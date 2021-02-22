IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School shines in taekwondo championship
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (in red shirt) with schoolchildren.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (in red shirt) with schoolchildren.
ht school

Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School shines in taekwondo championship

The awards were given at a function organised by the sports branch at Chhatrasal Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:39 PM IST

The students of GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, added another feather to their institution’s cap by participating in different competitions and winning them with flying colours. The students participated in the National Taekwon-Do Championship wherein Asar Mohammad Farhan Khan of Class 3 received the gold medal, Anahita Nagia of Class 4 the silver medal and Kopal Kashyap of Class 9 won the bronze medal.

Judo player Bhumie Bhardwaj, a student of Class 11, received a cheque of 1, 90,000 from Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia under the Play and Progress Scheme.

The awards were given at a function organised by the sports branch at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi.

An American athlete has rightly said, “We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come true, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort.” The school has been taking initiatives to encourage the students to take part in sports activities on a regular basis. The school takes pride in the achievements of its students who came out with flying colours in that prestigious championship.

BBMS, Gurugram, students excel in cultural event

The students of Blue Bells Model School (BBMS), Gurugram proved their mettle in the inter-school cultural festival titled Euphoria 2021, which was organised by CMS, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, on a virtual platform. That event saw the enthusiastic participation of more than 100 national and international schools.

The school team comprising Kashish Madan, Shagun Jain (both Class 11 students) and Pearl Babbar (Class 12) created an incredible business plan to secured the winners’ position in Samudramanthan (Business Plan for Self-Reliant India). The team was applauded for its exemplary coordination, innovation and virtual-stage presentation.

In the Rang Manch (theatre) event, Divyanshu Sharma of Class 11 bagged the second runner-up position. Anmol Sharma (Class 11) complimented his school mates and designed a magnificent book cover to win the second runner-up position in the book cover designing event titled Alankaran.

It is rightly said that there is a powerful driving force inside every human being. That force, once unleashed, can make any vision, dream, or desire a reality.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi schools delhi school events
Close
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (in red shirt) with schoolchildren.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (in red shirt) with schoolchildren.
ht school

Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School shines in taekwondo championship

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:39 PM IST
The awards were given at a function organised by the sports branch at Chhatrasal Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The theme of the DG Khetan International School, Malad, annual day event was “Gratitude”.
The theme of the DG Khetan International School, Malad, annual day event was “Gratitude”.
ht school

DG Khetan International School, Mumbai, celebrates Annual Day virtually

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Annual Day was presented on the Zoom platform and live on the school’s Facebook page.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students during the felicitation ceremony at Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana.
Students during the felicitation ceremony at Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: Green Grove felicitates meritorious students

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Students who obtained A1 grade were lauded by the school authority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students, their parents as well as the teachers participated in the collaboration programme with enthusiasm.
The students, their parents as well as the teachers participated in the collaboration programme with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: SMS, Meera Bagh, plays major role in collaboration event

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:18 PM IST
The three-month-long programme witnessed the students visiting their peers and parents and teachers working together to ensure holistic development of the students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Clockwise from top left) HT Metro editor and moderator Shivani Singh with the panelists Rajesh Hassija, Swarnima Luthra, Jyoti Dev Rishi, Sweta Bhatia and Swati Popat Vats during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
(Clockwise from top left) HT Metro editor and moderator Shivani Singh with the panelists Rajesh Hassija, Swarnima Luthra, Jyoti Dev Rishi, Sweta Bhatia and Swati Popat Vats during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Support students gearing up to return to school amid pandemic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Since January, schools across the country have reopened in phased manner for senior students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some colleges have reached out to their alumni to raise funds and help students with admission fees. HT FILE
Some colleges have reached out to their alumni to raise funds and help students with admission fees. HT FILE
ht school

Mumbai colleges, alumni help students pay their fees

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:20 PM IST
While fee payment in instalments and part-waiver of fees were introduced in some institutes, some colleges sought help from their alumni to raise funds for students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of Amity International School, Mohali, staging a play to highlight the significance of Basant Panchami.
Children of Amity International School, Mohali, staging a play to highlight the significance of Basant Panchami.
ht school

Punjab school events: Students of Amity International celebrate Basant Panchami

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:58 PM IST
The students, along with their parents, went to the school and paid obeisance to Goddess Saraswati on the occassion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
t the close of World War I, Robert Edwin Peary proposed a system of eight airmail routes,which became integral to the U.S. airmail system.
t the close of World War I, Robert Edwin Peary proposed a system of eight airmail routes,which became integral to the U.S. airmail system.
ht school

Robert Edwin Peary: King of expeditions to the Arctic and the North Pole

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:10 PM IST
This remarkable American explorer is widely credited for having first reached the North Pole, though his ex-colleague Frederick Cook and several others since then had disputed Peary’s claim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School principal Reema Tandon, centre, receiving the award from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi , second from left, during the 6th Edu-leaders Annual Conference which was held in Gurgaon
School principal Reema Tandon, centre, receiving the award from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi , second from left, during the 6th Edu-leaders Annual Conference which was held in Gurgaon
ht school

Delhi school events: KPS, Vikaspuri, honoured with prestigious award

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The school received this award during the 6th Edu-leaders Annual Conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Basant Panchami celebrations on campus..
Children of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Basant Panchami celebrations on campus..
ht school

Schools across Punjab celebrate the advent of spring

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Children offered prayers, flew kites and participated in various activities on the occasion of Basant Panchami festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of MGM Public School, Ludhiana, taking part in a prayer ceremony.
Students of MGM Public School, Ludhiana, taking part in a prayer ceremony.
ht school

Punjab school events: Special assembly at MGM Public School

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Students gave speeches and recited shlokas for the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The magic of the aurora borealis. Shutterstock
The magic of the aurora borealis. Shutterstock
ht school

Aurora Borialis: Amazing light show at the poles

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Here is all you need to know about this natural phenomenon visible near the North and South Poles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With kids cooped in homes owing to the pandemic since March 2020, parents are insisting that they learn coding. SHUTTERSTOCK
With kids cooped in homes owing to the pandemic since March 2020, parents are insisting that they learn coding. SHUTTERSTOCK
ht school

‘Code’ word is caution, say experts on trend among kids

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Programmes cost between 6K and 5L; experts say firms fleecing parents, who expect kids to develop app, websites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some schools in Maharashtra and schools under consulates and embassies in Mumbai have been allowed to reopen since January 18. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Some schools in Maharashtra and schools under consulates and embassies in Mumbai have been allowed to reopen since January 18. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
ht school

Allow schools in Mumbai to restart partially: BMC

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Principals of some schools in Mumbai are of the opinion that attending school in person may be helpful for many.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School manager Pramila Gupta, centre, receiving the award from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi, second from left, and Maldives’ ‘education minister Dr. Rashid Ahmed, second from right.
School manager Pramila Gupta, centre, receiving the award from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi, second from left, and Maldives’ ‘education minister Dr. Rashid Ahmed, second from right.
ht school

Delhi school events: VSPK International School gets five-star rating

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:03 PM IST
The school was shortlisted and awarded a five star rating for its commitment towards academics and co - curricular activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP