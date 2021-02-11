Punjab school events: SGHPS children exhibit their artistic skills

Sri Guru Hargobind Public School (SGHPS), Thakkarwal, Ludhiana, under PCRA, organised a painting competition on the theme: One step towards green clean energy.

As many as 60 students under junior and senior categories created awareness on the need to save fuel through their posters.

Ayanpreet Kaur and Simrandeep Kaur from the senior category were selected for the state level competition. Art teacher Pardeep Kaur lauded the efforts of all participants.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, Ludhiana, observed World Cancer Day.

Students were told about its causes, types, and prevention. Aarchi Kapoor of Class 11 delivered a speech. A slogan writing activity was conducted for students of classes 5 to 7.

School principal Upasna Modgil urged students to eat only home cooked food and avoid eating junk food

Doon International School, Amritsar

With the aim to develop students’ motor, language and social skills, Doon International School, Amritsar, conducted various art activities for students.

Students learnt about colours, layouts, perspectives, and balance: all techniques that are necessary in presentations (visual, digital) of academic work.

This experience boosted critical thinking, teaching students to take the time to be more careful and thorough in how they observe the world.

Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana

Police DAV Public School, Police Line, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, celebrated Road Safety Awareness Month.

As per the guidelines of CBSE and under the aegis of traffic police, various online activities were organised for the students of classes 1 to 12.

Students took part in poster-making jingle singing contests. They also staged a ‘Nukkar Natak’ highlighting the importance of traffic rules. Principal Anu Verma appreciated the efforts of the students.

St Thomas Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana

St Thomas Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, organised a farewell party to bid adieu to the outgoing batch of Class 12.

The programme started with principal Samuel reading a word of God from the Holy Bible.

It included group songs, bollywood kathak dance, western dance and beat boxing. The Class 11 students gave speeches for their seniors.

The outgoing batch took part in a ramp walk and a question answer round. Akshay and Chehak were adjudged Mister and Miss St Thomas.







