Guruvani: ‘A principal needs to set priorities’

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:57 IST

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

As a principal, my professional challenges are multifarious. That’s why this profession is rewarding, satisfying as well as sometimes overwhelming. The demand for 21st century skills has spawned a good deal of enthusiasm among all stakeholders but, the challenge lies in the fact that there is always more to be done. In my opinion, the most important task for a principal is prioritising: deciding what can be done now, what can wait, and what must wait. This is easier said than done. Keeping pace with a host of radical changes in educational policies, following compliances from Centre/state bodies, maintaining the quality of teachers, deployment of technology, assessment and teaching gaps and parental concerns are some of the vital challenges. We need to bring students from different backgrounds together, understand their strengths and weaknesses, and be vigilant about their behavioral problems.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

Even today in the position of a principal I am at heart still a teacher. I am of the belief that the teaching is one of the most satisfying professions. No teacher can abandon her role even if she switches to a different profession. Her role is always more significant, for in the modern scenario, she needs to be a super teacher, who possesses the 21st century competencies. She needs to be ahead in thinking and doing. A teacher’s task is no longer constrained to documenting or juggling with core erudition of her subject but she needs to never leave a chance to interact with students. I have always felt that a teacher today is not just someone who teaches, offers words of encouragement, appreciation or reproach, but she is more a mentor and a friend.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays? Comment.

The thirst for success propels people of all ages though they are inclined to overlook the core essence. For me success had never been an obsession, but came to me with a lot of hard work and a vision for the school. For the youth of today, success is associated mainly with money and power, but in my opinion, success is the ability to do what you love every day. For me, this has nothing to do with money, wealth or status.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

Abundance of knowledge of the latest technology and the spirit of enquiry are the key strengths of GenNext. Our generation still struggles with it while for them it is simple and just a click away. We must understand that technology is an enabler for the youth, but it can go both ways. They need to learn are to use it ethically and convert the info to overcome life experiences. The GenNext also possesses confidence to collaborate and work in teams and the key area of improvement lies in communication with peers and the larger community. Moreover, they have zero tolerance and are sensitive towards every issue. Such strength and endurance has never been seen in students earlier. Their energy has to be channelised in the right direction and creativity of thoughts needs to improve.

Given the diverse needs of today’s youngsters, what emphasis do you put on teacher training?

“A teacher is a compass that activates the magnets of curiosity, knowledge and wisdom.” Teaching is the continuous flow of wisdom that needs to be evolved with the demands of students. The teacher is the facilitator helping students achieve their goals. He/she needs to be trained to be broad minded while tackling students and focusing on practical knowledge. I always look for the teacher to exhibit passion for teaching and for her subject. She/ he should understand the diversity in the class and plan lessons that involve all students. Consequently, teachers should undergo regular training, to learn and apply new methodologies that keep them abreast with the new technologies and strategies of teaching. This can be done through workshops on latest teaching learning techniques

What according to you is the role of media in education?

Media has rightfully shrunk the world; it has connected people like never before. With the ever-growing technological innovations, knowledge can now be transmitted in real time from far-flung places. I believe education is something which must be universal and media has helped in bridging that gap. In other words, it is now within everyone’s reach and makes the world a better place. Media brings about news and important discoveries from different parts of the world to us for example lectures via an audio-visual format, Skype, Microsoft tools are effective. Media is the fourth pillar of a nation, hence an important tool of study for students.

Manju Rana, principal-cum-director, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 12:57 IST