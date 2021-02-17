Schools across Punjab celebrate the advent of spring

On the occasion of Basant Panchami festival, schools from across the region organised various activities. Children offered prayers, made and flew kites, wore yellow dresses, gave dance performances and prepared yellow-coloured dishes to welcome the spring season.

BVM, USN, Ludhiana

The day at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, commenced with a rendition of Saraswati Vandana by the students of classes 7 and 8. Monika, PRT, delved upon the importance of the day. Tiny tots of primary wing made yellow paper flowers and masks.

Solitaire International, Panchkula

Students of Solitaire International School, Sector 20, offered prayers to Goddess Saraswati and recited shlokas. Students and teachers wore yellow dresses. Children recited poems and gave dance performances.

Doon Public School, Panchkula

Saraswati pooja was performed at Doon Public School. Flowers were offered to the deity by the principal, the teachers and the students. Students of classes 10 and 12 were given best wishes for their board exams.

MRA Modern School, Panchkula

Students and staff of MRA Modern Public School, Sector 7, paid obeisance to Goddess Saraswati. A kite flying competition was organised for students.

KV, Mohali

The festivities at Kendriya Vidyalaya, K-Area, Zirakpur commenced with a lamp-lighting ceremony. Students and members of the staff offered flowers to the Goddess. The students of Class 12 participated in a kite-flying competition. Sweets were distributed among all.

Shemford Futuristic, Panchkula

Students of Shemford Futuristic School, Pinjore, presented shalokas, dances, speeches and poems on the significance of the festival. They also took part in an art activity. The students were taken for a nature walk. They even flew kites on campus.

Mount Litera Zee, Ludhiana

The students of Mount Litera Zee School held a special assembly. A prayer ceremony to worship Goddess Saraswati was followed by offerings of spring flowers by all the students and staff members. Prasad was distributed among all.

Green Land, Ludhiana

The students of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School welcomed the spring season with fervour. Children of Kindergarten wore yellow attires. Students worshipped Goddess Saraswati and Lord Brahma. They participated in a ‘Kite making activity’ and relished traditional yellow dishes.

BCM, Ludhiana

Students of BCM School, Basant City, wrote essays on the importance of the day and offered prayers to Goddess Saraswati. Principal JP Singh highlighted the significance of Indian culture.

Atam Public School, Ludhiana

A special assembly was held at Atam Public Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. Principal Bandana Sethi lit the traditional lamp and garlanded the photo of Goddess Saraswati. Hindi teacher Hardeep recited shlokas. The school offered prayers to Goddess Saraswati. Students of classes 6, 7, and 8, recited bhajans. The students of primary wing and teachers dressed in yellow. Prasad was distributed among all.