Punjab school events: Patriotic fervour runs high among students

AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Mohali, celebrated Republic Day with great enthusiasm. A plethora of competitions and activities were conducted to mark the day. A virtual assembly was conducted, during which, students sang and danced to patriotic songs, enacted skits and even wore Tricoloured clothes to mark the occasion. The students took pride in glorifying and celebrating the spirit of unity and brotherhood. A flag hoisting ceremony was conducted at the school. The school authorities said that the future of the country lies in the hands of the young ones. So they need to learn about the good values of life at this stage, so that they can go on to become ideal citizens of the country

BCM Kindergarten, Ludhiana

In a drive-through Republic Day celebration, students visited BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Dugri, with their parents in their own vehicles and excitedly saw main attractions like fairy land, animal kingdom, sand castle and army tank. The school was embellished in vibrant colours to fuel their spirit of patriotism.

Ryan International, Ludhiana

The Tricolour was unfurled at Ryan International School, Ludhiana, by principal Gurpal Anand in the presence of staff members. A virtual special assembly was organised online. Students of Classes 9 to 12 presented thought-provoking speeches and poems. A medley of patriotic songs filled the atmosphere with fervour. Montessori students participated in a patriotic dance, while those from Classes 1 to 5 participated in a fancy dress competition and quiz.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana

The virtual Republic Day celebrations saw principal Ranju Mangal and vice-principal Seema Gupta hoisting the national flag on the premises of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School Udham Singh Nagar, Ludhiana.

Teachers presented patriotic songs, while a gamut of online activities enthused the spirit of national integration among the students.

The tiny tots of primary wing made tricoloured national bird, flowers, fans, caps and badges. Poetry, essay writing and rangoli making competitions were held for Classes 6 to 9. Principal Ranju Mangal urged students to work with honesty and dedication for the nation.

Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana

The performing arts faculty of Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana, along with the social science faculty, presented performances for the students, who were familiarised with the significance and key points of the Constitution of India.

Principal Anu Verma motivated the students to inculcate patriotism and maintain the hard-earned freedom and take the country to new horizons.

Ahlcon Public School, Jalandhar

Ahlcon Public School, Kala Bakra, Jalandhar, celebrated Republic Day with pomp and show. The programme began with the hoisting of the national flag by principal DN Das. Students presented poems, skits and patriotic songs on freedom movement. The school had conducted a special assembly to mark the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23.

BCM School, Basant Avenue, Ludhiana

BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, celebrated road safety day by organising activities on the theme: Save yourself to save your family. The celebration aimed to sensitise the students about the various aspects of road safety. Students from classes 4 to 7 gave speeches to spread awareness about how to drive safely in order to avoid accidents and injuries. They also presented a role play on the theme of road safety. The students pledged to follow the traffic rules.

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Ludhiana

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School organised a workshop on gift wrapping for teachers. School manager Preeti Jain shared many creative ideas on how gifts can be wrapped. Under her supervision, teachers tried many styles of wrapping\gifts.

Spring Dale Public School, Ludhiana

Spring Dale Public School observed a remembrance meet in the memory of its late chairman Nirmal Singh Walia. A path was organised on campus. Managing director Avinash Kaur Walia paid a floral tribute to the educationist. Students presented a ‘Shabad kirtan’. In the end, prasad was distributed among all.

MGM Public School, Ludhiana

After the state government gave its nod for reopening schools for students of Pre-nursery to Class 2, MGM Public School, Urban Estate, Phase I, Dugri, Ludhiana, commenced classes on campus for the respective classes on Monday.

The teachers welcomed all students with balloons at the entrance. The first day of reopening of school witnessed 15% occupancy.

Various precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the children amid Covid-19 pandemic, keeping in view the guidelines issued by the government.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

Students of Class 3 of AKSIPS-45 Smart School participated in an intra-class competition ‘Shape - O - Mania’, and showcased their imagination by creating different 3-D objects and food craft. They also described their creations. The winners of the competition were awarded e-certificates. Teachers lauded their efforts.