja Shandilya appreciated the hard work of the students and the teachers.

NKBPS, Dwarka, celebrates inter-school event Glimpses

Amid changing paradigms in the teaching-learning domain brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, NK Bagrodia Public School (NKBPS), Dwarka, celebrated its annual inter-school event titled Glimpses 2020 on a virtual platform. The aim was to mould the young impressionable minds into creative individuals by tapping their talent and instilling confidence in them through a plethora of literary competitions.

The opening ceremony was organized on Google Meet and simultaneously telecast live on YouTube. Around 28 reputed schools from Delhi/NCR took part in it. The school organised various competitions wherein the students exuded their self-confidence and talents. The panel was very impressed by the talents of the upcoming flag bearers of future. The cooperation extended by the parents and the teachers to make the event a grand success was also appreciated.

The main competitions organised were --- Alpha Able: Weave a Parable Using 3 Alphabets, Culinary Maths: Cuisine Without Fire, Kahani Bunna: Weave a Story Using Pictures, Earth’s Colloquial: Role Play Between Plants/Animals and Humans During Pandemic, Math Encounters: Role Play/Dramatisation, Subhashitani: Shlokuccharan, Immuno-o-matics – Food Platter With Immunity Boosters, My Own Puppet Theatre - Story Telling With Puppets, Number Ninja - Maths Magic Tricks.

NKBPS has always focused on empowering its students and getting them ready to face the challenges of life efficiently.

ATL inaugurated at Balvantray Mehta Vidya Bhawan ASMA

The Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) of Balvantray Mehta Vidya Bhawan Anguridevi Shersingh Memorial Academy (ASMA), G.K.-II, was inaugurated by Udit Prakash Rai, IAS, director of education, government of NCT of Delhi. The Directorate of Education is the department under the education ministry of the Delhi government that manages the city’s public school system.

The school in collaboration with Niti Aayog, government of India set up the ATL on its premises. It is equipped with the latest technologies to enable the young students to solve problems by creating innovative prototypes and eventually becoming an entrepreneur. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the distinguished guests in the newly established ATL.

The Chief Guest saw the presentation and interacted with the students who had prepared projects based on AI and robotics. SMC officiating chairman Arun K Jain, SOPS (Delhi) vice chairman Shri Vasu, Former KVS commissioner Shri Baldev Mahajan, philanthropist and hotelier Shri Ravi N. Sahani, Education Zone 29 deputy director Dr. Shamsad Ali graced the occasion as esteemed guests. Later on, school director Gp S C Bahri welcomed the august gathering in the Savitri Devi Auditorium for a brief cultural programme.

Academics assistant director-consultant Deepa Misra, IE and ADMN consultant Geeta Mallick, second shift principal Vandana Baberwal and other senior teachers from all the three wings of the school also attended this programme.

The chief guest paid floral tribute to Sher-e-Punjab Lala Lajpat Rai. The virtual performance during this function included a well-synchronised Vandana, musical performances by the students and an amalgamation of folk and classical dances. The grandeur of the finale left the audience mesmerized.

Rai, who also addressed the gathering, was highly impressed by the commitment of the teachers and school management. He lauded the efforts put in by the school in the education and training of children with special need.

He appreciated the wonderful performance of the students and congratulated the students and te teachers for the latest Atal Tinkering Lab in the School. He was delighted to share that he had learned something from this school during his visit and stated that the school exuded positive vibrations. He assured all the support and co-operation for the betterment/upliftment of the facilities for the education and training of the CWSN. Principal (morning shift) Richa Sharma proposed a vote of thanks to the chief guest and the dignitaries on behalf of the entire school.

Harshita Jain of SDAV, G’gram gets scholarship

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Harshita Jain, a student of Class 12-A of SD Adarsh Vidyalaya (SDAV), Sec-47, Gurugram, received the Smt Shashi Prabha Sharma scholarship. Harshita has participated in every inter-school competition and has achieved an excellent academic performance.

Wing Commander S. Bhagat, the son-in-law of Wing Commander (retd.) Dr. MD Sharma, gave a cheque of 50,000 to Harshita as the scholarship amount in the presence of SDAV president Asha Sharma and principal Rakhi Verma. The Smt Shashi Prabha Sharma Scholarship is an annual scholarship initiated by Dr. MD. Sharma in memory of his wife Late Shashi Prabha Sharma.

