Guruvani: ‘Focus, work hard and stay determined’

Taranjot Kaur, vice-principal, Doon International School, Amritsar, talks about introducing classes on political systems and more.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Vice-principal Taranjot Kaur believes that much greater emphasis is required on creativity, problem-solving and collaborative learning.

In these politically volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you educate them about the changing scenario?

Taranjot Kaur: Teaching students about the working of the political system at an early age is important. Our government is a democracy and consequently, its power is derived from the people. Students, through deliberation, learn how to form arguments. A class on political systems should enable them to draw their own opinions. They should be taught how their democracy works and how they can play an important part in improving it.

How do you motivate children to be ‘Green Citizens’?

Taranjot Kaur: We all are aware of the current environmental challenges. Keeping them in mind, we at Doon International School, are committed to ensuring that students have the knowledge, skills, and motivation to work for the betterment of the environment. Various activities from recycling to planting gardens to powering the school with solar panels are conducted to guide and encourage students to lead a greener lifestyle at home and school. The school also has eco clubs that regularly conduct environment friendly activities.

Pedagogy is changing with leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace with it?

Taranjot Kaur: Keeping pace with changing times is very necessary. One has to keep upgrading and enhancing their skills as the skills already acquired keep changing significantly. Much greater emphasis is required on creativity, problem-solving and collaborative learning. Our students need to have skills to thrive in the modern world and to ensure that we need to keep up with the changing pedagogy.

How do you inspire/motivate students to take up sports as it is a vital part of school education these days?

Taranjot Kaur: The qualities of leadership, sharing, team spirit, tolerance, obedience, discipline can be learnt from sports. Sports education along with academics results in the all-round development of the students. Our comprehensive sports programme includes latest facilities. We even offer professional training by NBA Basketball School, MS Dhoni Cricket Academy, Leap Start Fitness, and Rock Sport Adventure Activities.

Where do you see your students and this school 10 years from now?

Taranjot Kaur: We will keep empowering our students to reach their maximum potential and make meaningful and valuable contributions to the ever-challenging world. Ten years from now, they will be enriched aesthetically, culturally, intellectually, morally, physically, and spiritually.

What is the toughest challenge in your profession?

Taranjot Kaur: Every challenge provides you with a learning opportunity. The biggest challenge in my profession is to ensure that all learners with different learning needs achieve success. It can be done by directing their energy into something positive and productive.

Would you inspire your own children to take up this profession?

Taranjot Kaur: Definitely. It is a rewarding and enriching experience. The difference you make in the lives of the students fills you with a sense of pride.

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

Taranjot Kaur: Yes. It’s a boon to still be under their positive influence. They always provide valuable advice and a different perspective.

What are your three inspiring words for your students?

Taranjot Kaur: Focus, work hard and stay determined.

