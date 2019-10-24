e-paper
Exquisite land adorned with natural beauty

Nestled between Myanmar and Bangladesh, Mizoram, ‘the land of the Mizos’ is a picturesque state sharing its border with three of the Seven Sister States — Tripura, Assam and Manipur. Its name is derived from ‘Mizo’, the name of native inhabitants and ‘Ram’ meaning land.

Exquisite land adorned with natural beauty. (Representational image)
Exquisite land adorned with natural beauty. (Representational image)
         

Adorned with amazing natural beauty, it has a diverse and rich flora and fauna. As many as 21 major hill ranges and peaks run through Mizoram. Its population is equally varied with several ethnic tribes who are either culturally or linguistically linked. 