It is given to meritorious but financially underprivileged girl students of the SDAV Society every year to encourage them to achieve higher education and be a source of inspiration for many other girls who participated in every inter-school competition and have shown excellent academic result.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi schools delhi school events
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The students took part in the show titled Sashakt Bharat -- Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India with enthusiasm.
The students took part in the show titled Sashakt Bharat -- Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises mega annual show

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:16 PM IST
This year the annual day celebration was hosted live on a virtual platform in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3 of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula, showcasing her medal.
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3 of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula, showcasing her medal.
ht school

Punjab school events: Student wins silver medal in roller skating

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3, Saupin’s School, got selected for the national level championship as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FRA is in the process of approving fee structures for the upcoming academic year of 2021-22 (for representational purpose only). ISTOCKPHOTO
The FRA is in the process of approving fee structures for the upcoming academic year of 2021-22 (for representational purpose only). ISTOCKPHOTO
ht school

Consider income loss of families before applying for fee hike: FRA, Maharashtra

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:38 PM IST
The state FRA has requested colleges to factor in the last year's economic repercussions on students’ families before applying for annual fee hikes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank (for representational purpose only) SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO
Several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank (for representational purpose only) SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question banks

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Maharashtra's education department released the subject-wise question bank for state board aspirants on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, Ludhiana, taking part in the event..(HT)
Children of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, Ludhiana, taking part in the event..(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Students take part in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • Principal of the school, Gauri Chhabra, said that we must come out of our comfort zone and challenge ourselves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
ht school

MU non-teaching staff to report physically to duty

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • The circular further states that class 3 and 4 non-teaching staff of the examination department too will be expected to maintain 100% attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ht school

Question banks for Maharashtra Classes 10 and 12 are online

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • The education department released the subject wise question bank on its official website maa.ac.in on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
ht school

MU approves 724-crore budget for 2021-22 for digitisation purpose

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • This is the first time that the annual senate meeting was conducted virtually and was approved late on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
ht school

‘NEP aims to overhaul existing education regime, making it more learner-centric’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • The NEP aims at overhauling the India’s existing education regime, making it more learner-centric.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winners of the quiz contest being felicitated at BCM Senior Secondary School in Focal Point, Ludhiana.
Winners of the quiz contest being felicitated at BCM Senior Secondary School in Focal Point, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: BCM students showcase their knowledge in quiz contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:56 PM IST
The contest had three rounds: Rapid fire, passing and brain teaser
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Chandan Deep believes that students should be taught to uphold the values of democracy.
Principal Chandan Deep believes that students should be taught to uphold the values of democracy.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Consistent hard work is the key to success’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Chandan Deep, principal of St Joseph’s Convent School, Amritsar, talks about pedagogical changes, the challenges of his profession and much more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Franz Kafka looked upon his writing as a means of redemption.
Franz Kafka looked upon his writing as a means of redemption.
ht school

Franz Kafka: Great novelist and titan of 20th century literature

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:21 PM IST
German-language novelist Franz Kafka blended realism with fantasy. His stories evoke the anxieties felt by many in 20th-century Europe and North America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School education can play an important role in the regional entrepreneurial climate, says principal Dr Anuradha Mehta
School education can play an important role in the regional entrepreneurial climate, says principal Dr Anuradha Mehta
ht school

Principal's desk: School education can develop students’ entrepreneurship skill

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Dr Anuradha Mehta, Principal, Red Roses Public School, Delhi shares her views on the importance of harnessing entrepreneurial skills in students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaibhav Khullar secured 86% marks in national-level e-quiz on physical education and sports, organised by the directorate of education under the FIT India Movement
Vaibhav Khullar secured 86% marks in national-level e-quiz on physical education and sports, organised by the directorate of education under the FIT India Movement
ht school

Delhi school events: Vaibhav of BIS, shines in different contests

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The event was held on National Sports Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
ht school

Delhi school events: The Indian Heights organises virtual award ceremony

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:30 PM IST
On the gala event, parents pinned badges and bestowed the honour for the excellent academic performance and highest percentage in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP