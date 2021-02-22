Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School shines in taekwondo championship

The students of GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, added another feather to their institution’s cap by participating in different competitions and winning them with flying colours. The students participated in the National Taekwon-Do Championship wherein Asar Mohammad Farhan Khan of Class 3 received the gold medal, Anahita Nagia of Class 4 the silver medal and Kopal Kashyap of Class 9 won the bronze medal.

Judo player Bhumie Bhardwaj, a student of Class 11, received a cheque of ₹1, 90,000 from Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia under the Play and Progress Scheme.

The awards were given at a function organised by the sports branch at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi.

An American athlete has rightly said, “We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come true, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort.” The school has been taking initiatives to encourage the students to take part in sports activities on a regular basis. The school takes pride in the achievements of its students who came out with flying colours in that prestigious championship.

BBMS, Gurugram, students excel in cultural event

The students of Blue Bells Model School (BBMS), Gurugram proved their mettle in the inter-school cultural festival titled Euphoria 2021, which was organised by CMS, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, on a virtual platform. That event saw the enthusiastic participation of more than 100 national and international schools.

The school team comprising Kashish Madan, Shagun Jain (both Class 11 students) and Pearl Babbar (Class 12) created an incredible business plan to secured the winners’ position in Samudramanthan (Business Plan for Self-Reliant India). The team was applauded for its exemplary coordination, innovation and virtual-stage presentation.

In the Rang Manch (theatre) event, Divyanshu Sharma of Class 11 bagged the second runner-up position. Anmol Sharma (Class 11) complimented his school mates and designed a magnificent book cover to win the second runner-up position in the book cover designing event titled Alankaran.

It is rightly said that there is a powerful driving force inside every human being. That force, once unleashed, can make any vision, dream, or desire a reality.